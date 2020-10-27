President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading into their last full week of campaigning before Election Day.
The candidates and their surrogates will spend the week in key battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden is also set for last-minute pushes in Georgia and Texas, historically Republican strongholds that could be in play this year, and Trump is visiting places with just a single Electoral College vote at stake, a sign that his campaign is anticipating a close race.
It's also a crucial day for one of the biggest issues of the election: the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The Senate is expected to vote on to confirm Barrett at 7:30 p.m. ET after having advanced her nomination a day earlier.
—Latest polls from battleground states and more.
—The road to 270: How Biden or Trump could win.
—Share your election confessions.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin cannot count mail ballots that arrive well after the polls close, under an order issued Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, a defeat for Democrats in a battleground state.
Buy a vote of 5-3, the justices declined to lift a lower court ruling preventing the state from counting mail ballots that arrive as much as six days after election day. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request.
Voting rights groups, the state and national Democratic parties, and the League of women Voters filed lawsuits seeking to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots. They said the flood of absentee ballots and problems arising from the pandemic make it harder for voters to receive their mail ballots and return them on time. Wisconsin has been especially hard hit by COVID-19, with hospitals nearly filled to capacity.
Read more here.
Photo: Mini-Trump in Pennsylvania
Trump continues to claim Covid-19 vaccine coming soon, promises 100M doses by year's end
President Trump continued his sprint across Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, on Monday, holding rallies to make his case to voters in the last week of the campaign.
At his third rally in the state in the city of Martinsburg, Trump repeatedly hammered Biden over his promise to phase out fossil fuels, which he did at each of his rallies. He also promised to get the economy roaring and claimed that 100 million Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the U.S. by the end of the year.
“And the vaccines are going to free,” he said. “We are going to deliver 100 million vaccines before the end of the year, maybe a little sooner than that, and seniors will be first in line,” Trump said. The president has repeated this claim multiple times during the campaign, however, public health experts say a vaccine will not be available to the general public until the middle of next year.
Trump also boasted about his pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, calling her a “good choice” and a smart judge who he said he was glad he wasn't running against for president.
Barrett’s confirmation vote was to take place tonight and the White House scheduled an event to celebrate afterward, despite the outbreak of Covid-19 cases among White House and campaign staffers linked to the last event there celebrating the jurist.
Biden: Trump's 'not even trying to stop' the Covid-19 crisis
Joe Biden on Monday said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ statement over the weekend that “we're not going to control the pandemic” proved President Trump was “not even trying to stop” the Covid-19 crisis.
In brief remarks to voters and reporters in Chester, Pa., Biden added that the “bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible president, worst possible person to lead us through this pandemic.”
“Mr. President, you have to have a little bit of shame, a little bit, because people are dying,” Biden said.
Earlier in the day, Meadows had mocked Biden's use face masks, saying that, "the only person waving a white flag, along with this white mask, is Joe Biden."
Biden's remarks represented his latest pitch to voters in the key battleground of Pennsylvania. Biden held events in Bucks and Luzerne counties over the weekend, while Trump was holding several rallies across the state on Monday.
In Trump country, Biden supporters pooled money for a billboard. Then it was vandalized.
In a small, Western Pennsylvania town, a group of local Biden supporters sought to put an end to their stolen yard signs by pooling together their money and purchasing a billboard.
Now, that billboard has been vandalized, one of them told NBC News.
"Since Biden became the nominee, our yard signs have been stolen within 24 to 48 hours of being posted," Kara Illig of Ebensburg, Pa, told NBC News. "Because we don't feel represented, we decided to crowdfund a billboard. We had so much support that we crowdfunded two in under two hours."
"The billboards went up October 4th and people went crazy, threatening and harassing group members online and in person," she added. "Trump supporters held a little rally in front of one of the billboards yesterday, then overnight it was vandalized."
Her group is called "Huddle Ebensburg," which she said was formed shortly after Trump's 2016 election.
Cambria County, which is home to Ebensburg, backed Trump by more than a 2-to-1 margin in 2016.
Ebensburg police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on whether any reports have been filed with the department.
Trump on Monday held several campaign events in the state, including a late-afternoon rally in nearby Martinsburg.
Biden adds more in-person campaign stops in Iowa and Wisconsin
Joe Biden announced that he’s expanding his reach across the map in the days before Election Day, traveling to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday.
Biden’s visit to Iowa is an indicator of how the campaign is feeling, given that he’s traveling to a state that the campaign had filed under their “win back” column but has done little in-person campaigning there. The Democratic nominee has not been to Iowa since he jetted out of the state the evening of the primaries in early February.
However, Dr. Jill Biden has visited the state with Doug Emhoff and the campaign has ran ads there for several weeks.
Biden was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 21 where he made two stops. The campaign wanted him to go more often since then, but the coronavirus cases spikes delayed the visit.
Trump: If Biden loses, 'he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work'
President Trump on Monday knocked Joe Biden's lack of physical campaigning in the closing days of the election.
"If he loses, and who knows what happens, it's called an election, he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work," Trump told supporters at a rally in Lilitz, Pa. It was Trump's second rally of the day in the Keystone State, with a third scheduled for later in the afternoon.
He noted that Biden initially had no announced campaign stops on Monday, although the Democratic presidential nominee later added one in Chester, Pennsylvania. Biden has also scheduled in-person appearances in Georgia, Iowa and Wisconsin for later this week.
Trump suggested Biden's advisers had forced him to go out while Trump painted himself as an eager campaigner and compared himself to an athlete who "left it all on the field."
Boston police arrest man suspected of setting fire to ballot box
Boston law enforcement officers arrested a man late Sunday who is suspected of setting fire to a ballot drop box, the police department confirmed in a statement.
Worldy Armand, 39, has been charged with willful and malicious burning, and he is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. He was spotted by patrol officers at 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
It was not immediately clear why Armand, who lives in Boston, would have set fire to the ballot box.
The fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office has said, according to The Associated Press.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by filling the ballot box with water, according to the police department.
The box contained 122 ballots, 87 of which were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin's office said, according to the AP.
ANALYSIS: Trump hates Biden's stretch-run strategy. Biden loves Trump's.
Democrats have a counterintuitive plan for the final week of the presidential campaign: more Donald Trump, less Joe Biden.
As the president ramps up his barnstorming tour between now and next Tuesday's election, Biden's markedly lighter schedule looks like that of an incumbent congressman who has no opponent. The Democratic nominee took Monday off entirely, while Trump held rallies across Pennsylvania — in Allentown, Lancaster and Martinsburg.
If Trump wins, Biden will surely face recriminations from within his party for sitting on a lead. But Republicans seem more eager than Democrats to get Biden out on the trail, an indication that his four-corners strategy is perceived by both parties as a smart tack.
Voters who fall ill before Election Day must have a doctor's note to get mail-in ballot, court says
Voters in Texas who contract Covid-19 or another illness before Nov. 3 must provide a physician's note with their late absentee ballot application, a state appeals court ruled on Oct. 23.
The note must show that the voter has a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from voting in person, according to the secretary of state's office. It must also show that the illness arose on or after the state's absentee ballot application deadline, which was the same day of the appeals court's ruling, 11 days before Election Day.
In Texas, voters who request mail-in ballots before the deadline are able to check a box indicating whether they are seeking a ballot by mail because of a disability.
The ruling overturned an Oct. 16 lower court decision dismissing the longstanding doctor's note requirement, claiming the rule created an undue burden on the right to vote. The decision comes after the advocacy group MOVE sued the state, saying the requirement was especially onerous during the pandemic.
Trump claims Biden called him 'George' during interview with George Lopez
Trump on Monday claimed that Biden had called the president "George" after several media outlets reported on what initially appeared to a verbal mishap during a recent interview.
The comments had come from an interview in which Biden was speaking with comedian George Lopez.
During that interview, Biden said: "Four more years of— George, uh, George — we are gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we're gonna be in a different world."
Some media outlets ran with headlines such as "Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush" and "Joe Biden seems to forget who he’s running against," and Trump seized on the issue.
Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump asked if the audience had heard "when [Biden] called me George?"
"No, no, not George," Trump said. "What a mess. What a mess. He called me George. I don't know if I should be insulted or happy about it. Sort of insulted. The first time that's happened to me in a long time."
Biden spokesman Andrew Bates later Monday clarified that the former VP "was addressing George Lopez, the interviewer" not speaking about the former presidents.