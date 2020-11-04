Election Day is over, with polls having closed across the country and officials processing both in-person and mail-in ballots.
As Tuesday bled into Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were running a tight race. Trump was projected to win some key battleground states like Florida, Ohio and Texas, while Biden was projected to win Arizona and Minnesota. Meanwhile, election officials in three other key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, still have millions of ballots to count.
In the fight for control of Congress, Democrats retained the House and picked up at least one U.S. Senate seat in Colorado but lost a seat in Alabama.
Stories we're following:
—Here’s why we still don’t know who won the presidency
—Democrats fight to wrest control of Senate
—Beware the 'blue mirage' and the 'red mirage' on election night
—QAnon supporter wins House seat in Georgia
Read live updates below:
Live Blog
NBC News projects Democratic Tina Smith of Minnesota wins Senate race
NBC News projects Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota will head back to the Senate.
She beat her Republican challenger, Jason Lewis, with 49.3 percent, as of 1:30 a.m. with 86 percent of the vote in.
This is a race Democrats did not expect to be competitive, but President Trump campaigned heavily in the state hoping to flip it. Biden carried the state, however, according to an NBC News projection.
Ballot delivery by helicopter
Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects
NBC News projects that Biden will win Minnesota. His victory in the state with 10 Electoral College votes extends a blue streak where Hillary Clinton won narrowly over Trump in 2016.
A Democrat has won Minnesota in every presidential election since 1972.
Trump made a big play for Minnesota, hoping to flip it after coming just short in 2016.
Biden now holds a 220 to 213 lead over Trump in the Electoral College.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden loses some support from Black men as compared to past Democratic candidates
Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Eighty percent of Black men supported Biden, which is slightly down from Clinton’s level of support among Black men in 2016 (82 percent). It is significantly down from Obama’s level of support from Black men in 2012 (87 percent) and 2008 (95 percent).
Support for the Democratic presidential candidate appears to be slipping among Black women as well, but to a much smaller degree. Biden still enjoyed support from more than 9 out of every 10 Black women voters.
There were a few groups that appear to have driven this shift toward Trump among Black men. Over half of Black men (52 percent) who identified as ideologically conservative cast their vote for Trump, and one in three Black men (35 percent) living in the Midwest also voted for Trump.
Also about 26 percent of Black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump in 2020. But 22 percent of Black men with bachelor’s degrees, and 20 percent of Black men with advanced degrees also supported Trump. Black men with some college education broke for Biden at levels comparable to those of Black women.
NBC News Exit Poll: Trump support among white voters declining slightly in industrial Midwest
Support for President Trump among white college graduates is generally trending down across the industrial Midwest states formerly known as the "blue wall." According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, Trump is winning the support of 43 percent of college-educated white voters in Michigan, which is down from 51 percent in 2016. The pattern is similar in Pennsylvania, though far less pronounced in Wisconsin.
The exit poll indicates that support for Trump has also dropped in this region among white voters who did not graduate college, with the notable exception of Pennsylvania. In the Keystone State, Trump is maintaining his strong support among working-class white voters, carrying nearly two-thirds of their vote this year. In Michigan and Wisconsin, however, Trump’s vote share among white voters who did not graduate college is down by about 5 to 8 percentage points.
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects.
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan wins the Senate race in New Mexico, NBC News projects.
This was a race to watch, but one safely in the Democratic column. As of 1:15 a.m., Lujan beat his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti with 51.4 percent of the vote.
Currently, both sides have flipped one Senate seat, so the status quo hasn't changed.
With Biden's speech done, cars at drive-in rally leave
WILMINGTON, Del. — As quickly as the parking lot at Biden’s campaign headquarters filled up, it emptied out even more quickly.
Moments after Biden finished speaking, cars that had come to the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the drive-in rally departed.
The parking lot is largely empty once again.
The Biden campaign has called a "lid" - meaning there will be no more public appearances by Biden tonight.
Trump wins Texas, NBC News projects
NBC News projects that Trump will win Texas.
There has for months been talk of Texas turning blue, but it didn't happen this year. Trump easily knocked off Clinton there in 2016 and came out the winner again, collecting 38 Electoral College votes — the biggest pot of any battleground state.
Trump now leads Biden 212 to 209 in the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win.
California passes Proposition 22, backed by Uber and Lyft
Uber and Lyft picked up the support of California voters Tuesday, as they passed a measure that allows the app-based, ride-hailing services to classify drivers as independent contractors, NBC News projects.
Proposition 22 will make the companies exempt from a 2019 law, Assembly Bill 5, that greatly narrowed the definition of independent contractors, thus making more workers eligible for benefits such as sick leave, health care and unemployment benefits.
The ride-hailing services had threatened to leave California if Proposition 22 didn’t pass.
Biden's early morning speech sparks optimism at Wilmington event
WILMINGTON, Del. — As Joe Biden spoke early Wednesday morning, the crowd at his campaign’s drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, used their cars to let him know of their strong support.
Horns blared as Biden said, “we feel good.” And people cheered as he said “we can know the results as early as tomorrow morning”
After Biden wrapped up his remarks, supporters said they were relieved he spoke publicly about the election results — with many saying they were feeding off his optimism.
“I’m feeling inspired now,” Stephanie Ingram, of Newark, Delaware, said. Asked if she thought Biden would win, Ingram said “I really think he will.”
“Fingers crossed,” she added.
“It was short, it was sweet, it was to the point," said Victor Sloan, a rheumatologist who said he spent eight hours over the weekend canvassing for Biden. "It was exactly what we needed to hear."