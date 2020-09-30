Biden: Trump ‘panicked’ on Covid

SEE NEW POSTS

'Would you shut up, man?': Biden's attempt to stop Trump's interruptions As Biden fights for an uninterrupted moment, the former vice president lost his cool and asked Trump, "Would you shut up, man?" The two presidential candidates had been trading barbs over Obamacare, but Trump had hardly allowed Biden to speak without interruption. The first moment that Biden was able to provide a few clear sentences, he hit Trump regarding the many promises he has made for healthcare coverage after stripping Obamacare of the individual mandate: "He does not have a plan." Biden didn't appear to only be speaking about health insurance, however, adding, "This man does not know what he's talking about." A few moments later, he asked the president to "shut up." 'Would you shut up, man?' Presidential debate turns feisty early Sept. 30, 2020 01:01







Trump family members ignore mandatory mask rule The Trump family and other members of the administration entered the debate hall, where rules mandated everyone in the room wear masks, without masks. From your pool era vantage point, all family members who entered without a mask, members of his administration and other guests were not wearing a mask. A Cleveland Clinic doctor in a white lab coat started to approach Trump family guests to ask them to put on masks. She offered them one in case they didn't get one. She never approached any family members but as she got closer to them, someone shook their head and no one she reminded to put on a mask ended up putting one on. Jill Biden, Sen. Chris Coons and others sitting in the Democratic section began to look over. Trump family members began to ask their guests what had happened. When the doctor, who refused to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her "That's all you can do."







Fact check: Biden says GOP lawsuit 'will strip 20 million people' of their insurance Biden claimed that the Republican-backed lawsuit targeting Obamacare would strip 20 million people of their health care. This checks out, according to multiple studies. The Center for American Progress estimates 23.3 million would lose their health care if the GOP-backed legal challenge to the law succeeded before the Supreme Court in a recent analysis. An estimated 20 million people gained coverage under Obamacare, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.







In the first 20 minutes, both candidates stay mostly on topic Health care and the Supreme Court dominated the first 20 minutes of the debate. Both Trump and Biden stayed mostly on topic. Follow our live tracker here.







Supreme Court debate turns into a health care battle The argument over having Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court quickly turned into a battle over health care policy. Barely any time was spent on the Supreme Court nomination before Trump and Biden began debating health care policy. But there was barely any "debate" over their policies. Trump repeatedly interrupted Wallace and Biden. Barely any complete sentences were said.







First question takes on Supreme Court Wallace opened the debate by asking both Trump and Biden about why they've got the right take on the Supreme Court vacancy. Trump said he has the right to nominate Amy Coney Barrett because Republicans control both the Senate and White House. "We won the election and we have the right to do this," Trump said. Biden argued that the American people have a right to say who is on the court and that we should wait to see the outcome of the election. Interestingly, he does not personally bash Barrett but argued that her conservative stance would be harmful to the court for people in the county who have pre-existing conditions because Obamacare could be struck down. Biden got into long crosstalk with Trump about the question, which set the tone for the contentious debate. Trump, Biden debate Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination Sept. 30, 2020 04:15







Wallace debunks conservative conspiracy theory off the bat In his intro, Chris Wallace took a moment to knock down one of the many conspiracy theories that have circulated about the debate. Wallace said the questions were from him and that neither candidate had received them ahead of time. "For the record, I decided the topics and the questions in each topic. I can assure you, none of the questions has been shared with the commission or the two candidates," Wallace said.






