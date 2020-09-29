Trump allies gather before debate begins

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden mocks Trump conspiracy theories It's debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020







'The clash': Trump, Biden bring very different skills to first debate, experts say One's a bombastic performer who knows how to seize the spotlight, while the other is a seasoned debater who'll be prepared for a fight. As Trump and Biden head into Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland, debate experts told NBC News both bring wildly different skills to the stage that they can use to their advantage — or peril. Trump is "a performer. He's full of energy," said Susan Millsap, a communications professor at Ohio's Otterbein University. "Biden is much more of a planned and conscientious type of debater. When you have those two things together, the clash is going to be there. The real test is going to be who pulls the other one off their game." Read more on their unique debate styles here.







Protesters in Cleveland decry Tamir Rice shooting Chants of "Tamir Rice!" here in Cleveland. Rice was 12 years old when he was shot and killed by a police officer here in 2014. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OM5JQufKq7 — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) September 29, 2020







Trump's team belatedly stopped playing the debate expectations game on Biden's behalf Trump and his campaign have spent nearly a year lowering the bar for Biden's debate performance — and the past few weeks trying to reverse that narrative. In the days going into the first debate Tuesday — one of Trump's final chances to shift the momentum of the race in his favor — aides and advisers have been publicly and privately trying to set the stage for a debate between a president who has done relatively little to prepare and a skilled debater with decades of experience. It is far from the picture Trumpworld had repeatedly painted of Biden, who the president has said belongs in a nursing home, is unable to speak without a teleprompter and would fail a cognition test used to diagnose dementia. But despite late efforts to recast Biden as a champion debater, Trump and his campaign have set the bar exceptionally low for him in the minds of many voters, veterans of presidential debate preparation said. Read more here.







Most voters say Trump-Biden debates won't move them. But here's why they could matter. The first debate between Trump and Biden is unlikely to change the minds of the vast majority of the American electorate who have already decided whom they support and say they can't be swayed. But the debate could still rattle the race and rev up the electorate. A marginal impact on persuading voters could have a profound influence on the outcome if the contest comes down to a few battleground states. And some experts say presidential debates have proven to solidify impressions of candidates in ways that affect voters' behavior. The debates could be Trump's last, best chance to reshape the contest. But that won't be easy. Read more here.







Protesters gather outside the debate hall Protesters dressed as handmaids hold signs before the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Protesters hold "Black Lives Matter" banners near the venue of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in Cleveland on Tuesday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters







Coordinated push of conspiracy theories target Biden hours before debate A conspiracy theory that Joe Biden would wear an electronic device in his ear during the first presidential debate went wildly viral Tuesday in the hours before the debate, and the theory was later amplified by mainstream conservative news outlets that claimed without evidence that Biden had backed out of an ear "inspection." The earpiece conspiracy theory is an example of what disinformation experts call "trading up the chain," where the sheer virality of a meme or conspiracy theory forces mainstream outlets to cover it, giving it a patina of credibility it otherwise would not have. On Facebook, memes insisting Biden should have his ears inspected for electronic devices before the debate saturated the platform on Tuesday. One meme that simply said "Joe Biden should be inspected for a hidden ear piece as well as submit to a drug test before the debate. Share if you agree!" was posted by a network of conservative sites early Tuesday morning. Here's how the rumor eventually made it to the White House.






