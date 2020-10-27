SEE NEW POSTS

In setback for Democrats, Supreme Court won't let late mail ballots count in Wisconsin WASHINGTON — Wisconsin cannot count mail ballots that arrive well after the polls close, under an order issued Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, a defeat for Democrats in a battleground state. Buy a vote of 5-3, the justices declined to lift a lower court ruling preventing the state from counting mail ballots that arrive as much as six days after election day. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request. Voting rights groups, the state and national Democratic parties, and the League of women Voters filed lawsuits seeking to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots. They said the flood of absentee ballots and problems arising from the pandemic make it harder for voters to receive their mail ballots and return them on time. Wisconsin has been especially hard hit by COVID-19, with hospitals nearly filled to capacity. Read more here. Share this -







Photo: Mini-Trump in Pennsylvania A child dressed as President Donald Trump waves during the president's campaign event in Martinsburg, Pa., on Monday. Leah Millis / Reuters Share this -







Trump continues to claim Covid-19 vaccine coming soon, promises 100M doses by year's end President Trump continued his sprint across Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state, on Monday, holding rallies to make his case to voters in the last week of the campaign. At his third rally in the state in the city of Martinsburg, Trump repeatedly hammered Biden over his promise to phase out fossil fuels, which he did at each of his rallies. He also promised to get the economy roaring and claimed that 100 million Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the U.S. by the end of the year. “And the vaccines are going to free,” he said. “We are going to deliver 100 million vaccines before the end of the year, maybe a little sooner than that, and seniors will be first in line,” Trump said. The president has repeated this claim multiple times during the campaign, however, public health experts say a vaccine will not be available to the general public until the middle of next year. Trump also boasted about his pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, calling her a “good choice” and a smart judge who he said he was glad he wasn't running against for president. Barrett’s confirmation vote was to take place tonight and the White House scheduled an event to celebrate afterward, despite the outbreak of Covid-19 cases among White House and campaign staffers linked to the last event there celebrating the jurist. Share this -







Biden: Trump's 'not even trying to stop' the Covid-19 crisis Joe Biden on Monday said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ statement over the weekend that “we're not going to control the pandemic” proved President Trump was “not even trying to stop” the Covid-19 crisis. In brief remarks to voters and reporters in Chester, Pa., Biden added that the “bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible president, worst possible person to lead us through this pandemic.” “Mr. President, you have to have a little bit of shame, a little bit, because people are dying,” Biden said. Earlier in the day, Meadows had mocked Biden's use face masks, saying that, "the only person waving a white flag, along with this white mask, is Joe Biden." Biden's remarks represented his latest pitch to voters in the key battleground of Pennsylvania. Biden held events in Bucks and Luzerne counties over the weekend, while Trump was holding several rallies across the state on Monday. Share this -







In Trump country, Biden supporters pooled money for a billboard. Then it was vandalized. In a small, Western Pennsylvania town, a group of local Biden supporters sought to put an end to their stolen yard signs by pooling together their money and purchasing a billboard. Now, that billboard has been vandalized, one of them told NBC News. "Since Biden became the nominee, our yard signs have been stolen within 24 to 48 hours of being posted," Kara Illig of Ebensburg, Pa, told NBC News. "Because we don't feel represented, we decided to crowdfund a billboard. We had so much support that we crowdfunded two in under two hours." "The billboards went up October 4th and people went crazy, threatening and harassing group members online and in person," she added. "Trump supporters held a little rally in front of one of the billboards yesterday, then overnight it was vandalized." Her group is called "Huddle Ebensburg," which she said was formed shortly after Trump's 2016 election. The #BidenHarris2020 billboard has been vandalized in Ebensburg, PA, just one day after Trump supporters had a rally next to it. @tribunedemocrat @Minemyerchip @WJACTV @WTAJnews #ebensburgpa https://t.co/yhNnl1PynL pic.twitter.com/Zw0xsDDhZM — Kara (@killig) October 26, 2020 Cambria County, which is home to Ebensburg, backed Trump by more than a 2-to-1 margin in 2016. Ebensburg police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on whether any reports have been filed with the department. Trump on Monday held several campaign events in the state, including a late-afternoon rally in nearby Martinsburg. Share this -







Biden adds more in-person campaign stops in Iowa and Wisconsin Joe Biden announced that he’s expanding his reach across the map in the days before Election Day, traveling to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday. Biden’s visit to Iowa is an indicator of how the campaign is feeling, given that he’s traveling to a state that the campaign had filed under their “win back” column but has done little in-person campaigning there. The Democratic nominee has not been to Iowa since he jetted out of the state the evening of the primaries in early February. However, Dr. Jill Biden has visited the state with Doug Emhoff and the campaign has ran ads there for several weeks. Biden was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 21 where he made two stops. The campaign wanted him to go more often since then, but the coronavirus cases spikes delayed the visit. 'We're not putting on super-spreaders': Biden discusses his campaign plans Oct. 26, 2020 01:25 Share this -







Trump: If Biden loses, 'he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work' President Trump on Monday knocked Joe Biden's lack of physical campaigning in the closing days of the election. "If he loses, and who knows what happens, it's called an election, he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work," Trump told supporters at a rally in Lilitz, Pa. It was Trump's second rally of the day in the Keystone State, with a third scheduled for later in the afternoon. He noted that Biden initially had no announced campaign stops on Monday, although the Democratic presidential nominee later added one in Chester, Pennsylvania. Biden has also scheduled in-person appearances in Georgia, Iowa and Wisconsin for later this week. Trump suggested Biden's advisers had forced him to go out while Trump painted himself as an eager campaigner and compared himself to an athlete who "left it all on the field." Share this -







Boston police arrest man suspected of setting fire to ballot box Boston law enforcement officers arrested a man late Sunday who is suspected of setting fire to a ballot drop box, the police department confirmed in a statement. Worldy Armand, 39, has been charged with willful and malicious burning, and he is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. He was spotted by patrol officers at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately clear why Armand, who lives in Boston, would have set fire to the ballot box. The fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office has said, according to The Associated Press. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by filling the ballot box with water, according to the police department. The box contained 122 ballots, 87 of which were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin's office said, according to the AP. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump hates Biden's stretch-run strategy. Biden loves Trump's. The broadcast of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at a watch party in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2020. Sergio Flores / Getty Images Democrats have a counterintuitive plan for the final week of the presidential campaign: more Donald Trump, less Joe Biden. As the president ramps up his barnstorming tour between now and next Tuesday's election, Biden's markedly lighter schedule looks like that of an incumbent congressman who has no opponent. The Democratic nominee took Monday off entirely, while Trump held rallies across Pennsylvania — in Allentown, Lancaster and Martinsburg. If Trump wins, Biden will surely face recriminations from within his party for sitting on a lead. But Republicans seem more eager than Democrats to get Biden out on the trail, an indication that his four-corners strategy is perceived by both parties as a smart tack. Read the analysis. Share this -







Voters who fall ill before Election Day must have a doctor's note to get mail-in ballot, court says Voters in Texas who contract Covid-19 or another illness before Nov. 3 must provide a physician's note with their late absentee ballot application, a state appeals court ruled on Oct. 23. The note must show that the voter has a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from voting in person, according to the secretary of state's office. It must also show that the illness arose on or after the state's absentee ballot application deadline, which was the same day of the appeals court's ruling, 11 days before Election Day. In Texas, voters who request mail-in ballots before the deadline are able to check a box indicating whether they are seeking a ballot by mail because of a disability. The ruling overturned an Oct. 16 lower court decision dismissing the longstanding doctor's note requirement, claiming the rule created an undue burden on the right to vote. The decision comes after the advocacy group MOVE sued the state, saying the requirement was especially onerous during the pandemic. Share this -





