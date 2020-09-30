SEE NEW POSTS

Pence plays Trump's hype man at debate watch party LITITZ, Pa. – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Trump campaign event and watch party shortly before the debate Tuesday. "It's gonna be a great night," he said. "I can tell you I left the president earlier today in the Oval Office and he's ready. We're ready. And tonight we start the steady march to 35 days when we'll re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years.” Later, Pence brought up the debate again, telling the crowd, “I can't wait. Somebody said to me, ‘How long has the president been preparing for the debate?’ I said 'ALL HIS LIFE.' And he's going to lay out not only what he's done, but he's going to lay out the choice and he's going to take the fight right to Joe Biden.” Share this -







Biden mocks Trump conspiracy theories It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020 Share this -







'The clash': Trump, Biden bring very different skills to first debate, experts say One's a bombastic performer who knows how to seize the spotlight, while the other is a seasoned debater who'll be prepared for a fight. As Trump and Biden head into Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland, debate experts told NBC News both bring wildly different skills to the stage that they can use to their advantage — or peril. Trump is "a performer. He's full of energy," said Susan Millsap, a communications professor at Ohio's Otterbein University. "Biden is much more of a planned and conscientious type of debater. When you have those two things together, the clash is going to be there. The real test is going to be who pulls the other one off their game." Read more on their unique debate styles here. Share this -







Protesters in Cleveland decry Tamir Rice shooting Chants of “Tamir Rice!” here in Cleveland. Rice was 12 years old when he was shot and killed by a police officer here in 2014. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OM5JQufKq7 — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) September 29, 2020 Share this -







Trump's team belatedly stopped playing the debate expectations game on Biden's behalf Trump and his campaign have spent nearly a year lowering the bar for Biden's debate performance — and the past few weeks trying to reverse that narrative. In the days going into the first debate Tuesday — one of Trump's final chances to shift the momentum of the race in his favor — aides and advisers have been publicly and privately trying to set the stage for a debate between a president who has done relatively little to prepare and a skilled debater with decades of experience. It is far from the picture Trumpworld had repeatedly painted of Biden, who the president has said belongs in a nursing home, is unable to speak without a teleprompter and would fail a cognition test used to diagnose dementia. But despite late efforts to recast Biden as a champion debater, Trump and his campaign have set the bar exceptionally low for him in the minds of many voters, veterans of presidential debate preparation said. Read more here. Share this -







Most voters say Trump-Biden debates won't move them. But here's why they could matter. The first debate between Trump and Biden is unlikely to change the minds of the vast majority of the American electorate who have already decided whom they support and say they can't be swayed. But the debate could still rattle the race and rev up the electorate. A marginal impact on persuading voters could have a profound influence on the outcome if the contest comes down to a few battleground states. And some experts say presidential debates have proven to solidify impressions of candidates in ways that affect voters' behavior. The debates could be Trump's last, best chance to reshape the contest. But that won't be easy. Read more here. Share this -





