Clinton on Trump: 'His series is about to be canceled'

Hillary Clinton told MSNBC that tonight's debate could be the nail in the coffin for Trump.

She said that Biden will be attacked, but that his "toughness" and his "humanity" will be in stark contrast to Trump's bombastic style of debating. And now that Trump has a record as a politician and his administration has weathered many controversies, she said many people will look at him differently.

"I think that his big advantage of having been a so-called reality TV star and then in people's living rooms on their TVs for a number of years before he ran has pretty much run its course," said Clinton, who is the last person to debate Trump.

"I think his series is about to be canceled because it's just the same story over and over again — lying with impunity, attacking when you have nothing to say, unable to give an answer that is frankly coherent."

She said now the American people are all aware of how Trump behaves and "you can only lie so many times."