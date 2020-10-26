SEE NEW POSTS

Boston police arrest man suspected of setting fire to ballot box Boston law enforcement officers arrested a man late Sunday who is suspected of setting fire to a ballot drop box, the police department confirmed in a statement. Worldy Armand, 39, has been charged with willful and malicious burning, and he is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. He was spotted by patrol officers at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately clear why Armand, who lives in Boston, would have set fire to the ballot box. The fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office has said, according to The Associated Press. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by filling the ballot box with water, according to the police department. The box contained 122 ballots, 87 of which were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin's office said, according to the AP. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump hates Biden's stretch-run strategy. Biden loves Trump's. The broadcast of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at a watch party in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2020. Sergio Flores / Getty Images Democrats have a counterintuitive plan for the final week of the presidential campaign: more Donald Trump, less Joe Biden. As the president ramps up his barnstorming tour between now and next Tuesday's election, Biden's markedly lighter schedule looks like that of an incumbent congressman who has no opponent. The Democratic nominee took Monday off entirely, while Trump held rallies across Pennsylvania — in Allentown, Lancaster and Martinsburg. If Trump wins, Biden will surely face recriminations from within his party for sitting on a lead. But Republicans seem more eager than Democrats to get Biden out on the trail, an indication that his four-corners strategy is perceived by both parties as a smart tack. Read the analysis. Share this -







Voters who fall ill before Election Day must have a doctor's note to get mail-in ballot, court says Voters in Texas who contract Covid-19 or another illness before Nov. 3 must provide a physician's note with their late absentee ballot application, a state appeals court ruled on Oct. 23. The note must show that the voter has a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from voting in person, according to the secretary of state's office. It must also show that the illness arose on or after the state's absentee ballot application deadline, which was the same day of the appeals court's ruling, 11 days before Election Day. In Texas, voters who request mail-in ballots before the deadline are able to check a box indicating whether they are seeking a ballot by mail because of a disability. The ruling overturned an Oct. 16 lower court decision dismissing the longstanding doctor's note requirement, claiming the rule created an undue burden on the right to vote. The decision comes after the advocacy group MOVE sued the state, saying the requirement was especially onerous during the pandemic. Share this -







Trump claims Biden called him 'George' during interview with George Lopez Trump on Monday claimed that Biden had called the president "George" after several media outlets reported on what initially appeared to a verbal mishap during a recent interview. The comments had come from an interview in which Biden was speaking with comedian George Lopez. During that interview, Biden said: "Four more years of— George, uh, George — we are gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we're gonna be in a different world." Some media outlets ran with headlines such as "Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush" and "Joe Biden seems to forget who he’s running against," and Trump seized on the issue. Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump asked if the audience had heard "when [Biden] called me George?" "No, no, not George," Trump said. "What a mess. What a mess. He called me George. I don't know if I should be insulted or happy about it. Sort of insulted. The first time that's happened to me in a long time." Biden spokesman Andrew Bates later Monday clarified that the former VP "was addressing George Lopez, the interviewer" not speaking about the former presidents. Share this -







PHOTOS: Early voting line snakes around blocks in New York City Voters wait for hours on a long line to cast their ballot at Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School on day three of early voting on New York City's Upper West Side on Monday. Shahrzad Elghanayan / NBC News Share this -







Pro-Trump hearse seen driving around early voting sites in Texas Voters in Texas have reported multiple sightings of a hearse decorated with signs suggesting Democrats engage in voter fraud by having dead people vote, an unsettling sight for some voters. A hearse decorated with slogans about Democratic voters at a community center in Montgomery County, Texas, on Saturday. Tricia Lowe But hearse owner BJ Apgar said he created the “Hearse Trump Train” as a way to help President Trump gain more support among voters, and he did not intend to intimate voters with the vehicle. “This was a personal way of getting more attention and talking to voters to get you know, get his name out there," Apgar said. Among the slogans posted on the hearse were "collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time" and "Official Democrat cemetery vote collector." However, Tricia Lowe Danto, an early voter in Montgomery County, Texas, said “the sight of a hearse was chilling.” “The fact that this was there displaying such animosity towards 'the other side' is not indicative of the values most in my town and this country believe in,” Lowe Danot said. One of the volunteers at the polling site, Aimee Pearce, told NBC News, “multiple voters expressed disgust, concern, and anger regarding the hearse to Democratic volunteers.” Volunteers then notified law enforcement. Share this -







Trump appears to threaten retaliation against Pennsylvania governor At the first of three rallies Monday in Pennsylvania, President Trump issued what appeared to be a threat against the state's governor, Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Speaking in Allentown, the president said Wolf's coronavirus restrictions had forced the campaign to shift the site of his rally. "I’ll remember it, Tom. I’m gonna remember it, Tom. 'Hello, Mr. President, this is Governor Wolf. I need help. I need help.' You know what? These people are bad. We go out of our way - regardless Republican, Democrat - when they have a problem, but he shut us out," Trump said. The crowd — people who would be affected if the governor wasn't able to get federal help for a disaster — cheered the remarks, and earlier also chanted of Wolf, "Lock him up!" Trump also claimed falsely that Wolf had "the whole commonwealth shut down" and urged the governor to reopen churches, which he never ordered closed down during the pandemic. Trump campaigning across battleground Pennsylvania today Oct. 26, 2020 02:19 Share this -





