Poll: Biden's advantage among young people increases to 63 percent Biden holds an advantage among voters younger than 30 years old, with 63 percent supporting him, compared to 25 percent backing Trump, according to a Harvard Youth poll released Monday. The poll found 63 percent of young voters indicate that they will "definitely be voting" in this election. In 2016, 47 percent of those in that age bracket voted. The poll asked the same question of young voters that year and found 63 percent said that they would be voting then. The 18-29 age bracket participation in 2008 was the highest since 1984. The current poll also found that 55 percent of young Democratic voters plan to vote by mail while only 28 percent of young Republican voters plan to vote using that method. The poll of 2,026 voters age 18-29 was conducted Sept. 23 to Oct. 11 and had a margin of error of 2.18 percentage points.







GOP bets Democrats won't expand Supreme Court. Progressives say: Call their bluff. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the Capitol on Oct. 25 as Republicans work during a rare weekend session to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. J. Scott Applewhite / AP When Senate Republicans voted on a rainy Sunday to put Amy Coney Barrett on a glide path to a lifetime Supreme Court appointment one week before Election Day, they were making a bet that Democrats wouldn't retaliate and erase conservative gains. "A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone, sooner or later, by the next election," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday after the 51-48 procedural vote against Democratic objections. "But they won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come." The remarks contradicted recent claims by McConnell and politically vulnerable Republicans, like Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who are telling voters in their re-election bids that Democrats will "pack" the Supreme Court if they win. And progressive activists saw it as a dare to Democrats, who are projected in some polls to win the White House and Congress in the election, enabling them to add seats to the high court with a legislative majority if they're willing to cast aside norms. Read the story.







Trump tweets that Biden 'couldn't remember my name' Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020







Progressives push for Warren as treasury secretary, signaling bigger ideological battle if Biden wins Progressives are pushing hard to see Elizabeth Warren leading the Treasury Department in an opening salvo of a coming ideological struggle for control of key government posts if Joe Biden wins the presidency. Donors, activists and leaders on the left want Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, as treasury secretary, more than a half-dozen of them said. And people Warren has spoken to are under the impression that she wants the job if she is offered it. Read the full story here.







Poll: Deadlocked races in Georgia between Biden and Trump, Senate candidates Biden and Trump are deadlocked in Georgia, a state that a Democrat hasn't carried since 1992, according to a poll released Monday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The poll found 47 percent of likely voters support Biden while 46 percent back Trump. The Senate race between GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff is also close, with 45 percent backing Perdue and 46 percent supporting Ossoff. In the state's other Senate race involving 21 candidates seeking the seat of GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Raphael Warnock has opened up a large lead ahead of other Republican candidates with 34 percent supporting him, up from 22 percent a month ago. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.







Cher: When Trump said McCain wasn't a hero, 'I wanted to put my foot to his mouth' At a Biden campaign event in Arizona Sunday night, Cher bashed Trump for attacking veterans, including the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Cher said that the president's comments bothered her because they are heroes. "It's like when he said John McCain was not a hero. I wanted to put my foot to his mouth," she said. She performed for an invite-only gathering of about 50 people in a predominately minority community in Maricopa County. Cher sang "Walking in Memphis" and "Believe" at the Coronado Ranch, an outdoor venue, where people wore masks and sat in socially distant chairs.