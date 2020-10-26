Lesley Stahl challenges Pence on Trump's '60 Minutes' meltdown

"60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl challenged Vice President Pence on President Trump's decision to storm out of his interview with the program on Tuesday.

Trump last week released unedited footage of the interview, which aired in full Sunday night as part of a series with Trump, Joe Biden and their running mates.

"What just happened with the president?" Stahl asked Pence, who then defended Trump as "a man who speaks his mind."

"But he walked out," Stahl responded.

The show also aired footage of the aftermath of Trump's exit when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered the host a book she said contained the president's health care plan.

Stahl told viewers that the book, while "heavy" and "filled with executive orders" and congressional actions, did not contain a comprehensive health care plan.