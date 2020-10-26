President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading into their last full week of campaigning before Election Day.
The candidates and their surrogates will spend the week in key battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden is also set for last-minute pushes in Georgia and Texas, historically Republican strongholds that could be in play this year, and Trump is visiting places with just a single Electoral College vote at stake, a sign that his campaign is anticipating a close race.
It's also a crucial day for one of the biggest issues of the election: the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. After voting on Sunday to advance Barrett's nomination, the Senate will likely debate the issue all day Monday with a final confirmation vote expected in the evening.
Live Blog
Trump travel anticipates a race potentially decided by a single Electoral College vote
President Trump is spending precious time in the final days of the 2020 campaign in places with just a single Electoral College vote at stake — a sign of just how close an election his campaign is expecting.
With nine days to go, Trump traveled Sunday to Maine, and planned to go to Nebraska on Tuesday. Unlike most states, which tend to utilize a winner-takes-all system, Maine and Nebraska divide up their Electoral College votes, giving two to the winner of the statewide vote and one vote to the winner of each congressional district.