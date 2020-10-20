SEE NEW POSTS

After botching past elections, Detroit aims to avoid a 'black eye' in November Adam Maida / for NBC News Two months ago during Michigan’s primary, a record number of absentee ballots overwhelmed city election workers, who were short-staffed and ill-prepared because of Covid-19. Exhausted workers, processing ballots all day and into the following morning in this massive, concrete basement, had made so many errors that 72 percent of the city's absentee-ballot counting boards were out of balance, meaning the number of votes recorded did not align with the number of ballots cast. Donald Trump won Michigan four years ago by just 10,704 votes. If the election doesn’t go his way this time, he and his supporters — already on high alert from the president’s repeated unfounded assertions that Democrats will try to rig the election — are sure to scrutinize how the ballots were tallied in Detroit. The state’s largest city is overwhelmingly Democratic, and Joe Biden is likely to get more votes in Detroit than in any other city in the state. So when city and state election officials announced last month that they needed thousands of energetic election workers to help address the problems that undermined the August primary, they were flooded with applications. Read more about how Detroit is preparing for Election Day. Share this -







Demonstrations planned for outside Thursday night debate Protesters are planning to gather outside Nashville's Belmont University on Thursday night as the school plays host to the final debate between Trump and Biden. The protest is being organized by a group called "Be Better Belmont," which is trying to draw attention to systemic racism both at the school and in the city of Nashville. “We’re demanding transparency in governing the finances of the institution. We’re asking for accountability,” Safara Parrott, an organizer of the protest, told News 4 Nashville. Read more on WSMV.com. Share this -







Lindsey Graham's challenger, Jaime Harrison, has put S.C. back in play for Democrats Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison addresses a drive-in rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Saturday. Cameron Pollack / Getty Images Kenyatta Grimmage likes to talk politics with his customers during the 20 or so minutes it takes to give each of them a haircut at Howard’s Barber Shop, which is Black-owned and also a school for apprentice barbers that takes up two small ranch homes along a busy roadway near the Charleston Naval Weapons Station. In recent years, the conversations have been pessimistic about the state of politics in Washington, but Grimmage, 39, said there's been a noticeable shift in tone in recent weeks. It’s something he’s never seen before — an excitement to vote, particularly in the tight race for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat between the Republican incumbent, Lindsey Graham, and his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison. The Harrison-Graham race has gained national attention for the tight polling numbers between a well-known GOP stalwart seeking his fourth term who has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, after losing the party's presidential nomination to him in 2016 and denigrating Trump as the party's standard bearer, and an insurgent Democrat whose message of resetting the political conversation has helped him raise an eye-popping $57 million in the final weeks of the race. Read about the state of the race. Share this -







Trump says Biden has 'gone into hiding' as the former VP preps for debate Talking for more than 45 minutes on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, Trump said that Biden is "imploding" and has "gone into hiding." Biden's campaign says he has not held campaign events this week because he's preparing for the final debate against Trump on Thursday night. "We’re gonna win the election, we're doing very well. If you look at all of what's happening and all of the people that come in and don't come in, you take a look all around the country," Trump said. He added that the 2020 race is about “the great American Dream versus being a socialist hellhole because they're going to turn us into a socialist nation. We're going to be no different than Venezuela.” Share this -







Sen. Loeffler under fire in free-for-all Georgia Senate special election debate Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks on Oct. 15 in Dallas, Ga. Dustin Chambers / Getty Images Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins both accused the other of lying and touted their own conservative credentials in their first debate, while Democrat Raphael Warnock assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and made racist remarks. Tense exchanges flew in all directions Monday afternoon, as six top candidates in the crowded special election for the U.S. Senate seat Loeffler was appointed to 10 months ago sparred over President Trump’s coronavirus response, the Black Lives Matter movement, support for police and economic recovery. Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman, was appointed in part by Gov. Brian Kemp last year to help Republicans in Georgia appeal to moderate suburban voters. But since then she has been running to the far right while trying to fend off the challenge from Collins, one of Trump’s most visible defenders in the U.S. House. Read more on the debate. Share this -







Some states count ballots if voter dies before Election Day Questions over whether ballots will count if someone votes early but dies before Election Day are especially pressing this year, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has been especially perilous for older Americans. People 85 years and older represent nearly one in three deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. As an election looms, the odds against older people who contract the virus are on the minds of the elderly and their family members. Seventeen states prohibit counting ballots cast by someone who subsequently dies before the election, but 10 states specifically allow it. The law is silent in the rest of the country, according to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Read the story. Share this -







Biden leads Trump in new national poll Biden tops Trump by 9 percentage points, according to a new national poll of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College released Tuesday. The poll found 50 percent support Biden while 41 percent back Trump. The survey also found that voters prefer Biden over Trump to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and trust him to unite the country, to choose Supreme Court nominees, and to maintain law and order. The survey's margin of error is +/-3.4 percentage points. And see the NBC News national polling average in the presidential race here. Share this -







Former RNC chair Michael Steele endorses Biden Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has endorsed Joe Biden, the first such endorsement of a Democratic presidential nominee in the modern era. Former RNC chair endorses Biden for president Oct. 20, 2020 05:14 Steele was elected party chairman in 2009 as the GOP sought to regroup from President Barack Obama's historic victory in 2008 and he presided over the RNC as it marshaled tea party opposition to the Obama-Biden administration to make significant gains in Congress and across the country in the 2010 midterms. A former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Steele lost a 2006 bid for U.S. Senate in the heavily Democratic state. He has become an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, serving as a senior adviser of the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC. But until Tuesday morning he had not officially endorsed Biden. His backing comes as the Trump campaign has sought to make inroads among African American voters, especially younger Black men who have tended to support Biden in lower numbers than other age groups. Because of his role with the Lincoln Project, it's unlikely Steele, who is also a political analyst for MSNBC, would play a direct role in Biden's campaign or act as a surrogate. But he informed the Biden campaign of his plans to publicly support him. Share this -







Biden, Trump in dead heat in North Carolina, poll finds Biden and Trump are in a dead-heat in North Carolina, according to a ABC News/Washington Post poll in the battleground state released Tuesday. The survey found 49 percent of likely voters back Biden while 48 percent said they support Trump. The competitive Senate race between incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham is also close, with 49 percent for Cunningham and 47 percent backing Tillis. The NC poll has a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. And here's the latest from the NBC News national polling average in the presidential race. Share this -





