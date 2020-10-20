Biden leads Trump in new national poll

Biden top Trump by 9 percentage points, according to a new national poll of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College released Tuesday.

The poll found 50 percent support Biden while 41 percent back Trump. The survey also found that voters prefer Biden over Trump to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and trust him to unite the country, to choose Supreme Court nominees and to maintain law and order.

The survey's margin of error is +/-3.4 percentage points.

And see the NBC News national polling average in the presidential race here.