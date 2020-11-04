SEE NEW POSTS

Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Biden will win Minnesota. His victory in the state with 10 Electoral College votes extends a blue streak where Hillary Clinton won narrowly over Trump in 2016. A Democrat has won Minnesota in every presidential election since 1972. Trump made a big play for Minnesota, hoping to flip it after coming just short in 2016. Biden now holds a 220 to 213 lead over Trump in the Electoral College. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Minnesota Nov. 4, 2020 01:28 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden loses some support from Black men as compared to past Democratic candidates Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Eighty percent of Black men supported Biden, which is slightly down from Clinton’s level of support among Black men in 2016 (82 percent). It is significantly down from Obama’s level of support from Black men in 2012 (87 percent) and 2008 (95 percent). Support for the Democratic presidential candidate appears to be slipping among Black women as well, but to a much smaller degree. Biden still enjoyed support from more than 9 out of every 10 Black women voters. There were a few groups that appear to have driven this shift toward Trump among Black men. Over half of Black men (52 percent) who identified as ideologically conservative cast their vote for Trump, and one in three Black men (35 percent) living in the Midwest also voted for Trump. Also about 26 percent of Black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump in 2020. But 22 percent of Black men with bachelor’s degrees, and 20 percent of Black men with advanced degrees also supported Trump. Black men with some college education broke for Biden at levels comparable to those of Black women. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump support among white voters declining slightly in industrial Midwest Support for President Trump among white college graduates is generally trending down across the industrial Midwest states formerly known as the "blue wall." According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is winning the support of 43 percent of college-educated white voters in Michigan, which is down from 51 percent in 2016. The pattern is similar in Pennsylvania, though far less pronounced in Wisconsin. The exit poll indicates that support for Trump has also dropped in this region among white voters who did not graduate college, with the notable exception of Pennsylvania. In the Keystone State, Trump is maintaining his strong support among working-class white voters, carrying nearly two-thirds of their vote this year. In Michigan and Wisconsin, however, Trump’s vote share among white voters who did not graduate college is down by about 5 to 8 percentage points. Share this -







Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins the Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects. This was a race to watch, but one safely in the Democratic column. As of 1:15 a.m., Lujan beat his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti with 51.4 percent of the vote. Currently, both sides have flipped one Senate seat, so the status quo hasn't changed. Share this -







With Biden's speech done, cars at drive-in rally leave WILMINGTON, Del. — As quickly as the parking lot at Biden’s campaign headquarters filled up, it emptied out even more quickly. Moments after Biden finished speaking, cars that had come to the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the drive-in rally departed. The lot for the drive in rally at Biden HQ filled up quickly — and then emptied out even more quickly, right after Biden spoke. pic.twitter.com/yejkMFV9MS — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 4, 2020 The parking lot is largely empty once again. The Biden campaign has called a "lid" - meaning there will be no more public appearances by Biden tonight. Share this -







Biden's early morning speech sparks optimism at Wilmington event WILMINGTON, Del. — As Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, the crowd at his campaign’s drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, used their cars to let him know of their strong support. Horns blared as Biden said, “we feel good.” And people cheered as he said “we can know the results as early as tomorrow morning” After Biden wrapped up his remarks, supporters said they were relieved he spoke publicly about the election results — with many saying they were feeding off his optimism. “I’m feeling inspired now,” Stephanie Ingram, of Newark, Delaware, said. Asked if she thought Biden would win, Ingram said “I really think he will.” “Fingers crossed,” she added. “It was short, it was sweet, it was to the point," said Victor Sloan, a rheumatologist who said he spent eight hours over the weekend canvassing for Biden. "It was exactly what we needed to hear." Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Trump's projected Florida win driven by voters who say racism, climate change not a problem President Trump is projected to win Florida with a slightly larger share of the vote than he received in 2016, driven by groups including white Christians, white men, white voters who did not graduate college and rural voters, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. That's a set of groups similar to those that drove Trump's success in the state four years ago. On the issues, Trump won support in Florida from voters who do not believe climate change or racism are a problem: Nearly 90 percent of his supporters in Florida said they held each of those views. About 85 percent of voters who said that crime was one of the most important issues shaping their vote also supported Trump. In addition, his win in Florida was propelled by voters who prioritize rebuilding the economy over containing the coronavirus. Share this -





