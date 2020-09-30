SEE NEW POSTS

Trump portrays Biden as both too tough and too weak on crime During an exchange on racism in America, Trump essentially argued Biden was too tough on crime and is too weak on crime. First, Trump condemned Biden for authoring the 1994 crime bill while in almost the same breath saying Biden wouldn’t even say the words “law enforcement.” Biden later said he stands for law and order, but applied equally regardless of race or creed Share this -







Trump balks at denouncing white supremacy In another heated exchange, Trump declined to denounce the far right and white supremacists and told the Proud Boys — a violent, far-right group — to "stand back and stand by." Trump instead tries to pivot to antifa being a more serious problem. Biden points out that the FBI has said that the far right is the biggest threat to the U.S. in terms of domestic violence. His own FBI director said earlier this month that antifa is an ideology, not a group. Share this -







Trump and Biden struggle to stay on topic ... with 15 minutes left We're still updating live here. Share this -







Fact check: Trump says he took advantage of a tax code Biden could have fixed During an acrimonious exchange, the president defended himself for his reportedly low tax bill by suggesting that if Biden wanted Trump to have not taken advantage of the tax code, then he should have taken action to fix it during his tenure in the U.S. Senate. "The tax code that put him in a position that he pays less tax than a school teacher is because of — he says he’s smart because he can take advantage of the tax code. And he does take advantage of the tax code," Biden said. Trump replied, "But why didn’t you do it over the last 25 years? Why didn’t you do it over the last 25 years?" In reality, despite being in Senate for 36 years, Biden was never technically in a position to re-write the federal tax code. While in the Senate from 1973 to 2009, Biden was chair of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees and had no direct hand in writing tax laws. That’s the job of the Senate Finance Committee. Trump, on the other hand, takes advantage of several loopholes to avoid paying taxes, including some for which he personally lobbied. Among them is a law passed in 1986 to limit investors not actively involved in a business from taking deductions and attributing losses against their income. An “at-risk” rule was also added to prevent a taxpayer from deducting losses greater than their investment. But Congress largely exempted real estate developers, like Trump. At the same time his Atlantic City investments were suffering, Trump appeared before Congress in 1991 to advocate for “tax shelters” that would “incentivize” “investment in real estate” to help boost the economy during the recession. Share this -







Biden calls Trump racist "He’s the racist," Biden said in a back and forth over Trump’s decision earlier this year to expand a ban on racial sensitivity training to federal contractors. Trump said he banned the training "because it's racist" and taught anti-American sentiments, making an explicit appeal to the white identity politics that have become a hallmark of his political career. Share this -







Fact check: Trump's attacks on Hunter Biden for foreign business dealings Trump and his allies have attacked the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden, for his foreign business dealings. On Tuesday, Trump echoed one of the biggest claims from the recent Senate GOP Homeland Security Committee's "conflicts of interest investigation" into Hunter Biden — Trump claimed on the debate stage that "the mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it?" The report, authored by Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, claimed that Elena Baturina, the former wife of the late former mayor of Moscow, wired $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden’s legal team told NBC News that Biden had "no interest" in that firm that received the money, so "the claim he was paid $3.5 million was false." And on the debate stage, the former vice president said the claim had been "totally discredited." The Senate GOP-led "conflicts of interest" report largely resurfaced outstanding allegations, specifically as to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company as well as what the committee called “questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals.” Largely focusing on those optics, the report doesn’t say that Hunter Biden’s work changed U.S. policy. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates slammed the report as an “attack founded on a long-disproven hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory” that Johnson “has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump's re-election campaign." Read the GOP’s summary of the report here and the Biden campaign’s criticism of the probe here. Share this -







'Racist' jab from Biden gets no response We take for granted moments like this now because tensions are so high and political moments so charged, but Biden just called President Trump a racist from mere feet away from him on the stage. And it didn't even get a response. #Debates2020 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 30, 2020 Share this -







What the candidates discussed when it came to race Follow along live here. Share this -





