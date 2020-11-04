SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News Exit Poll: Support for Trump increased among Black and Hispanic voters Trump appears to have boosted his support among voters of color this year, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Trump won 12 percent of the Black vote, which is the highest share for a Republican candidate in the past 20 years. The last Republican to win 12 percent of the Black vote was Bob Dole in 1996. Trump also improved on his 2016 performance among Hispanic voters. He achieved the highest level of Hispanic support (32 percent) for a GOP candidate since George W. Bush in 2004 (44 percent). Among both Blacks and Latinos, support was stronger among men than women. Hispanic Trump supporters said that the economy was by far the most important issue for their vote, with two-thirds (67 percent) citing that issue. There were too few Black Trump supporters in the exit poll to reliably analyze their top issue.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden peels off 2016's third-party voters and non-voters Biden is performing well among voters who say they did not vote in 2016, as well as those who cast ballots for candidates other than Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump four years ago. According to results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 2020 voters who sat on the sidelines in 2016 are splitting for Biden by a significant margin: 61 percent cast a ballot for Biden, while 37 percent voted for Trump. Most of those who did not vote in 2016, but voted this year, are younger and more Democratic than the 2020 electorate overall: 53 percent are under 30, and 40 percent say they usually think of themselves as Democrats. Voters who did not vote for either of the two major parties in 2016 also split for Biden — by more than 2 to 1: 62 percent of these voters cast a ballot for Biden while 24 percent voted for Trump.







Voter flies to Georgia from D.C. after absentee ballot failed to be delivered After her absentee ballot failed to be delivered to her county election office, Joanne Fairley, 54, flew from Washington, D.C., to Georgia on Election Day to vote in person. Once Fairley landed in Atlanta, she traveled to her polling location in DeKalb County, only to learn that there was a computer issue affecting voting machines. A poll worker provided Fairley with a provisional ballot instead; Fairley said a supervisor at the polling station told her that the "glitch" had happened to three other people on Tuesday, all of whom were looking to place in-person votes after their absentee ballots did not go through. The Georgia Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Fairley called it the most important election of her lifetime, explaining why she paid to travel by plane and rent a car to cast her vote. "I feel whatever happens over the next 24 hours, I have done my part and I have used my voice and used the means that I have to make a difference," she said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden the projected winner in Minnesota, gains ground there Biden is the projected winner in Minnesota tonight after gaining ground among groups that were favorable toward Clinton in 2016 — and reversing some of the cratering that hampered Democratic candidates in the upper Midwest four years ago. Biden did particularly well among voters under 30 (64 percent voted for him), voters who most wanted a candidate who could unite the country (80 percent), moderate voters (63 percent) and white women (57 percent). Biden also made up some ground that Democrats lost in 2016 among white working-class voters. Four years ago, 33 percent of white voters with no college degree in Minnesota cast a ballot for Clinton. Today, 42 percent of that group voted for Biden — a 9 percentage point improvement.







Oregon voters approve 'magic' mushrooms for therapeutic use Voters in Oregon have passed a measure legalizing controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a measure decriminalizing possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs. They've also approved measures on cigarette taxes and political contributions. Also on the ballot are two high-profile drug measures and a U.S. Senate race while people in Portland choose a mayor in a race that has drawn national attention amid ongoing protests in the state's largest city.







Voters in Nevada may not see final results for days LAS VEGAS — As the hours went by, the mood turned solemn during Election Day watch party at an east Las Vegas banquet hall, where only a few remained to watch news reports on elections results across the country. "I think it's still too early to tell and I don't want to get my hopes up," said Nevada state Assemblywoman Selena Torres, who was one of about 10 people remaining at the watch party shortly after 10:30 p.m. Nevada state officials have said that final results would not be available until several days after the election. About 30 Las Vegas polling locations stayed open an extra hour, till 8 p.m., after a judge granted a request from President Trump's campaign to keep them open longer because of make up for delayed openings. According to NBC News' count, only about 7 percent of the expected vote had been counted a few hours after the polls closed. Torres, a Democrat, said she hopes that Biden will win Nevada and that the state will be able to maintain its democratic majority in both the state house and senate. She added she is proud of the work that so many have done to engage the Latino vote in Nevada this election cycles. "Now it's time to see if it was enough," she said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Among small share of voters dissatisfied with both candidates, Trump was clear choice A small share of voters across the country found little to like about either President Trump or Joe Biden this year, a sign of their general dissatisfaction with the choices presented by the two parties. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, these voters have solidly backed Trump. Disaffected voters of several types were drawn to the president: Thirteen percent of voters said they would be either “concerned” or “scared” regardless of whether Biden or Trump wins the presidency. They broke for Trump, 66 percent to 20 percent.

Six percent of voters said that neither Biden nor Trump has the temperament to serve as president. They overwhelmingly supported Trump over Biden, 65 percent to 17 percent.

Just 4 percent of voters said they had unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump. They gave their vote to Trump, 52 percent to 33 percent.







NBC News Exit Poll: More Iowa voters want a Republican-controlled Senate In the hotly contested Senate race in Iowa, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst has faced a tough challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield. NBC News projects that Ernst will hold onto her Senate seat for another term. Iowa voters are closely divided over how they see President Trump's job performance, but a majority of Iowans this election want to see Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate. Fifty-four percent prefer a Republican-controlled Senate; 41 percent prefer Democratic control. And of those voters who want to see the GOP control of the Senate, 92 percent supported Ernst, with just 4 percent backing Greenfield.







NBC News Exit Poll: In Iowa, Trump draws support from white evangelicals and rural voters NBC News projects that President Trump will pull out a repeat win in Iowa, albeit with a smaller overall margin than in 2016. Trump drew strong support from his core constituencies in Iowa, including about 7 in 10 white evangelical voters, a similar share as four years ago, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters. Trump also captured 68 percent of the vote from white men with no college degree in Iowa and about 6 in 10 votes from those in rural areas of the state. The poll shows that voters in Iowa who were looking for a strong leader overwhelmingly picked Trump; 80 percent of this group selected him for re-election.







Mississippi Senate rematch ends Democrats' hopes for an upset JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi will serve a full term after winning her election bid. Supporters of Democratic challenger Mike Espy had hoped this year's race would be competitive. In 2018, Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special election, resulting in one of the state's tightest Senate races in recent history. Guests at Hyde-Smith's campaign watch party in Jackson cheered as she took the stage for a victory speech. A few miles away, Wilburn Smith, 27, spent most of the night at a downtown restaurant hoping Espy would pull off an upset. Had Espy won, he would have been Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction. Smith saw potential in Espy, a native of the Mississippi Delta, to address longstanding disparities in the state. "We have been at the bottom of everything," he sighed.






