Who will stay on topic? We're tracking the candidates during the debate Track what Trump and Biden talk about, and how much they stay on-topic, at tonight's debate. We just got started. You can follow along here. Who will stay on topic? We're tracking the candidates during tonight's presidential debate. Follow along here https://t.co/fWaPbP0Yz4 pic.twitter.com/LMmWQ4xbDq — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) September 30, 2020







'Dump Trump': Peaceful protests against the president at first debate Hundreds of protesters demonstrated at the presidential debate near the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Tuesday, shortly before Trump and Biden were set to hold their first faceoff. The coalition of left-wing groups aimed their ire at the president, chanting slogans like "Dump Trump" and holding "Black Lives Matter" signs. They also chanted the name of Tamir Rice, a Black 12-year-old boy who was killed by police in Cleveland in 2014. Protesters were kept blocks away from the debate site by a combination of state police and the National Guard, who'd established an "event zone" around the area. Read more about the demonstration here.







Here's the vibe inside the hall pre-debate What's the vibe like inside the debate hall? It feels remarkably intimate and more muted than the pre-debate tee-up in years past. It's oddly quiet, even though the room has started to fill— a relative term, considering the socially-distanced seats in effect— and people are beginning to sit. Some of the seats are labeled. Among the names spotted by our producer: Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, chief of staff Mark Meadows, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, Blake Meadows, Phoebe Meadows and Dr. Jill Biden. The mask requirements have made spotting notable guests in the crowd a bit more challenging, but we've seen Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, political consultant Frank Luntz, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, DNC chair Tom Perez, Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos and Jim Jordan. We're approximately 15 minutes from the start time.







Clinton on Trump: 'His series is about to be canceled' Hillary Clinton told MSNBC that tonight's debate could be the nail in the coffin for Trump. She said that Biden will be attacked, but that his "toughness" and his "humanity" will be in stark contrast to Trump's bombastic style of debating. And now that Trump has a record as a politician and his administration has weathered many controversies, she said many people will look at him differently. 'I think his series is about to be canceled.': Hillary Clinton on Trump losing his novelty Sept. 30, 2020 01:04 "I think that his big advantage of having been a so-called reality TV star and then in people's living rooms on their TVs for a number of years before he ran has pretty much run its course," said Clinton, who is the last person to debate Trump. "I think his series is about to be canceled because it's just the same story over and over again — lying with impunity, attacking when you have nothing to say, unable to give an answer that is frankly coherent." She said now the American people are all aware of how Trump behaves and "you can only lie so many times."







Reminder: There are 35 days until the election Mark your calendars! Everything you need to know about mail-in and early in-person voting, including the first day you can cast your ballot in the 2020 election. #PlanYourVote https://t.co/VQ9qY0a51B — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) August 17, 2020







Analysis: Will Trump cede the incumbent's edge? When Trump won the presidency in 2016, his debate antics helped reinforce the message that he was a rabble-rouser who would crash the political establishment's party. But now he's president, and, as much as he wants to keep the outsider mantle, there's a real risk in flouting decorum and convention. That balancing act is all the more tenuous because the public already has twice judged Biden fit to serve one heartbeat from the presidency. It's possible for Trump to give away the main advantage an incumbent traditionally holds in a debate: that everyone can see him as president.







Covid-era debates come with a pack of sanitizing wipes A program and little packet of sanitizing wipes on every seat. pic.twitter.com/VIczV9SVGZ — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 30, 2020







Everyone on the debate stage tonight is over 70 years old It's one of the oldest debates in American history. Trump is 74 and Biden is 77 (one of them will become the oldest president ever on Inauguration Day 2021). Fox News moderator Chris Wallace is 72.