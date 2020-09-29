SEE NEW POSTS

Trump has arrived at debate site President Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Cleveland just before 4 p.m. along with a mix of family and staffers. National security adviser Robert O'Brien, Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, Bill Stepien and Derek Lyons were all seen getting off the plane. The group pulled up to the debate site a short while later.







5 things to watch for tonight The first debate of the 2020 presidential election is one of President Trump's last best chances to shake up a race that Joe Biden is leading. The polling has so far seemed largely impervious to news events, with Biden's lead staying consistent through a pandemic, Supreme Court fight and more, and the president is running out of time to change that dynamic with just five weeks left until Election Day. The debate is expected to draw an audience of up to 100 million, making it a rare political moment in which the public's attention will be fixed to the same political event for 90 minutes, largely unfiltered by partisan or ideological media outlets. Here are five things to watch.






