Covid-era debates come with a pack of sanitizing wipes A program and little packet of sanitizing wipes on every seat. pic.twitter.com/VIczV9SVGZ — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 30, 2020







Everyone on the debate stage tonight is over 70 years old It's one of the oldest debates in American history. Trump is 74 and Biden is 77 (one of them will become the oldest president ever on Inauguration Day 2021). Fox News moderator Chris Wallace is 72.







Trump on Biden's debate abilities: There's an old tweet for that I suspect @JoeBiden could do well tonight. Don't be fooled by his gaffes. He is a seasoned and feisty debater. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2012







Pence plays Trump's hype man at debate watch party LITITZ, Pa. – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Trump campaign event and watch party shortly before the debate Tuesday. "It's gonna be a great night," he said. "I can tell you I left the president earlier today in the Oval Office and he's ready. We're ready. And tonight we start the steady march to 35 days when we'll re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years." Later, Pence brought up the debate again, telling the crowd, "I can't wait. Somebody said to me, 'How long has the president been preparing for the debate?' I said 'ALL HIS LIFE.' And he's going to lay out not only what he's done, but he's going to lay out the choice and he's going to take the fight right to Joe Biden."







Biden mocks Trump conspiracy theories It's debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020







'The clash': Trump, Biden bring very different skills to first debate, experts say One's a bombastic performer who knows how to seize the spotlight, while the other is a seasoned debater who'll be prepared for a fight. As Trump and Biden head into Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland, debate experts told NBC News both bring wildly different skills to the stage that they can use to their advantage — or peril. Trump is "a performer. He's full of energy," said Susan Millsap, a communications professor at Ohio's Otterbein University. "Biden is much more of a planned and conscientious type of debater. When you have those two things together, the clash is going to be there. The real test is going to be who pulls the other one off their game." Read more on their unique debate styles here.







Protesters in Cleveland decry Tamir Rice shooting Chants of "Tamir Rice!" here in Cleveland. Rice was 12 years old when he was shot and killed by a police officer here in 2014. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OM5JQufKq7 — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) September 29, 2020






