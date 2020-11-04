Dingell: Women will help Biden win Michigan

SEE NEW POSTS

First Read: Win or lose, Trump and his politics look like they're here to stay WASHINGTON — Whether or not President Trump ultimately wins or loses — and the remaining vote appears to be strong for Joe Biden — Trumpism looks like it's here to stay. Democrats were hoping for a repudiation of Trump; that a GOP loss so big would force Republicans to the negotiating table, to try to compete for votes in urban/suburban America, and to dial down the scorched-earth politics over the last few years. Instead, even if Trump doesn't win, he might have helped the GOP keep its Senate majority and pick up House seats when Republicans looked destined to lose them. Bottom line: Even if he's voted out of office — as we continue to count the votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Trump and his brand of politics aren't leaving the political scene. Read more here.







Reading the fine print on how mail-in ballots are counted in Pennsylvania As election officials continue to count ballots in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where the presidential race is too early to call, it's important to consider the fine print as far as how mail-in ballots are considered. It's not completely correct to say that ballots will be counted as long as they are received by Friday at 5 p.m. ET and postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots did not necessarily need to be postmarked on or before Nov. 3, but they can't show any indication that they were sent after then. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in its ruling: "Ballots mailed by voters via the United States Postal Service and postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020, shall be counted if they are otherwise valid and received by the county boards of election on or before 5:00 p.m. on November 6, 2020; ballots received within this period that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing, or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."







Pa. Gov. Wolf blasts GOP for calling on state's secretary of state to resign over ballot counting Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf blasted GOP leaders in his state for calling on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign Tuesday because of how the state has handled the counting of ballots. "This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections and our votes. Our election officials are working diligently to make sure every vote is counted and everyone's voice is heard. Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are," Wolf said in a statement. He added that he supports Boockvar and all local election officials "who are working hard to deliver timely, accurate results and ensure that everyone's vote is counted and protected." Boockvar said Tuesday night that she had no intent to resign and said that the Republican leaders "should be the ones to resign for not having allowed Pennsylvania to start pre canvassing ballots early as 46 other states across the country have done. We would be getting results a lot sooner if they had." The race is still too early to call, according to NBC News.







Nevada done counting until Thursday morning Here’s what is left to count:



-Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots



Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020







As America counts its votes, world hedges its bets LONDON — Millions around the world had their eyes glued to the election drama playing out in America on Wednesday, with allies stressing that no matter the winner, their relationships with the United States remained strong. The election made headlines throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In Britain, the vote garnered almost as much excitement and media coverage as the country's own votes have in past years. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab struck a diplomatic tone, telling Sky News that the United KIngdom's relationship with the U.S. was in "great shape and we're confident that it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election." In Germany, where President Trump is deeply unpopular, German lawmaker and the leader of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on German broadcaster ZDF that the German-American friendship had been "put to a tough test" in the past four years. The election has also drawn significant interest in Japan. A former ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News that Tokyo's close relationship with Washington wasn't dependent on its leader. "If Mr. Biden comes in or Mr. Trump is re-elected, we're ready to dance with the new president," Ambassador Ichiro Fujisaki said. Read the full story here.






