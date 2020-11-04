SEE NEW POSTS

Nevada done counting until Thursday morning Here’s what is left to count:



-Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots



Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020







As America counts its votes, world hedges its bets LONDON — Millions around the world had their eyes glued to the election drama playing out in America on Wednesday, with allies stressing that no matter the winner, their relationships with the U.S. remained strong. The election made headlines throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In Britain, the vote garnered almost as much excitement and media coverage as the country's own votes have in past years. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab struck a diplomatic tone, telling Sky News that the U.K.-U.S. relationship was in "great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election." In Germany, where President Trump is deeply unpopular, German lawmaker and the leader of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on German broadcaster ZDF that the German-American friendship had been "put to a tough test" in the past four years. The election has also drawn significant interest in Japan. A former ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News that Tokyo's close relationship with Washington wasn't dependent on its leader. "If Mr. Biden comes in or Mr. Trump is re-elected, we're ready to dance with the new president," said Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki. Read the full story here.







Where everything stands as you start your day after Election Day So, in case you're just tuning in now — here's where everything stands. Biden holds a 224 to 213 Electoral College advantage over Trump with nine states yet to be called. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

In those remaining states, Biden holds a lead in Arizona, Maine, Nevada and Wisconsin, while Trump is up in Alaska, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Each is still too close or too early to call.

Much of the outstanding vote in those states comes from Democratic stronghold cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the presidential election and vowed to take legal action to stop "all voting." Biden said he is encouraged by the results he's seen so far.

Democrats are projected to win the House — but Republicans are eating into their majority.

It is still too soon to project control of the Senate.

Biden is currently winning the popular vote by more than 2 million. With much of the outstanding vote coming from urban areas, that number could widen.

So far, there has been a much lower level of third-party support. After topping 5 percent in 2016, third-party support is now below 2 percent nationwide.







Votes pour in from Milwaukee, shooting Biden into Wisconsin lead Just before 5 a.m. on the East Coast, Milwaukee County made public much of its total vote that remained outstanding. This is the moment. Milwaukee Elections Commissioner delivers vote totals to the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/q1R7NmHUaN — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 4, 2020 Once that vote was published, Biden went from trailing by about 100,000 in Wisconsin to taking a lead of more than 10,000 votes. Wisconsin was one of the tightest states in 2016. A loss there would mean Trump's path to victory becomes significantly more narrow.







Biden wins Hawaii, NBC News projects Biden will win Hawaii, NBC News projects of a state that was not in question this election. There are now only nine states that remain uncalled. As it stands, Biden currently holds a 224 to 213 lead in the Electoral College over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News projects Hawaii win for Biden Nov. 4, 2020 00:13







'Squad' wins re-election Every member of the so-called House "squad" — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — won re-election to their seats. The results were never much in doubt as each of the congresswomen resides in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.







Kansas candidate wins seat in legislature despite abuse allegations A young Democratic candidate who admitted to circulating nude images of a 13-year-old girl is headed to the Kansas State House. Aaron Coleman, 20, ran uncontested in Kansas House District 37. He garnered 3,496 votes against 2,013 votes cast for write-in candidates, according to the Wyandotte County Election Office. Coleman, who will represent sections of Kansas City, Kansas, declared victory on Facebook late Tuesday night: "People's Democracy has returned to the free state of Kansas after 110 years." After Coleman defeated a seven-term incumbent Democrat by just 14 votes in the primary, multiple women publicly accused Coleman of abusive behavior. Coleman apologized, admitting to many of the accusations, including engaging in "revenge porn," though he denied others. NBC News has not independently verified the allegations. Coleman ran on a platform of protecting access to abortion, backing the Green New Deal, defunding the police and raising the minimum wage.







'Outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect': Biden camp slams Trump's remarks Biden's campaign is strongly pushing back on Trump's false claims of victory and threats to fight to stop votes from being counted. "The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens." She added, "We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion."







Las Vegas Dreamer hopes Nevada will be blue LAS VEGAS — Dulce Martinez started knocking on doors at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning in the east side Latino neighborhoods, encouraging those in the community who had not yet cast their ballots to do so. Thirteen hours later, Martinez, 22, a volunteer with Mi Familia Vota, a Latino nonprofit advocacy group, had knocked on 266 doors and was crossing her fingers, hoping her efforts would pay off. Besides questions about mail in ballots and polling locations, many people Martinez spoke with also wanted to know how she voted. Martinez, who immigrated to the United States when she was 3 years old, and was a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA. Though the Obama-era program — which Trump has tried to shut down — had shielded her and hundreds of thousands of other children, who were brought into the U.S. as children from deportation, she could not vote. "So I would tell them there are many kids like me depending on people like you who can vote," Martinez, who works as a caregiver, said as she waited in line to grab a late dinner from a food truck at Election Day watch party held on the city's east side. "You can help protect our lives too." She's not sure when all the votes will be tallied, or how many people she talked to on Tuesday went to cast their vote, but she's hoping it's enough to keep Nevada, a battleground state, in the blue.






