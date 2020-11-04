Polarization of U.S. politics concerns world's lawmakers

SEE NEW POSTS

PA Gov. Wolf blasts GOP for calling on state's secretary of state to resign over ballot counting Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf blasted GOP leaders in his state for calling on secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, to resign Tuesday because of how the state has handled the counting of ballots. "This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections and our votes. Our election officials are working diligently to make sure every vote is counted and everyone's voice is heard. Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are," Wolf said in a statement. He added that he supports Boockvar and all local election officials "who are working hard to deliver timely, accurate results and ensure that everyone's vote is counted and protected." Boockvar said Tuesday night that she had no intent to resign and said that the Republican leaders "should be the ones to resign for not having allowed Pennsylvania to start pre canvassing ballots early as 46 other states across the country have done. We would be getting results a lot sooner if they had." The race is still too early to call, according to NBC News.







Nevada done counting until Thursday morning Here’s what is left to count:



-Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots



Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020







As America counts its votes, world hedges its bets LONDON — Millions around the world had their eyes glued to the election drama playing out in America on Wednesday, with allies stressing that no matter the winner, their relationships with the U.S. remained strong. The election made headlines throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In Britain, the vote garnered almost as much excitement and media coverage as the country's own votes have in past years. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab struck a diplomatic tone, telling Sky News that the U.K.-U.S. relationship was in "great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election." In Germany, where President Trump is deeply unpopular, German lawmaker and the leader of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on German broadcaster ZDF that the German-American friendship had been "put to a tough test" in the past four years. The election has also drawn significant interest in Japan. A former ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News that Tokyo's close relationship with Washington wasn't dependent on its leader. "If Mr. Biden comes in or Mr. Trump is re-elected, we're ready to dance with the new president," said Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki. Read the full story here.







Where everything stands as you start your day after Election Day So, in case you're just tuning in now — here's where everything stands. Biden holds a 224 to 213 Electoral College advantage over Trump with nine states yet to be called. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

In those remaining states, Biden holds a lead in Arizona, Maine, Nevada and Wisconsin, while Trump is up in Alaska, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Each is still too close or too early to call.

Much of the outstanding vote in those states comes from Democratic stronghold cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the presidential election and vowed to take legal action to stop "all voting." Biden said he is encouraged by the results he's seen so far.

Democrats are projected to win the House — but Republicans are eating into their majority.

It is still too soon to project control of the Senate.

Biden is currently winning the popular vote by more than 2 million. With much of the outstanding vote coming from urban areas, that number could widen.

So far, there has been a much lower level of third-party support. After topping 5 percent in 2016, third-party support is now below 2 percent nationwide.







Votes pour in from Milwaukee, shooting Biden into Wisconsin lead Just before 5 a.m. on the East Coast, Milwaukee County made public much of its total vote that remained outstanding. This is the moment. Milwaukee Elections Commissioner delivers vote totals to the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/q1R7NmHUaN — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 4, 2020 Once that vote was published, Biden went from trailing by about 100,000 in Wisconsin to taking a lead of more than 10,000 votes. Wisconsin was one of the tightest states in 2016. A loss there would mean Trump's path to victory becomes significantly more narrow.







Biden wins Hawaii, NBC News projects Biden will win Hawaii, NBC News projects of a state that was not in question this election. There are now only nine states that remain uncalled. As it stands, Biden currently holds a 224 to 213 lead in the Electoral College over Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to win. NBC News projects Hawaii win for Biden Nov. 4, 2020 00:13







'Squad' wins re-election Every member of the so-called House "squad" — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — won re-election to their seats. The results were never much in doubt as each of the congresswomen resides in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.






