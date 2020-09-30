Tonight's the night: President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden face off on the debate stage Tuesday for the first time.
The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, follows months of attacks traded between the two candidates over the coronavirus pandemic, the recession and more.
Hosted by Case Western Reserve University and The Cleveland Clinic, the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and last around 90 minutes. Tuesday's debate is expected to feature six 15-minute segments on the following topics: The Trump and the Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities, and the integrity of the election.
How memorable debate moments shape presidential elections
Covid-era debates come with a pack of sanitizing wipes
Everyone on the debate stage tonight is over 70 years old
It's one of the oldest debates in American history.
Trump is 74 and Biden is 77 (one of them will become the oldest president ever on Inauguration Day 2021). Fox News moderator Chris Wallace is 72.
Trump on Biden's debate abilities: There's an old tweet for that
Pence plays Trump's hype man at debate watch party
LITITZ, Pa. – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Trump campaign event and watch party shortly before the debate Tuesday.
"It's gonna be a great night," he said. "I can tell you I left the president earlier today in the Oval Office and he's ready. We're ready. And tonight we start the steady march to 35 days when we'll re-elect President Donald Trump for four more years.”
Later, Pence brought up the debate again, telling the crowd, “I can't wait. Somebody said to me, ‘How long has the president been preparing for the debate?’ I said 'ALL HIS LIFE.' And he's going to lay out not only what he's done, but he's going to lay out the choice and he's going to take the fight right to Joe Biden.”
Ohio voters speak out ahead of first presidential debate
Trump allies gather before debate begins
Trump heads into debate trailing Biden nationally and in key battleground states
Trump has a lot of ground to make up in the last five weeks of the election if he hopes to be re-elected — and the presidential debates will be one of the remaining opportunities for him to turn his polling around.
Trump currently trails Biden by 8 percentage points nationally, according to NBC News' polling average.
That's a pretty wide margin. But of course, the Electoral College, not the popular vote, will decide the next president. But Trump also trails Biden in critical swing states that he won in 2016.
In a Pennsylvania poll released Tuesday from ABC News/Washington Post, Biden leads with 54 percent compared to Trump's 45 percent. Recent polls also show Biden pulling ahead by 10 points in Wisconsin and eight points in Michigan.
Out of the top-tier battleground states, Florida is where Trump is polling the best. The most recent public poll there shows the president up by 4 points, which is within the margin of error.
Biden mocks Trump conspiracy theories
'The clash': Trump, Biden bring very different skills to first debate, experts say
One's a bombastic performer who knows how to seize the spotlight, while the other is a seasoned debater who'll be prepared for a fight.
As Trump and Biden head into Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland, debate experts told NBC News both bring wildly different skills to the stage that they can use to their advantage — or peril.
Trump is "a performer. He's full of energy," said Susan Millsap, a communications professor at Ohio's Otterbein University. "Biden is much more of a planned and conscientious type of debater. When you have those two things together, the clash is going to be there. The real test is going to be who pulls the other one off their game."