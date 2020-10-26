President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading into their last full week of campaigning before Election Day.
The candidates and their surrogates will spend the week in key battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden is also set for last-minute pushes in Georgia and Texas, historically Republican strongholds that could be in play this year, and Trump is visiting places with just a single Electoral College vote at stake, a sign that his campaign is anticipating a close race.
It's also a crucial day for one of the biggest issues of the election: the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The Senate is expected to vote on to confirm Barrett at 7:30 p.m. ET after having advanced her nomination a day earlier.
—Latest polls from battleground states and more.
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win.
—Share your election confessions.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Voters who fall ill before Election Day must have a doctor's note to get mail-in ballot, court says
Voters in Texas who contract Covid-19 or another illness before Nov. 3 must provide a physician's note with their late absentee ballot application, a state appeals court ruled on Oct. 23.
The note must show that the voter has a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from voting in person, according to the secretary of state's office. It must also show that the illness arose on or after the state's absentee ballot application deadline, which was the same day of the appeals court's ruling, 11 days before Election Day.
In Texas, voters who request mail-in ballots before the deadline are able to check a box indicating whether they are seeking a ballot by mail because of a disability.
The ruling overturned an Oct. 16 lower court decision dismissing the longstanding doctor's note requirement, claiming the rule created an undue burden on the right to vote. The decision comes after the advocacy group MOVE sued the state, saying the requirement was especially onerous during the pandemic.
Trump claims Biden called him 'George' during interview with George Lopez
Trump on Monday claimed that Biden had called the president "George" after several media outlets reported on what initially appeared to a verbal mishap during a recent interview.
The comments had come from an interview in which Biden was speaking with comedian George Lopez.
During that interview, Biden said: "Four more years of— George, uh, George — we are gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we're gonna be in a different world."
Some media outlets ran with headlines such as "Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush" and "Joe Biden seems to forget who he’s running against," and Trump seized on the issue.
Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump asked if the audience had heard "when [Biden] called me George?"
"No, no, not George," Trump said. "What a mess. What a mess. He called me George. I don't know if I should be insulted or happy about it. Sort of insulted. The first time that's happened to me in a long time."
Biden spokesman Andrew Bates later Monday clarified that the former VP "was addressing George Lopez, the interviewer" not speaking about the former presidents.
Pence 'not expected' to preside over Senate Supreme Court vote
Vice President Mike Pence is not expected to preside over Monday's scheduled Senate vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation. After Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of the lone GOP holdouts on Barrett's nomination, announced her support over the weekend, it's unlikely that Pence would need to cast a tie-breaking vote.
Senate Democrats had urged Pence not to preside over the vote after several of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.
Pence, who tested negative for the virus on Monday, will continue in-person campaign events this week.
Democrats hold big edge in Spanish-language TV and radio spending up and down ballot
Much has been made about the significant ad spending advantage enjoyed by Democrats this cycle, but the trend extends to Spanish-language ads too, up and down the ballot.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has spent $17.3 million on Spanish-language television and radio ads, compared to the Trump campaign's $8.3 million through Sunday, according to Advertising Analytics.
And that margin is even bigger when outside groups are taken into consideration — overall, Democratic groups have spent $51.6 million on Spanish-language presidential TV and radio ads to the GOP's $9.8 million, per Advertising Analytics.
PHOTOS: Early voting line snakes around blocks in New York City
Pro-Trump hearse seen driving around early voting sites in Texas
Voters in Texas have reported multiple sightings of a hearse decorated with signs suggesting Democrats engage in voter fraud by having dead people vote, an unsettling sight for some voters.
But hearse owner BJ Apgar said he created the “Hearse Trump Train” as a way to help President Trump gain more support among voters, and he did not intend to intimate voters with the vehicle.
“This was a personal way of getting more attention and talking to voters to get you know, get his name out there," Apgar said.
Among the slogans posted on the hearse were "collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time" and "Official Democrat cemetery vote collector."
However, Tricia Lowe Danto, an early voter in Montgomery County, Texas, said “the sight of a hearse was chilling.”
“The fact that this was there displaying such animosity towards 'the other side' is not indicative of the values most in my town and this country believe in,” Lowe Danot said.
One of the volunteers at the polling site, Aimee Pearce, told NBC News, “multiple voters expressed disgust, concern, and anger regarding the hearse to Democratic volunteers.” Volunteers then notified law enforcement.
Trump appears to threaten retaliation against Pennsylvania governor
At the first of three rallies Monday in Pennsylvania, President Trump issued what appeared to be a threat against the state's governor, Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
Speaking in Allentown, the president said Wolf's coronavirus restrictions had forced the campaign to shift the site of his rally. "I’ll remember it, Tom. I’m gonna remember it, Tom. 'Hello, Mr. President, this is Governor Wolf. I need help. I need help.' You know what? These people are bad. We go out of our way - regardless Republican, Democrat - when they have a problem, but he shut us out," Trump said.
The crowd — people who would be affected if the governor wasn't able to get federal help for a disaster — cheered the remarks, and earlier also chanted of Wolf, "Lock him up!"
Trump also claimed falsely that Wolf had "the whole commonwealth shut down" and urged the governor to reopen churches, which he never ordered closed down during the pandemic.
Trump campaigning across battleground Pennsylvania todayOct. 26, 202002:19
Dow falls more than 800 points as hope fades for stimulus talks
Wall Street took a dive Monday as hopes faded for a fresh round of fiscal aid and the number of new coronavirus cases surged.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 800 points, just shy of a 3 percent drop. The S&P 500 was down 2.12 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 1.8 percent.
The stock slump comes amid stalled hopes for a final agreement on a new round of coronavirus relief for the millions of families affected by the pandemic.
Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have certainly slowed down," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday morning. "We are close, but there are still important policy issues that separate us."
The economy remains a priority for both presidential candidates as they conclude their campaigns amid a backdrop of fast-rising economic uncertainty.
A growing number of Wall Street participants are concluding that a “blue wave” in November is the nation’s best shot at economic recovery. While markets generally favor the lower tax rates and regulatory rollbacks that are the hallmark of a Republican administration, the unprecedented job loss and economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left many market watchers concluding that a united government might be better equipped to provide the critical fiscal support a bitterly partisan Congress cannot.
Early voting could hit 100 million by Election Day
With eight days to go until Election Day, 58 million voters have cast ballots early, surpassing the total number in 2016 by more than 8 million, according to NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart.
The number of early voters could hit 90 to 100 million before Nov. 3 — roughly twice the 50 million who did so in 2016, the Decision Desks projects.
In critical swing states, expanded early voting and vote-by-mail options have led to a large increase in pre-election voting. In battleground Pennsylvania, about 1.4 million have cast early or absentee votes so far, an increase of more than 1.2 million from the total early votes cast in the Keystone State in 2016.
NASA astronaut votes from space
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins’ early voting experience was truly out of this world.
Rubins, currently the only American astronaut aboard the International Space Station, cast her ballot from the orbiting outpost, voting inside a makeshift “ISS voting booth.”
“If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too,” she said in a NASA video.
Rubins also tweeted a photo of the event, saying: “From the International Space Station: I voted today.”
Rubins’ vote will be delivered electronically to Earth, according to NASA. Astronauts have been able to cast their ballots from space since 1997, and many are registered in Texas, where they train and work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.