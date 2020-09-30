SEE NEW POSTS

Chris Wallace notes public reluctance to take a coronavirus vaccine Debate moderator Chris Wallace just noted that "polls already show that people are concerned about the vaccine and are reluctant to take it." That's a finding seen across a number of polls, including the NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll. Only 38 American adults said they would take a government-approved vaccine for coronavirus if it becomes widely available, according to the latest NBC/SurveyMonkey polling released Tuesday. Twenty-four percent said they wouldn't take the vaccine and 36 percent said they're not sure. And last week's data found that 52 percent of adults said that they did not trust President Trump's comments on the vaccine, while 26 percent said they did. Share this -







Fact check: How many people are there in the U.S. with pre-existing conditions? Trump and Biden came out of the gate with conflicting statements over how many people in the U.S. have pre-existing conditions. Biden said there are 100 million such people — and that they would lose their health care coverage should the Affordable Care Act be eliminated. Trump insisted Biden's number was wrong. “There's 100 million people who have pre-existing conditions and they'll be taken away as well,” Biden said. Trump shot back, “There aren’t 100 million people with pre-existing conditions.” Studies on the topic show a range that would technically make both men correct. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated in 2018 that at least 53.8 million adults under had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance. Another study, conducted by Avalere, a health care consulting firm, estimated that 102 million Americans had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance. A 2017 study from the Department of Health and Human Services estimated that about 133 million people had a pre-existing condition that would make them unable to buy insurance. Share this -







Fact check: Trump says GOP health plans protect people with pre-existing conditions Trump claimed Tuesday, "Obamacare is no good. We made it better. And I had a choice to make very early on. We took away the individual mandate. We guarantee pre-existing conditions." It's true that Republicans eliminated Obamacare’s individual mandate — a provision designed to force people to purchase healthcare coverage or pay a fine through their taxes — as part of its 2017 tax bill. But Trump is wrong on the point of pre-existing conditions. We’ve fact checked this at length before, and it’s still false. Trump has long insisted that he and the GOP will protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health insurance — but he has pursued legislation, litigation and executive actions to dismantle those protections under the Affordable Care Act. A Republican bill backed by Trump included ACA state waivers that would allow insurers to charge higher prices to people with pre-existing conditions, potentially pricing them out of the market. It passed the House and died in the Senate in 2017. Trump has also used executive actions to expand the use of short-term insurance plans that aren't required to cover pre-existing conditions. Trump recently signed a symbolic executive order affirming the protections Obamacare created, but his administration is backing a Republican-led lawsuit claiming the actual protections in the law should be struck down. Republicans have yet to offer a plan that would restore pre-existing conditions protections. Share this -







'Would you shut up, man?': Biden's attempt to stop Trump's interruptions As Biden fights for an uninterrupted moment, the former vice president lost his cool and asked Trump, "Would you shut up, man?" The two presidential candidates had been trading barbs over Obamacare, but Trump had hardly allowed Biden to speak without interruption. The first moment that Biden was able to provide a few clear sentences, he hit Trump regarding the many promises he has made for healthcare coverage after stripping Obamacare of the individual mandate: "He does not have a plan." Biden didn't appear to only be speaking about health insurance, however, adding, "This man does not know what he's talking about." A few moments later, he asked the president to "shut up." 'Would you shut up, man?' Presidential debate turns feisty early Sept. 30, 2020 01:01 Share this -







Trump family members ignore mandatory mask rule The Trump family and other members of the administration entered the debate hall, where rules mandated everyone in the room wear masks, without masks. From your pool era vantage point, all family members who entered without a mask, members of his administration and other guests were not wearing a mask. A Cleveland Clinic doctor in a white lab coat started to approach Trump family guests to ask them to put on masks. She offered them one in case they didn’t get one. She never approached any family members but as she got closer to them, someone shook their head and no one she reminded to put on a mask ended up putting one on. Jill Biden, Sen. Chris Coons and others sitting in the Democratic section began to look over. Trump family members began to ask their guests what had happened. When the doctor, who refused to comment to the press, walked off the floor, a debate hall staffer told her “That’s all you can do." Share this -







Fact check: Biden says GOP lawsuit 'will strip 20 million people' of their insurance Biden claimed that the Republican-backed lawsuit targeting Obamacare would strip 20 million people of their health care. This checks out, according to multiple studies. The Center for American Progress estimates 23.3 million would lose their health care if the GOP-backed legal challenge to the law succeeded before the Supreme Court in a recent analysis. An estimated 20 million people gained coverage under Obamacare, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Share this -







In the first 20 minutes, both candidates stay mostly on topic Health care and the Supreme Court dominated the first 20 minutes of the debate. Both Trump and Biden stayed mostly on topic. Follow our live tracker here. Share this -





