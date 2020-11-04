PA Gov. Wolf blasts GOP for calling on state's secretary of state to resign over ballot counting

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf blasted GOP leaders in his state for calling on secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, to resign Tuesday because of how the state has handled the counting of ballots.

"This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections and our votes. Our election officials are working diligently to make sure every vote is counted and everyone's voice is heard. Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are," Wolf said in a statement.

He added that he supports Boockvar and all local election officials "who are working hard to deliver timely, accurate results and ensure that everyone's vote is counted and protected."

Boockvar said Tuesday night that she had no intent to resign and said that the Republican leaders "should be the ones to resign for not having allowed Pennsylvania to start pre canvassing ballots early as 46 other states across the country have done. We would be getting results a lot sooner if they had.”

The race is still too early to call, according to NBC News.