Five key races likely to determine Senate control

Democrats are favored by independent forecasters to win the presidency and keep the House majority in the election, but polls show the battle for Senate control is closer.

Democrats have 47 seats and are widely projected to lose a seat in deep-red Alabama that they managed to capture in 2017. That means they’ll need to pick up five seats to win a majority — or four to secure control if Joe Biden captures the presidency. There are about a dozen Republican-held seats considered potential pickups for Democrats.

The stakes are high. The party that controls the Senate will have power over the next president’s legislative agenda, cabinet officials and judicial appointments.

Here are five races that are likely to decide which party holds that power.

