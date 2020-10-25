2020 Senate map shows GOP seats in red states threatened

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden spokesperson on in-person events: We're trying to keep communities safe A top aide to Joe Biden's presidential bid defended the campaign's in-person event schedule as compared to President Donald Trump's more robust travel during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the Democrat is pushing forward "aggressively" while still keeping communities safe. "We are campaigning incredibly hard," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told "Meet the Press" Sunday. "Vice President Biden has visited all of these battleground states multiple times. He was in Pennsylvania yesterday," she noted. "We have been very aggressively campaigning, but here's the difference between what we are doing and what Donald Trump is doing: We're doing it safely. We're taking into account the safety of these communities that we're visiting." Click here for more on this story.







Meadows says Pence won't quarantine because he is 'essential' White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple aides tested positive for Covid-19 because he is "essential." Meadows was pressed about Pence continuing to campaign even after four of his aides, including his chief of staff and top political adviser, tested positive for the virus in recent days. A Pence spokesman said the vice president and his wife tested negative for the virus, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stipulate that a person who has come into close contact with infected individuals should quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said Pence, who is continuing to campaign on Sunday, is considered "essential personnel," adding that Pence will social distance and wear a mask. "I spoke to the vice president last night at midnight," Meadows said. "And I can tell you that what he's doing is wearing a mask, socially distancing. And when he goes up to speak, he will take the mask off, put it back on. But he — he's wearing a mask as it relates to this particular thing because the doctors have advised him to do that."







'This is not magic': Democrats work to make inroads in the South for the first time in decades Despite the political convention that Republicans hold a secure grip on the South, Democratic candidates are polling competitively in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas — which together account for eight Senate seats and possibly the balance of power in the chamber. They could also help usher in additional Electoral College votes for Biden, though many experts remain skeptical whether Democrats can achieve a blue wave. Georgia races have grown increasingly tight in the past few years, which is why it remains the main target for Democrats. Since losing the state's race for the governorship by only 50,000 votes, Stacey Abrams and her voter rights organization, Fair Fight, have helped register more than 800,000 new voters in the state. Read more here.







Melania Trump to vote on Election Day Melania Trump will vote on Election Day, the first lady's chief of staff told NBC News. President Trump cast his early vote in person in Palm Beach County Saturday.







In key states, Trump's hard-sell pitch to seniors may be falling short Eleven days out from the election, President Donald Trump held a last-minute campaign event in one of the most reliably red areas of Florida, whose voters have become a question mark hanging over his campaign — one that could help make or break his re-election bid. The Villages, a sprawling retirement community home to one of the whitest and oldest populations in the country, has consistently supported Republican candidates for years, breaking for Trump by nearly 40 percentage points in 2016. But the president's decision to campaign here came amid his struggle to hold on to older white voters, like the ones he addressed at this Friday stop, who have grown uncomfortable with his rhetoric and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Polling this year has shown an increasing number of seniors abandoning Trump. An October NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed that trend accelerating: Trump was hemorrhaging support among registered senior voters, with 62 percent supporting Biden and only 35 percent supporting the president. Click here for the full story.






