Looking back at 2016 debates ahead of first 2020 debate

Tonight's the night: President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday will face off on the debate stage for the first time ever.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, follows months of attacks traded between the two candidates over the coronavirus pandemic, the recession and more.

Hosted by Case Western Reserve University and The Cleveland Clinic, the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and last around 90 minutes. Tuesday's debate is expected to feature six 15-minute segments on the following topics: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of the election.