NYPD investigating videos of officer who said 'Trump 2020' over patrol vehicle speaker The New York City Police Department is investigating after videos shared over social media Saturday night appeared to show an officer using his patrol vehicle's speaker to say "Trump 2020." The department's official NYPD News Twitter account shared one video posted of the incident and said that the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit was looking into the matter. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also commented on the matter, calling the incident "one hundred percent unacceptable." "Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs," Shea tweeted. Read more here.







Biden to attend virtual concert after Trump rallies in New Hampshire With nine days to go until Election Day, Joe Biden is spending a quiet Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware. The Democratic presidential candidate attended church near his home with two of his granddaughters. It's a Sunday constant for Biden, who makes sure to attend most of the time he's home. Sunday evening, Biden will speak at a star-studded virtual get-out-the-vote concert. Jill Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also speak at the event, and a handful of celebrities — including John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi and Cher — will appear and perform. The concert is part of the campaign's push to get voters to head to the polls early. Harris is spending Sunday campaigning in Detroit, a key base of Democratic support in pivotal Michigan for the Biden campaign. Biden has had a relatively thin schedule in the final stretch of the campaign, visiting just three states in the past seven days, including Tennessee for the final presidential debate. This week, he's slated to deliver his closing message with a speech in Georgia, a traditionally red-leaning state where Democrats feel they have an opening due to Trump's struggles in the polls.







Large audience, few masks at Trump's New Hampshire rally Large crowd waiting for President Trump in Londonderry, New Hampshire. He hasn't been to the Granite State since August, as his first stop post-RNC. Nine (!) days to go. pic.twitter.com/x1D4AOLBIw — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 25, 2020







Biden spokesperson on in-person events: We're trying to keep communities safe A top aide to Joe Biden's presidential bid defended the campaign's in-person event schedule as compared to President Donald Trump's more robust travel during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the Democrat is pushing forward "aggressively" while still keeping communities safe. "We are campaigning incredibly hard," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told "Meet the Press" Sunday. "Vice President Biden has visited all of these battleground states multiple times. He was in Pennsylvania yesterday," she noted. "We have been very aggressively campaigning, but here's the difference between what we are doing and what Donald Trump is doing: We're doing it safely. We're taking into account the safety of these communities that we're visiting." Click here for more on this story.







Meadows says Pence won't quarantine because he is 'essential' White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple aides tested positive for Covid-19 because he is "essential." Meadows was pressed about Pence continuing to campaign even after four of his aides, including his chief of staff and top political adviser, tested positive for the virus in recent days. A Pence spokesman said the vice president and his wife tested negative for the virus, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stipulate that a person who has come into close contact with infected individuals should quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said Pence, who is continuing to campaign on Sunday, is considered "essential personnel," adding that Pence will social distance and wear a mask. "I spoke to the vice president last night at midnight," Meadows said. "And I can tell you that what he's doing is wearing a mask, socially distancing. And when he goes up to speak, he will take the mask off, put it back on. But he — he's wearing a mask as it relates to this particular thing because the doctors have advised him to do that."







'This is not magic': Democrats work to make inroads in the South for the first time in decades Despite the political convention that Republicans hold a secure grip on the South, Democratic candidates are polling competitively in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas — which together account for eight Senate seats and possibly the balance of power in the chamber. They could also help usher in additional Electoral College votes for Biden, though many experts remain skeptical whether Democrats can achieve a blue wave. Georgia races have grown increasingly tight in the past few years, which is why it remains the main target for Democrats. Since losing the state's race for the governorship by only 50,000 votes, Stacey Abrams and her voter rights organization, Fair Fight, have helped register more than 800,000 new voters in the state. Read more here.






