NASA astronaut votes from space NASA astronaut Kate Rubins' early voting experience was truly out of this world. Rubins, currently the only American astronaut aboard the International Space Station, cast her ballot from the orbiting outpost, voting inside a makeshift "ISS voting booth." "If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too," she said in a NASA video. Rubins also tweeted a photo of the event, saying: "From the International Space Station: I voted today." From the International Space Station: I voted today



— Kate Rubins pic.twitter.com/DRdjwSzXwy — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 22, 2020 Rubins' vote will be delivered electronically to Earth, according to NASA. Astronauts have been able to cast their ballots from space since 1997, and many are registered in Texas, where they train and work at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.







Twitter launches 'pre-bunks' to get ahead of voting misinformation Twitter said Monday it would begin placing messages at the top of users' feeds to pre-emptively debunk false information about voting by mail and election results, an escalation of the tech company's battle against misinformation. Twitter is calling the messages a "pre-bunk," something it says it has never done, because the debunking is not a reaction to an existing tweet with misinformation. "Election experts confirm that voting by mail is safe and secure, even with an increase in mail-in ballots," one of the messages scheduled to go live Monday reads. "Even so, you might encounter unconfirmed claims that voting by mail leads to election fraud ahead of the 2020 US elections." The message has a button to lead users to more information. Continue reading.







Poll: Biden's lead increases in three battleground states Biden increased his lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a poll released on Monday by the Election Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. More than 50 percent of voters in each of the three states support Biden, all seeing gains from September. Biden's lead grew from 73 percent to 87 percent among voters who have already cast their ballots, throughout the three states. Trump won the three states in 2016 by narrow margins, and both candidates have spent time campaigning in the battleground states this year. The poll also found that 86 percent of likely Trump voters and 55 percent of likely Biden voters intend to vote in person on Election Day. The survey was conducted between Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 and had a margin of error of 3.98 percent in Michigan, 4.20 percent in Pennsylvania and 3.73 percent in Wisconsin.







Bulldozer thief drove through Florida town allegedly digging up Biden-Harris campaign signs One man's bulldozer rampage across a Central Florida town destroyed several front yards and multiple Biden-Harris campaign signs, according to Haines City Police. James Blight, 26, was arrested and charged Saturday with grand theft auto and trespassing, with additional charges possible, Mike Ferguson, public information officer for the Haines City Police, said in an email Monday. "Blight told police that he had been drinking whiskey all day and did not remember most of the day," Ferguson wrote. "He said that he couldn't help but hit the Joe Biden signs and acknowledged to taking down a fence in the process. Blight said he did not know how to operate the equipment." Read the story.







Mark Meadows mocks Biden for wearing masks White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mocked Biden's face masks on Monday, after the Democrat said the Trump administration had "given up" on trying to control the pandemic. "The only person waving a white flag, along with this white mask, is Joe Biden," Meadows told reporters outside the West Wing. "We're going to defeat the virus; we're not going to control it." Meadows' said that the Trump administration is not able to "control" the pandemic, in a heated CNN interview on Sunday. "This wasn't a slip by Meadows," Biden said in a statement in response. "It was a candid acknowledgement of what President Trump's strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn't, and it won't."







FIRST READ: The 2020 campaign closes on the coronavirus President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file The October surprise in this presidential election hasn't been the Supreme Court vacancy. Or Hunter Biden. Or what Joe Biden said at Thursday's debate about transitioning away from oil. Instead, it's been the coronavirus. The month began with President Trump testing positive and being flown by helicopter to Walter Reed. It included a canceled debate (because organizers wanted the town-hall component to be held virtually after Trump's positive case), as well as the president's return to the campaign trail. And the month ends with the United States setting new record-highs in coronavirus cases, with top staffers for Vice President Mike Pence testing positive, and with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows admitting the administration can't control the virus. Get more of First Read.







Poll: Biden's advantage among young people increases to 63 percent Biden holds an advantage among voters younger than 30 years old, with 63 percent supporting him, compared to 25 percent backing Trump, according to a Harvard Youth poll released Monday. The poll found 63 percent of young voters indicate that they will "definitely be voting" in this election. In 2016, 47 percent of those in that age bracket voted. The poll asked the same question of young voters that year and found 63 percent said that they would be voting then. The 18-29 age bracket participation in 2008 was the highest since 1984. The current poll also found that 55 percent of young Democratic voters plan to vote by mail while only 28 percent of young Republican voters plan to vote using that method. The poll of 2,026 voters age 18-29 was conducted Sept. 23 to Oct. 11 and had a margin of error of 2.18 percentage points.







Trumps gains one hip-hop endorsement, loses another Trump has gained the endorsement of social media personality and rapper Lil Pump, who posted a picture and video to Instagram explaining his support. Pump appears to be a single-issue voter. "F--- I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden?" Pump said in a video on Instagram, an apparent reference to Biden's plan to raise taxes on the wealthy. Pump's comments echo those of 50 Cent, another rapper who recently went public with support for Trump over Biden's tax policy. 50 Cent, however, appears to have had some change of heart, recently posting on Instagram "F--- Donald Trump."