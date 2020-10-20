Steve Kornacki highlights the strategy Biden should take to win in November

SEE NEW POSTS

NYPD on Election Day security in NYC The NYPD vows a safe Election Day with uniformed officers at every polling location and a focus on physical threats as well as cyber threats, top department officials said Tuesday. NYPD's four-star Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that "if anyone tries to interfere with peoples' right to vote we will take action" and that voting is a "sacred right" for all Americans. Both Monahan and Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller said that the NYPD had received no specific or credible threats to the election but noted the heightened political rhetoric and attention to this year's vote. The department is teaming up with a FBI cyber command post, the New York City Board of Elections, and their own Intelligence Bureau to monitor cyber events across the U.S. to make sure the online threat to election day is monitored and responded to as well. Right now, they're focused on DDOS attacks, Ransomware incidents, and analyzing suspicious IP addresses as part of that effort.







Mute point: Debate co-chair defends mic-cutting decision The co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday defended the group's decision to mute microphones for parts of Thursday's debate, saying the organization is just trying to enforce rules the Trump and Biden campaigns have already agreed to. The CPD announced Monday night it would cut off Donald Trump and Joe Biden's microphones while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers on each topic at the Nashville debate, a decision the president told reporters he thought was "very unfair." In an interview Tuesday on MSNBC, CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf noted the campaigns previously had agreed their candidates would give their opponent two minutes of uninterrupted time to answer each of the initial six topic questions. "Both parties agreed before the first debate and also agreed again before the second," Fahrenkopf told Ayman Mohyeldin. "If you watched the first debate, it's easy to see those rules were not followed, even though they'd agreed to," Fahrenkopf said, referring to last month's chaotic faceoff between Trump and Biden, which featured both candidates, but mostly the president, interrupting and trying to talk over each other. One TV anchor described it as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck." Click here for the full story







Democratic lawmakers say Postal Service blocked access to facilities Democratic lawmakers told the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Postal Service has blocked them from inspecting the agency's facilities in the lead up to the presidential election. Though the newspaper did not say how many lawmakers nationwide were denied access to Postal Service facilities, they report that at least five Democrats said they were blocked from entering and given inconsistent reasons by the federal agency with only 14 days remaining until Nov. 3. Though he was able to visit a large mail processing plant just before the 2018 election, Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., said the Postal Service told him this time that it could be considered a violation of the Hatch Act for him to enter nonpublic areas of their facilities within 45 days of an election. The Hatch Act forbids federal employees from engaging in political activity. "These are phony-baloney excuses. It's not like I'm trying to get into Area 51 or something," Pascrell said. U.S. Postal Service police previously barred Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., from entering two mail sorting facilities in Florida early last month. In response to recent complaints from lawmakers, the Postal Service said its staff had arranged for more than 60 visits from congressional lawmakers since June and maintained its "ongoing commitment to transparency and oversight." "The Postal Service has been, and will continue to be, responsive to the Congress's legislative needs in providing information on postal matters, while also protecting our legitimate institutional prerogatives," the agency said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.







Who are the first time Trump voters? It's unclear. In dozens of voter interviews across six battleground states over the past few months, efforts by NBC News to find first time Trump voters have largely come up short. Luke Klingelhofer, 41, a nurse from outside Duluth, Minnesota, was one of the few first time Trump supporters NBC has spoken with. Klingelhofer voted for Barack Obama in 2008 but became disenchanted with Democrats and didn't vote in 2012 or 2016. Now, he says he will vote for Trump. "I don't like how identity politics have become such a mainstay in the Democratic Party," Klingelhofer explained to NBC in September, lamenting that the union he is a part of recently asked white members to sign a pledge acknowledging their privilege and committing to stand up for people of color after the death of George Floyd. "It's not that I'm against that or anything," Klingelhofer said. "But I don't like how it's shoved in our face." While anecdotal, NBC's difficulty finding new Trump voters on the campaign trail highlights the president's struggle to expand his coalition beyond his base supporters.







'Monkeys with flamethrowers': How Trump plowed through his $1 billion war chest President Donald Trump's sprawling political operation has raised well over $1 billion since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of it on fire. Trump bought a $10 million Super Bowl ad when he didn't yet have a challenger. He tapped his political organization to cover exorbitant legal fees related to his impeachment. Aides made flashy displays of their newfound wealth — including a fleet of luxury vehicles purchased by Brad Parscale, his former campaign manager. Meanwhile, a web of limited liability companies hid more than $310 million in spending from disclosure, records show. Read more here.







Bombshell text messages haven't upended N.C. Senate race It was a typical October surprise — Cal Cunningham, the Democratic Senate nominee in North Carolina, was forced to admit to having had an extramarital relationship after news reports surfaced with text messages he sent to the woman as recently as July. It was the kind of bombshell that gave Republicans hope that the incumbent, Thom Tillis, could recover the kind of support he has consistently lost in the polls, giving them a shot at holding onto a seat in a battleground state that could be instrumental in their keeping control of the Senate. But this October, the surprise appears to be having little impact on the race. Read more here.







Pelosi 'optimistic' about relief talks, but warns deal could slip past the election House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that she was "optimistic" about the status of Covid-19 relief negotiations with Republicans after being deadlocked over a package for months. But Pelosi warned in an interview with Bloomberg News that if negotiators don't have a bill written by the end of the week, a stimulus deal will not happen until after Election Day, which is Nov. 3. The speaker is expected to talk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday afternoon and hopes to work out language on testing and contact tracing. "Hopefully by the end of the day today we'll know where we all are," she said. She also said that the two remaining sticking points are over funding for state and local governments and liability protections.






