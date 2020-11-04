SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Among small share of voters dissatisfied with both candidates, Trump was clear choice A small share of voters across the country found little to like about either President Trump or Joe Biden this year, a sign of their general dissatisfaction with the choices presented by the two parties. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, these voters have solidly backed Trump. Disaffected voters of several types were drawn to the president: Thirteen percent of voters said they would be either “concerned” or “scared” regardless of whether Biden or Trump wins the presidency. They broke for Trump, 66 percent to 20 percent.

Six percent of voters said that neither Biden nor Trump has the temperament to serve as president. They overwhelmingly supported Trump over Biden, 65 percent to 17 percent.

Just 4 percent of voters said they had unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump. They gave their vote to Trump, 52 percent to 33 percent. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: More Iowa voters want a Republican-controlled Senate In the hotly contested Senate race in Iowa, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst has faced a tough challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield. NBC News projects that Ernst will hold onto her Senate seat for another term. Iowa voters are closely divided over how they see President Trump’s job performance, but a majority of Iowans this election want to see Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate. Fifty-four percent prefer a Republican-controlled Senate; 41 percent prefer Democratic control. And of those voters who want to see the GOP control of the Senate, 92 percent supported Ernst, with just 4 percent backing Greenfield. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: In Iowa, Trump draws support from white evangelicals and rural voters NBC News projects that President Trump will pull out a repeat win in Iowa, albeit with a smaller overall margin than in 2016. Trump drew strong support from his core constituencies in Iowa, including about 7 in 10 white evangelical voters, a similar share as four years ago, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Trump also captured 68 percent of the vote from white men with no college degree in Iowa and about 6 in 10 votes from those in rural areas of the state. The poll shows that voters in Iowa who were looking for a strong leader overwhelmingly picked Trump; 80 percent of this group selected him for re-election. Share this -







Mississippi Senate rematch ends Democrats' hopes for an upset JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi will serve a full term after winning her election bid. Supporters of Democratic challenger Mike Espy had hoped this year’s race would be competitive. In 2018, Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special election, resulting in one of the state’s tightest Senate races in recent history. Guests at Hyde-Smith's campaign watch party in Jackson cheered as she took the stage for a victory speech. A few miles away, Wilburn Smith, 27, spent most of the night at a downtown restaurant hoping Espy would pull off an upset. Had Espy won, he would have been Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Smith saw potential in Espy, a native of the Mississippi Delta, to address longstanding disparities in the state. “We have been at the bottom of everything,” he sighed. Share this -







Biden wins Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, NBC News projects NBC News projects Biden will win Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, marking the first flip from 2016 that NBC News has called so far. Trump and Biden remain close in the Electoral College race, with Biden slightly ahead at 220 to 213. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. The congressional district's solo vote is crucial in the event of a possible tie, which some elections experts have said is more likely than in the past due to the changing electorate. Should Trump manage to hold on to states he won in 2016 other than Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, there could be an Electoral College tie. In that scenario, a tie would be broken by the state delegations in the House of Representatives, each with one vote; they are currently majority Republican. Should Trump fail to win that trio of states, along with one of Maine or Nebraska's congressional districts, he could lose the race by just one Electoral College vote. NBC News projects Biden will win Nebraska's Second Congressional District Nov. 4, 2020 00:44 Share this -







NBC News projects Democratic Tina Smith of Minnesota wins Senate race NBC News projects Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota will head back to the Senate. She beat her Republican challenger, Jason Lewis, with 49.3 percent, as of 1:30 a.m. with 86 percent of the vote in. This is a race Democrats did not expect to be competitive, but President Trump campaigned heavily in the state hoping to flip it. Biden carried the state, however, according to an NBC News projection. Share this -







Ballot delivery by helicopter Pretty cool to witness on #ElectionDay — votes from across LA County delivered by the sheriff’s dept to the Registrar by helicopter. 🚁 pic.twitter.com/bNxSA8KHq9 — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) November 4, 2020 Share this -







Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects NBC News projects that Biden will win Minnesota. His victory in the state with 10 Electoral College votes extends a blue streak where Hillary Clinton won narrowly over Trump in 2016. A Democrat has won Minnesota in every presidential election since 1972. Trump made a big play for Minnesota, hoping to flip it after coming just short in 2016. Biden now holds a 220 to 213 lead over Trump in the Electoral College. NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Minnesota Nov. 4, 2020 01:28 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden loses some support from Black men as compared to past Democratic candidates Support for the Democratic presidential candidate reached a new low among Black men this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Eighty percent of Black men supported Biden, which is slightly down from Clinton’s level of support among Black men in 2016 (82 percent). It is significantly down from Obama’s level of support from Black men in 2012 (87 percent) and 2008 (95 percent). Support for the Democratic presidential candidate appears to be slipping among Black women as well, but to a much smaller degree. Biden still enjoyed support from more than 9 out of every 10 Black women voters. There were a few groups that appear to have driven this shift toward Trump among Black men. Over half of Black men (52 percent) who identified as ideologically conservative cast their vote for Trump, and one in three Black men (35 percent) living in the Midwest also voted for Trump. Also about 26 percent of Black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump in 2020. But 22 percent of Black men with bachelor’s degrees, and 20 percent of Black men with advanced degrees also supported Trump. Black men with some college education broke for Biden at levels comparable to those of Black women. Share this -





