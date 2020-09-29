Tonight's the night: President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday will face off on the debate stage for the first time ever.
The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, follows months of attacks traded between the two candidates over the coronavirus pandemic, the recession and more.
Hosted by Case Western Reserve University and The Cleveland Clinic, the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and last around 90 minutes. Tuesday's debate is expected to feature six 15-minute segments on the following topics: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of the election.
Live Blog
Trump has arrived at debate site
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Cleveland just before 4 p.m. along with a mix of family and staffers.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien, Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, Bill Stepien and Derek Lyons were all seen getting off the plane.
The group pulled up to the debate site a short while later.
Biden releases 2019 tax return ahead of first debate as Trump comes under fire for tax avoidance
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on Tuesday released the 2019 tax returns for the former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., hours ahead of the first 2020 general election debate.
The returns come as questions regarding President Trump’s tax returns, which he has refused to release publicly claiming that he’s under audit by the IRS, are bound to come up at the debate in Cleveland.
A bombshell New York Times report from Sunday night found that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and again in 2017. The Times found that, based on two decades of Trump’s tax information that it obtained, the president didn’t pay any income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.
Biden and his wife, Jill, reported $944,737 in taxable income last year and they paid $299,346 in federal income taxes, according to the documents.
The 2019 tax return for Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, show that they reported $3,018,127 in taxable income and paid $754,809 in federal income taxes.
5 things to watch for tonight
The first debate of the 2020 presidential election is one of President Trump's last best chances to shake up a race that Joe Biden is leading.
The polling has so far seemed largely impervious to news events, with Biden’s lead staying consistent through a pandemic, Supreme Court fight and more, and the president is running out of time to change that dynamic with just five weeks left until Election Day.
The debate is expected to draw an audience of up to 100 million, making it a rare political moment in which the public's attention will be fixed to the same political event for 90 minutes, largely unfiltered by partisan or ideological media outlets.
The table is set for Biden to neutralize one of Trump's main attack lines during first debate
For months, President Trump has taken shot after shot after shot at Joe Biden over his mental fitness. On Tuesday, that line of attack will be put on trial at the first presidential debate, giving Biden his best opportunity yet to, as he has said, "compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against."
While Biden has suffered from some verbal slip-ups along the campaign trail as well as a slate of primary debates that were somewhat of a mixed-bag for the nominee, what political observers described as the "low expectations" being set by Trump should play to the former vice president's advantage in Cleveland.
"The ironic thing about the constant hyperbolic attacks by the president and his campaign on the former vice president's mental health or physical health is they've created a situation where if he doesn't pee himself — like Bradley Cooper in 'A Star Is Born' — he will have exceeded expectations," said Michael Steel, who helped prepare Paul Ryan for his 2012 vice presidential debate against Biden.
Everything you need to know about the first Trump-Biden face off
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden come face-to-face for their first debate Tuesday night amid increasingly nasty attacks on each other.
Trump has called Biden a socialist puppet who wants to destroy the suburbs and "hurt God." Biden says Trump is a fraud whose failed leadership during the coronavirus crisis has "caused people to die."