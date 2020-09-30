SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump says his pandemic response was 'great.' The U.S. leads in cases and deaths. Trump boasted about his pandemic response on Tuesday, saying, "We've done a great job." This is false, according to all available metrics. The U.S. is still struggling badly with the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. has more cases than any country, with more than 7 million, and more deaths than any country, recently surpassing 200,000. The U.S. has an uncontrolled outbreak, reporting just shy of 37,000 new Covid-19 cases Monday. For comparison, far smaller countries, like Italy, Germany, and Japan, are reporting between a few hundred and 3,000 new cases a day. Other countries are struggling — India is the most affected country by caseload, while Brazil is the third most affected — but the U.S. remains the second-worst documented outbreak. It would be more accurate to say the U.S. has done worse than most other countries. As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the U.S. has the fifth highest number of deaths per 100,000 people in the world, according to Johns Hopkins. Most countries in Africa have fared significantly better than other parts of the world, particularly the U.S. South Africa, the hardest-hit country on the continent, has recorded more than 671,000 cases and 16,508 deaths as of Tuesday. That represents 28 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to more than 62 deaths per 100,000 in the U.S. For European countries, the U.S. is doing better than Spain, which has experienced just over 67 deaths per 100,000 people, but worse than Italy (59.3), France (47.4) and Germany (11.4) American voters do not approve of Trump's response to the pandemic: 57 percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of the pandemic, according to a September NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.







Trump claims he paid 'millions' in taxes in 2016 and 2017 after New York Times reports he paid $750 each year Trump claims he paid 'millions' in taxes in 2016 and 2017 Sept. 30, 2020 01:57 Trump was questioned repeatedly on the New York Times story from earlier this week in which the publication obtained decades of the president's tax returns and said he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the years 2016 and again in 2017. Trump said he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes those years, but said he was taking advantage of the tax laws on the books because as a developer "I don't want to pay tax." Trump then blamed Biden for the tax code he took advantage of, to which Biden pledged to eliminate the president's 2017 tax cuts.







Lots of attacks happening — and we're tracking those, too While answering questions about Covid-19 and the economy, both candidates took swings at each other. We're following the topics discussed by Trump and Biden — and the attacks that come with it. Follow along live here.







Trump defends his large campaign rallies Trump has broken state and local coronavirus guidelines in nearly every single of the more than 20 campaign rallies he has held since June, a move that he did not back down from when pressed by Wallace. "People want to hear what I have to say," Trump said, falsely claiming that there has been "no negative effect." Biden criticized Trump for being "totally irresponsible," to which Trump responded: "If you could get the crowds, you would have done the same thing."







Chris Wallace notes public reluctance to take a coronavirus vaccine Debate moderator Chris Wallace just noted that "polls already show that people are concerned about the vaccine and are reluctant to take it." That's a finding seen across a number of polls, including the NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll. Only 38 American adults said they would take a government-approved vaccine for coronavirus if it becomes widely available, according to the latest NBC/SurveyMonkey polling released Tuesday. Twenty-four percent said they wouldn't take the vaccine and 36 percent said they're not sure. And last week's data found that 52 percent of adults said that they did not trust President Trump's comments on the vaccine, while 26 percent said they did.







Fact check: How many people are there in the U.S. with pre-existing conditions? Trump and Biden came out of the gate with conflicting statements over how many people in the U.S. have pre-existing conditions. Biden said there are 100 million such people — and that they would lose their health care coverage should the Affordable Care Act be eliminated. Trump insisted Biden's number was wrong. "There's 100 million people who have pre-existing conditions and they'll be taken away as well," Biden said. Trump shot back, "There aren't 100 million people with pre-existing conditions." Studies on the topic show a range that would technically make both men correct. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated in 2018 that at least 53.8 million adults under had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance. Another study, conducted by Avalere, a health care consulting firm, estimated that 102 million Americans had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance. A 2017 study from the Department of Health and Human Services estimated that about 133 million people had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance.







Fact check: Trump says GOP health plans protect people with pre-existing conditions Trump claimed Tuesday, "Obamacare is no good. We made it better. And I had a choice to make very early on. We took away the individual mandate. We guarantee pre-existing conditions." It's true that Republicans eliminated Obamacare's individual mandate — a provision designed to force people to purchase healthcare coverage or pay a fine through their taxes — as part of its 2017 tax bill. But Trump is wrong on the point of pre-existing conditions. We've fact checked this at length before, and it's still false. Trump has long insisted that he and the GOP will protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health insurance — but he has pursued legislation, litigation and executive actions to dismantle those protections under the Affordable Care Act. A Republican bill backed by Trump included ACA state waivers that would allow insurers to charge higher prices to people with pre-existing conditions, potentially pricing them out of the market. It passed the House and died in the Senate in 2017. Trump has also used executive actions to expand the use of short-term insurance plans that aren't required to cover pre-existing conditions. Trump recently signed a symbolic executive order affirming the protections Obamacare created, but his administration is backing a Republican-led lawsuit claiming the actual protections in the law should be struck down. Republicans have yet to offer a plan that would restore pre-existing conditions protections.






