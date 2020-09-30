‘Rigged’: Trump continues, without evidence, to cast doubt on the 2020 election

SEE NEW POSTS

15 Trump and Biden were expected to touch on a variety of subjects tonight. The Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced that the debate would feature six 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of the election. Here's what happened instead.







Trump tries to tie Biden to the Green New Deal, which he does not support The candidates went back and forth over their climate positions (including where they stand on farting cows), during which Trump tried to paint Biden as beholden to the left wing of the Democratic Party, which supports an ambitious plan to tackle climate change known as the Green New Deal. "That is not my plan. The Green New Deal is not my plan," Biden said. "Oh, you don't? Well, that's a big statement," Trump said in a mocking voice. Biden has proposed his own plan for economic reinvestment, which would create "10 million clean energy jobs," according to his campaign website, with a focus on renewable energy, small nuclear reactors and grid energy storage, among other initiatives. The Biden plan adopts many of the same pillars of the Green New Deal but omits some of the more controversial elements, such as "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee and a strict zeroing carbon emissions mandate. Biden on his climate plan: 'I don't support the Green New Deal' Sept. 30, 2020 00:48







Harris on family talk .@JoeBiden spoke truth when he told the American people: "This is not about my family or his family. It's about YOUR family." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 30, 2020







Fact check: Biden says violent crime fell under Obama, rose under Trump On Tuesday night, Biden says, "Violent crime went down 17 percent, 15 percent in our administration. It's gone up on his watch." Biden's attack is half-true. Asked about this claim, the Biden campaign pointed to a FactCheck.org review of FBI violent crime data during the Obama administration that found that the violent crime rate fell nearly 16 percent when adjusted for population. While that number appears to check out, his attack on Trump is unfounded: while homicide has been on the rise, violent crime has remained largely flat under the Trump administration.







'I don't know Beau': Trump dismisses Biden's dead son, pivots to attacks on Hunter Biden referenced a recent Atlantic story that reported that Trump disparaged American troops, touching on his own son's service. "He was not a loser, he was a patriot and the people left behind there are heroes," Biden said of service members including Beau Biden, his son who died in 2015 from cancer and served in Iraq. "I don't know Beau," Trump said, dismissing a reference to Biden's deceased son, Beau Biden, a decorated Iraq War veteran. He then pivoted to a mention of Biden's living son, Hunter, describing the younger Biden as an addict, dishonorably ejected from the military. "I know Hunter, Hunter got thrown out of the military… he was dishonorably discharged." "That's not true," Biden interjected. "For cocaine use," Trump responded with one of his repeated unproven claims Hunter Biden's global business dealings amount to graft made possible by his father's status. "And he didn't have a job until you became Vice President." Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine. Hunter Biden, his father said on the debate stage, also underwent treatment, overcoming addiction, a problem with which millions of Americans have struggled. "I'm proud of my son," he said. Beau Biden, a former Attorney General of Delaware, died of cancer in 2015. Neither Trump nor his sons have served in the U.S. military. Both Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have worked the bulk of their adult lives for Trump companies, like their father before them.







Analysis: Relying on white supremacist votes It shouldn't be hard to condemn white supremacists. For Trump, though, it appears to be bad politics. Asked to reject people so motivated by racism that they form groups devoted to it, Trump failed to do so. He seemed like he might do it. "Stand back and stand by," he said after asking whom he was supposed to condemn. But instead of attacking white supremacists, he launched a rhetorical assault on "antifa." Antifa is not a white supremacist group. It's hard to figure why Trump would go to such lengths to avoid criticizing white supremacists — other than a need for their votes. But the moment recalls Trump's refusal to denounce KKK leader David Duke during the 2016 campaign and his determination that there were "very fine people" on both sides of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.







Fact check: Did Biden call Black Americans 'superpredators?' "Look at the crime bill, 1994, where you called them 'superpredators,' African Americans are 'superpredators," Trump said. "And they've never forgotten that." This is mostly false. It was Hillary Clinton, then the first lady, who used the term "superpredator" to advocate for the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-wrote more than 30 years ago. Biden did warn of "predators" in a floor speech in support of his bill, however.






