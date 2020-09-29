SEE NEW POSTS

Protesters gather outside the debate hall Protesters dressed as handmaids hold signs before the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Protesters hold "Black Lives Matter" banners near the venue of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in Cleveland on Tuesday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters







Coordinated push of conspiracy theories target Biden hours before debate A conspiracy theory that Joe Biden would wear an electronic device in his ear during the first presidential debate went wildly viral Tuesday in the hours before the debate, and the theory was later amplified by mainstream conservative news outlets that claimed without evidence that Biden had backed out of an ear "inspection." The earpiece conspiracy theory is an example of what disinformation experts call "trading up the chain," where the sheer virality of a meme or conspiracy theory forces mainstream outlets to cover it, giving it a patina of credibility it otherwise would not have. On Facebook, memes insisting Biden should have his ears inspected for electronic devices before the debate saturated the platform on Tuesday. One meme that simply said "Joe Biden should be inspected for a hidden ear piece as well as submit to a drug test before the debate. Share if you agree!" was posted by a network of conservative sites early Tuesday morning. Here's how the rumor eventually made it to the White House.







Twitter already buzzing hours before debate Take a look at how America has been Tweeting all day in the lead-up to tonight's Presidential Debate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/1toDF0cqRM — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 29, 2020







Here's how the candidates and their teams have prepped for this debate The last time Joe Biden and President Trump were in the same room was nearly two years ago, at the state funeral for former President George H. W. Bush in December of 2018. They have spoken since by phone only briefly, this April, when Trump took Biden up on his offer to share advice for handling the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have been sparring from afar for months, years even, as the former vice president was always seen as a frontrunner to face Trump in 2020. But now the country will see them square off in person for the first time Tuesday night — an encounter both men have been readying for quite differently for months. Click here for what you need to know about their debate preparations.







Inside the debate hall: Face masks and social distancing CLEVELAND — Face masks, tickets and a wristband proving a recent negative COVID-19 test result are required to enter the hall for the first 2020 presidential debate and the precautions continue inside. The debate is taking place Tuesday night on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's premier health centers, so health security is as tight as the traditional physical security typical of major events involving the president. Anyone entering the debate hall has to pass through airport-style security run by the Secret Service at the perimeter then be checked by agents once again at the entrance to the hall itself before getting their temperature taken and displaying the wristband that shows a recent negative test from the on-site rapid testing center. The debate is taking place inside the atrium of the clinic's Samson Pavilion, which has high ceilings and plenty of space to enhance ventilation. The audience has been limited to a much smaller-than-usual 80 to 100 invited guests, allowing for chairs to be blocked off between groups and plenty of spacing between the rows. Social distancing in place for the audience of the first 2020 presidential debate at the Cleveland Clinic. Alex Seitz-Wald







Trump and Biden campaigns spar before debate commences Before the main event even kicked off tonight, the Trump and Biden campaigns were already throwing barbs Tuesday afternoon. After the Trump campaign claimed Biden would not allow a pre-debate inspection to determine if he was wearing an earpiece, the Democratic nominee's campaign said Team Trump was lying. "If we're playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from Covid once during the debate. You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?" Kate Bedingfield, the Biden campaign's communications director said facetiously on a conference call. Bedingfield was trying to show that anyone can lie, but some of the Internet took her claim to be true and the Trump campaign refuted it: "The Biden campaign is trying to distract from the facts that he won't submit to an inspection for earpieces, won't take a drug test, and needs multiple breaks during the 90-minute debate," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in an email. The earpiece claim, which appeared to originate from a reporter's tweet citing one anonymous source, quickly spread on Facebook, reaching people in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and Florida more than anywhere else.







Trump has arrived at debate site President Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Cleveland just before 4 p.m. along with a mix of family and staffers. National security adviser Robert O’Brien, Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, Bill Stepien and Derek Lyons were all seen getting off the plane. The group pulled up to the debate site a short while later. Partial list of Trump debate guests in the audience tonight:

First Lady Melania Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan

Alice Marie Johnson

Rudy Giuliani

Colby Covington

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Eric Trump

Lara Trump

Tiffany Trump — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 29, 2020






