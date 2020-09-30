SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Biden says violent crime fell under Obama, rose under Trump On Tuesday night, Biden says, "Violent crime went down 17 percent, 15 percent in our administration. It's gone up on his watch." Biden's attack is half-true. Asked about this claim, the Biden campaign pointed to a FactCheck.org review of FBI violent crime data during the Obama administration that found that the violent crime rate fell nearly 16 percent when adjusted for population. While that number appears to check out, his attack on Trump is unfounded: while homicide has been on the rise, violent crime has remained largely flat under the Trump administration.







'I don't know Beau': Trump dismisses Biden's dead son, pivots to attacks on Hunter Biden referenced a recent Atlantic story that reported that Trump disparaged American troops, touching on his own son's service. "He was not a loser, he was a patriot and the people left behind there are heroes," Biden said of service members including Beau Biden, his son who died in 2015 from cancer and served in Iraq. "I don't know Beau," Trump said, dismissing a reference to Biden's deceased son, Beau Biden, a decorated Iraq War veteran. He then pivoted to a mention of Biden's living son, Hunter, describing the younger Biden as an addict, dishonorably ejected from the military. "I know Hunter, Hunter got thrown out of the military… he was dishonorably discharged." "That's not true," Biden interjected. "For cocaine use," Trump responded with one of his repeated unproven claims Hunter Biden's global business dealings amount to graft made possible by his father's status. "And he didn't have a job until you became Vice President." Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine. Hunter Biden, his father said on the debate stage, also underwent treatment, overcoming addiction, a problem with which millions of Americans have struggled. "I'm proud of my son," he said. Beau Biden, a former Attorney General of Delaware, died of cancer in 2015. Neither Trump nor his sons have served in the U.S. military. Both Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have worked the bulk of their adult lives for Trump companies, like their father before them.







Analysis: Relying on white supremacist votes It shouldn't be hard to condemn white supremacists. For Trump, though, it appears to be bad politics. Asked to reject people so motivated by racism that they form groups devoted to it, Trump failed to do so. He seemed like he might do it. "Stand back and stand by," he said after asking whom he was supposed to condemn. But instead of attacking white supremacists, he launched a rhetorical assault on "antifa." Antifa is not a white supremacist group. It's hard to figure why Trump would go to such lengths to avoid criticizing white supremacists — other than a need for their votes. But the moment recalls Trump's refusal to denounce KKK leader David Duke during the 2016 campaign and his determination that there were "very fine people" on both sides of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.







Fact check: Did Biden call Black Americans 'superpredators?' "Look at the crime bill, 1994, where you called them 'superpredators,' African Americans are 'superpredators," Trump said. "And they've never forgotten that." This is mostly false. It was Hillary Clinton, then the first lady, who used the term "superpredator" to advocate for the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-wrote more than 30 years ago. Biden did warn of "predators" in a floor speech in support of his bill, however.







Fact check: Biden says Trump 'paid a total of $750 in taxes' Biden, during a prolonged exchange over the amount of federal taxes Trump has paid, said, "This guy paid a total of $750 in taxes." Trump retorted by saying, "I've paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax." Biden's claim accurately reflects new reporting by The New York Times for the years 2016 and 2017. Trump's federal income tax bill was just $750 dollars the year he won the presidency, The New York Times reported after obtaining and reviewing more than two decades of the president's tax information. During his first year in office, his bill remained $750. The information does not include his returns from 2018 and 2019. According to The Times, Trump had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years prior to 2016, because he reported losing much more money than he made during that time. NBC News has not seen or verified any of the documents reported by The Times.







Fact check: Does Trump support cutting police funding? "His budget calls for a $400 million cut in local law enforcement assistance," Biden said Tuesday night, reiterating his own opposition to defunding the police. This is mostly true, though Biden actually undercounts the proposed cuts. While Trump has opposed calls from some Democrats to reduce police funding in response to the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans over the summer, the Trump administration's budget proposal does indeed call for big cuts for several police programs. In the Justice Department's budget plan for fiscal year 2021, the Trump administration requested $1.51 billion for over 50 programs funding state and local law enforcement. That number cuts about $515 million from previous fiscal years, in part by slashing budgets for a number of Obama-era programs, including initiatives that provided body cameras for police officers.







Trump balks at denouncing white supremacy In another heated exchange, Trump declined to denounce the far-right and white supremacists and told the Proud Boys — a violent, far-right group — to "stand back and stand by." Trump instead tries to pivot to antifa being a more serious problem. Biden points out that the FBI has said that the far-right is the biggest threat to the U.S. in terms of domestic violence. His own FBI director said earlier this month that antifa is an ideology, not a group.







Trump and Biden struggle to stay on topic ... with 15 minutes left We're still updating live here.






