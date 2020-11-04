SEE NEW POSTS

Biden wins Hawaii, NBC News projects Biden will win Hawaii, NBC News projects of a state that was not in question this election. There are now only nine states that remain uncalled. As it stands, Biden currently holds a 224 to 213 lead in the Electoral College over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.







'Squad' wins re-election Every member of the so-called House "squad" — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — won re-election to their seats. The results were never much in doubt as each of the congresswomen resides in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.







Kansas candidate wins seat in legislature despite abuse allegations A young Democratic candidate who admitted to circulating nude images of a 13-year-old girl is headed to the Kansas State House. Aaron Coleman, 20, ran uncontested in Kansas House District 37. He garnered 3,496 votes against 2,013 votes cast for write-in candidates, according to the Wyandotte County Election Office. Coleman, who will represent sections of Kansas City, Kansas, declared victory on Facebook late Tuesday night: "People's Democracy has returned to the free state of Kansas after 110 years." After Coleman defeated a seven-term incumbent Democrat by just 14 votes in the primary, multiple women publicly accused Coleman of abusive behavior. Coleman apologized, admitting to many of the accusations, including engaging in "revenge porn," though he denied others. NBC News has not independently verified the allegations. Coleman ran on a platform of protecting access to abortion, backing the Green New Deal, defunding the police and raising the minimum wage.







'Outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect': Biden camp slams Trump's remarks Biden's campaign is strongly pushing back on Trump's false claims of victory and threats to fight to stop votes from being counted. "The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens." She added, "We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion."







Las Vegas Dreamer hopes Nevada will be blue LAS VEGAS — Dulce Martinez started knocking on doors at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning in the east side Latino neighborhoods, encouraging those in the community who had not yet cast their ballots to do so. Thirteen hours later, Martinez, 22, a volunteer with Mi Familia Vota, a Latino nonprofit advocacy group, had knocked on 266 doors and was crossing her fingers, hoping her efforts would pay off. Besides questions about mail in ballots and polling locations, many people Martinez spoke with also wanted to know how she voted. Martinez, who immigrated to the United States when she was 3 years old, and was a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. Though the Obama-era program — which Trump has tried to shut down — had shielded her and hundreds of thousands of other children, who were brought into the U.S. as children from deportation, she could not vote. "So I would tell them there are many kids like me depending on people like you who can vote," Martinez, who works as a caregiver, said as she waited in line to grab a late dinner from a food truck at Election Day watch party held on the city's east side. "You can help protect our lives too." She's not sure when all the votes will be tallied, or how many people she talked to on Tuesday went to cast their vote, but she's hoping it's enough to keep Nevada, a battleground state, in the blue.







Allegheny County in Penn. suspending mail-in ballot scanning until 10 a.m. NBC News has learned Allegheny County is suspending the scanning of mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. local time Wednesday. "The county has made the decision to suspend scanning and will begin again after 10 AM. Staff are being asked to report at 10 AM and scanning will begin shortly after," said Amie Downs, spokesperson for Allegheny County. There are currently 348,485 mail-in and absentee ballots that have been returned. Of those, 173,068 are scanned and uploaded and approximately 29,000 will be reviewed manually through the Return Board process. The remaining 146,537 will be scanned beginning late Wednesday morning and updates provided as that process begins until complete. "After discussion with staff and the observers here, it allowed time for everyone to get a little rest before reconvening. The staff doing the scanning were not on separate shifts," Downs said. "The same group was running the process the entire time." All ballots have been secured in the warehouse with county police patrolling the facility all evening. The facility is also under 24-hour video surveillance.







NBC News Exit Poll: Early voters swung for Biden; Election Day voters backed Trump The race for president cannot yet be characterized in a number of battleground states at least in part because of the sharply divided results between Election Day ballots and early votes, many of which have yet to be counted. According to the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, voters who went to the polls on Tuesday backed President Trump by a 60 percent to 38 percent margin. The poll of early voters found they did the exact opposite, backing Joe Biden by 21 points. The Democrat got even more support from those who mailed back their ballots — 66 percent to 33 percent — than he did from those who cast an early vote in person — 52 percent to 45 percent. Indecision was not a primary reason why one-third of the electorate decided to wait until Tuesday to vote. Nearly equal numbers of Election Day (82 percent) and early voters (84 percent) said they made up their minds more than a month ago.







With millions of votes still to be counted, Trump falsely claims he won Shortly after 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday and with millions of votes left to be counted, Trump falsely claimed he won the presidential election. "This is a fraud on the American public," he told supporters and members of the media in a White House address. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election." He then vowed to take legal action to stop "all voting." In Pennsylvania, Trump said the Democrats "aren't even close" because he currently holds a lead of less than 700,000 votes with about 75 percent of the expected vote in. Much of the remaining vote to be counted in Pennsylvania is of the early-and-mail-in variety, which skews heavily toward Democrats. It's also coming from areas like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, the two biggest sources of Democratic votes in the state. As it stands, NBC News estimates that more than 1.84 million votes remain to be counted in Pennsylvania, well more than Trump's lead. Earlier Wednesday, Biden also expressed confidence he would win Pennsylvania. The Biden campaign pushed back strongly on Trump's remarks, calling them "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect." "Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election," said Biden Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. "Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion." Ten states still haven't been called by NBC News, including Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump boasted about leading in those states, though a large amount of votes in Democratic areas like Atlanta, Milwaukee and Detroit is still outstanding. Then, in Arizona, where Biden is ahead, Trump said any declaration of Biden's victory there is premature. "We have a lot of life in that," he said. He mentioned victories in Florida, Ohio and Texas, which NBC News has called for the president, and added that he should be counted as the winner in North Carolina, which NBC News has not called yet, as the race remains too close.







Sarah McBride to become first transgender state senator in U.S. history Sarah McBride has won her Delaware state Senate race, poising her to become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the U.S. and the country's highest-ranking transgender official. "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride, 30, tweeted Tuesday night after the election was called. "As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families." She easily defeated Republican Steve Washington to represent Delaware's 1st Senate District. Incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who did not seek re-election after 44 years, had endorsed McBride. The 1st District covers Bellefonte, Claymont and parts of Wilmington, the state's largest city.







NBC News projects Steve Daines wins Montana Senate race, a blow to Democrats who hoped to flip seat NBC News projects Republican Steve Daines wins re-election in his Montana Senate race, a blow to Democrats who hoped to flip the seat. Daines won against Democrat Steve Bullock, who is the state's governor, with 52.5 percent of the vote as of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bullock, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for president, left the race to run in the Senate, which Democrats thought could give them an edge in the state and a win toward a Senate majority.






