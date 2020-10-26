Pence 'not expected' to preside over Senate Supreme Court vote

SEE NEW POSTS

PHOTOS: Early voting line snakes around blocks in New York City Voters wait for hours on a long line to cast their ballot at Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School on day three of early voting on New York City's Upper West Side on Monday. Shahrzad Elghanayan / NBC News Share this -







Pro-Trump hearse seen driving around early voting sites in Texas Voters in Texas have reported multiple sightings of a hearse decorated with signs suggesting Democrats engage in voter fraud by having dead people vote, an unsettling sight for some voters. A hearse decorated with slogans about Democratic voters at a community center in Montgomery County, Texas, on Saturday. Tricia Lowe But hearse owner BJ Apgar said he created the “Hearse Trump Train” as a way to help President Trump gain more support among voters, and he did not intend to intimate voters with the vehicle. “This was a personal way of getting more attention and talking to voters to get you know, get his name out there," Apgar said. Among the slogans posted on the hearse were "collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time" and "Official Democrat cemetery vote collector." However, Tricia Lowe Danto, an early voter in Montgomery County, Texas, said “the sight of a hearse was chilling.” “The fact that this was there displaying such animosity towards 'the other side' is not indicative of the values most in my town and this country believe in,” Lowe Danot said. One of the volunteers at the polling site, Aimee Pearce, told NBC News, “multiple voters expressed disgust, concern, and anger regarding the hearse to Democratic volunteers.” Volunteers then notified law enforcement. Share this -







Trump appears to threaten retaliation against Pennsylvania governor At the first of three rallies Monday in Pennsylvania, President Trump issued what appeared to be a threat against the state's governor, Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Speaking in Allentown, the president said Wolf's coronavirus restrictions had forced the campaign to shift the site of his rally. "I’ll remember it, Tom. I’m gonna remember it, Tom. 'Hello, Mr. President, this is Governor Wolf. I need help. I need help.' You know what? These people are bad. We go out of our way - regardless Republican, Democrat - when they have a problem, but he shut us out," Trump said. The crowd — people who would be affected if the governor wasn't able to get federal help for a disaster — cheered the remarks, and earlier also chanted of Wolf, "Lock him up!" Trump also claimed falsely that Wolf had "the whole commonwealth shut down" and urged the governor to reopen churches, which he never ordered closed down during the pandemic. Trump campaigning across battleground Pennsylvania today Oct. 26, 2020 02:19 Share this -







Dow falls more than 800 points as hope fades for stimulus talks Wall Street took a dive Monday as hopes faded for a fresh round of fiscal aid and the number of new coronavirus cases surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 800 points, just shy of a 3 percent drop. The S&P 500 was down 2.12 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 1.8 percent. The stock slump comes amid stalled hopes for a final agreement on a new round of coronavirus relief for the millions of families affected by the pandemic. Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "have certainly slowed down," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday morning. "We are close, but there are still important policy issues that separate us." The economy remains a priority for both presidential candidates as they conclude their campaigns amid a backdrop of fast-rising economic uncertainty. A growing number of Wall Street participants are concluding that a “blue wave” in November is the nation’s best shot at economic recovery. While markets generally favor the lower tax rates and regulatory rollbacks that are the hallmark of a Republican administration, the unprecedented job loss and economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left many market watchers concluding that a united government might be better equipped to provide the critical fiscal support a bitterly partisan Congress cannot. Share this -







Early voting could hit 100 million by Election Day With eight days to go until Election Day, 58 million voters have cast ballots early, surpassing the total number in 2016 by more than 8 million, according to NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart. The number of early voters could hit 90 to 100 million before Nov. 3 — roughly twice the 50 million who did so in 2016, the Decision Desks projects. In critical swing states, expanded early voting and vote-by-mail options have led to a large increase in pre-election voting. In battleground Pennsylvania, about 1.4 million have cast early or absentee votes so far, an increase of more than 1.2 million from the total early votes cast in the Keystone State in 2016. Read more here. Share this -







NASA astronaut votes from space NASA astronaut Kate Rubins’ early voting experience was truly out of this world. Rubins, currently the only American astronaut aboard the International Space Station, cast her ballot from the orbiting outpost, voting inside a makeshift “ISS voting booth.” “If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too,” she said in a NASA video. Rubins also tweeted a photo of the event, saying: “From the International Space Station: I voted today.” From the International Space Station: I voted today



— Kate Rubins pic.twitter.com/DRdjwSzXwy — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 22, 2020 Rubins’ vote will be delivered electronically to Earth, according to NASA. Astronauts have been able to cast their ballots from space since 1997, and many are registered in Texas, where they train and work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Share this -







Twitter launches 'pre-bunks' to get ahead of voting misinformation Twitter said Monday it would begin placing messages at the top of users’ feeds to pre-emptively debunk false information about voting by mail and election results, an escalation of the tech company’s battle against misinformation. Twitter is calling the messages a “pre-bunk,” something it says it has never done, because the debunking is not a reaction to an existing tweet with misinformation. “Election experts confirm that voting by mail is safe and secure, even with an increase in mail-in ballots,” one of the messages scheduled to go live Monday reads. “Even so, you might encounter unconfirmed claims that voting by mail leads to election fraud ahead of the 2020 US elections.” The message has a button to lead users to more information. Continue reading. Share this -





