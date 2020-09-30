SEE NEW POSTS

Biden calls Trump racist "He’s the racist," Biden said in a back and forth over Trump’s decision earlier this year to expand a ban on racial sensitivity training to federal contractors. Trump said he banned the training "because it's racist" and taught anti-American sentiments, making an explicit appeal to the white identity politics that have become a hallmark of his political career. Share this -







Fact check: Trump's attacks on Hunter Biden for foreign business dealings Trump and his allies have attacked the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden, for his foreign business dealings. On Tuesday, Trump echoed one of the biggest claims from the recent Senate GOP Homeland Security Committee's "conflicts of interest investigation" into Hunter Biden — Trump claimed on the debate stage that "the mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it?" The report, authored by Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, claimed that Elena Baturina, the former wife of the late former mayor of Moscow, wired $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden’s legal team told NBC News that Biden had "no interest" in that firm that received the money, so "the claim he was paid $3.5 million was false." And on the debate stage, the former vice president said the claim had been "totally discredited." The Senate GOP-led "conflicts of interest" report largely resurfaced outstanding allegations, specifically as to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company as well as what the committee called “questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals.” Largely focusing on those optics, the report doesn’t say that Hunter Biden’s work changed U.S. policy. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates slammed the report as an “attack founded on a long-disproven hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory” that Johnson “has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump's re-election campaign." Read the GOP’s summary of the report here and the Biden campaign’s criticism of the probe here. Share this -







'Racist' jab from Biden gets no response We take for granted moments like this now because tensions are so high and political moments so charged, but Biden just called President Trump a racist from mere feet away from him on the stage. And it didn't even get a response. #Debates2020 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 30, 2020 Share this -







What the candidates discussed when it came to race Follow along live here. Share this -







Trump’s anti-China rhetoric led to a surge in pandemic racism against Asian Americans Throughout the debate, Trump boasted of his record on controlling Covid-19 by taking a tough stand on travel from China, repeating referring to the virus as the "China plague." His rhetoric against China and his calling the virus the China virus has led to surges in bias incidents and hate crimes against Asian Americans. Young Asian Americans in particular reported a surge in racist incidents. Asian American business owners have also cited pandemic-related racism as a reason they were forced to close their businesses. Share this -





