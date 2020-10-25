Supreme Court sides mostly with Republicans in last-minute voting cases

SEE NEW POSTS

'This is not magic': Democrats work to make inroads in the South for the first time in decades Despite the political convention that Republicans hold a secure grip on the South, Democratic candidates are polling competitively in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas — which together account for eight Senate seats and possibly the balance of power in the chamber. They could also help usher in additional Electoral College votes for Biden, though many experts remain skeptical whether Democrats can achieve a blue wave. Georgia races have grown increasingly tight in the past few years, which is why it remains the main target for Democrats. Since losing the state's race for the governorship by only 50,000 votes, Stacey Abrams and her voter rights organization, Fair Fight, have helped register more than 800,000 new voters in the state. Read more here.







Melania Trump to vote on Election Day Melania Trump will vote on Election Day, the first lady's chief of staff told NBC News. President Trump cast his early vote in person in Palm Beach County Saturday.







In key states, Trump's hard-sell pitch to seniors may be falling short Eleven days out from the election, President Donald Trump held a last-minute campaign event in one of the most reliably red areas of Florida, whose voters have become a question mark hanging over his campaign — one that could help make or break his re-election bid. The Villages, a sprawling retirement community home to one of the whitest and oldest populations in the country, has consistently supported Republican candidates for years, breaking for Trump by nearly 40 percentage points in 2016. But the president's decision to campaign here came amid his struggle to hold on to older white voters, like the ones he addressed at this Friday stop, who have grown uncomfortable with his rhetoric and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Polling this year has shown an increasing number of seniors abandoning Trump. An October NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed that trend accelerating: Trump was hemorrhaging support among registered senior voters, with 62 percent supporting Biden and only 35 percent supporting the president. Click here for the full story.







Some going to great lengths to vote early and in person Voting in this election is so important to Jeremy Kirkland that he bought a plane ticket from Chicago, where he's a sophomore at Columbia College, to his home in Virginia just to cast his ballot in person. "I wanted to ensure that my vote was going to count for this election," Kirkland said. Kirkland is one of more than a dozen Americans who spoke to NBC News' Social Newsgathering team about casting their ballots in person this year, as the U.S. is experiencing Covid-19 surges coupled with higher infection rates and controversy surrounding mail-in ballots. Read more.







Five key races likely to determine Senate control Democrats are favored by independent forecasters to win the presidency and keep the House majority in the election, but polls show the battle for Senate control is closer. Democrats have 47 seats and are widely projected to lose a seat in deep-red Alabama that they managed to capture in 2017. That means they'll need to pick up five seats to win a majority — or four to secure control if Joe Biden captures the presidency. There are about a dozen Republican-held seats considered potential pickups for Democrats. The stakes are high. The party that controls the Senate will have power over the next president's legislative agenda, cabinet officials and judicial appointments. Here are five races that are likely to decide which party holds that power. Read more.






