SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump overstates job gains made under his administration Trump on Tuesday claimed he brought back 700,000 manufacturing jobs that were lost during the Obama administration because "they gave up." "They said it would take a miracle to bring back manufacturing. I brought back 700,000 jobs. They brought back nothing. They gave up on manufacturing," Trump said. Trump is overstating job gains made under his administration, according to federal employment data examining net job losses. Approximately 1.4 million manufacturing jobs were lost during the Obama administration’s eight years, much of that amid a major recession that President Barack Obama inherited when he took office that hit the industry hard. Under Trump, the U.S. has gained approximately half a million manufacturing jobs between 2016 and 2019, according to federal employment data. But some 200,000 of the manufacturing jobs gained under Trump have since been lost during the pandemic. Share this -







'Train wreck,' 'Dumpster fire': Journalists and pundits give blistering reactions to first debate Journalists and pundits weighed in offering blistering assessments of the first Biden and Trump debate. Rachel Maddow (MSNBC): "This sort of debate should not happen in a democracy."

Joy Reid (MSNBC) "This is not the night I expected." She called it "embarrassing."

Nicolle Wallace MSNBC): A mess because of Trump's "desperate need for oxygen of air time," and he was an "abusive participant." "Chris Wallace did not act as a moderator. Trump did not act like a debater," Wallace said.

Jake Tapper (CNN): "That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck."

Chuck Todd (NBC News): "It was a train wreck, but it was a train wreck by one person."

Dana Bash (CNN): "S---show." 'This was a disgrace': Andrea Mitchell discusses first debate between Trump and Biden Sept. 30, 2020 01:47 Share this -







Fact check: Trump says poll watchers were 'thrown out' in Pennsylvania. What really happened? Trump said that his campaign's poll watchers were "thrown out" of voting sites in Philadelphia. "Today, there was a big problem: In Philadelphia, they went in to watch, they were called poll watchers, a very safe, a very nice thing. They were thrown out, they weren't allowed to watch. You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia," he said toward the end of Tuesday's debate. That's because the poll watchers weren't approved to be at that particular location. A Philadelphia Inquirer reporter at a Board of Election satellite office said Tuesday that a woman who said she was hired by the Trump campaign as a poll watcher wasn't allowed into the office. A woman who told me she was hired and paid by the Trump campaign to monitor polling places just arrived. She wouldn’t speak to me on the record. She said she’s been hired to “oversee the integrity of the election” and was angry they wouldn’t let her inside. — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) September 29, 2020 But a spokesman from the city commissioner's office said that's because satellite voting officials don't qualify as voting places, so poll watchers cannot be given poll watcher certificates to allow them to observe the process. “The Satellite Offices are Board of Election Offices that provide voter services to residents of Philadelphia for registration, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Individuals are able to go to those offices for those types of services," said Nick Custodio, a Philadelphia deputy commissioner, told NBC News in a statement. "The Satellite Offices are not Polling Places. Poll watcher certificates have not been issued for any individuals for anything other than poll watching activities on Election Day at Polling Places," the statement contined. "Individuals who are not seeking to receive services from a Satellite Office are not permitted to be there for other purposes. This is particularly important in the current environment as City buildings and offices remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.” Ben Kamisar contributed. Share this -







Wallace struggles to end debate After more than 90 minutes of near-constant combat and very little debating of the issues, Wallace struggled to get the event across the finish line. Pleading that the debate was over, Wallace was finally able to get the conversation to end. A fitting end to this first debate. Share this -







Fact check: Did Obama hand Trump the 'slowest recovery' or a 'booming economy?' Trump on Tuesday rattled off a series of claims that suggested he kickstarted a struggling economy. He claimed that the Obama-Biden administration "had the slowest recovery since — economic recovery since 1929." "It was the slowest recovery. Also they took over something that was down here. All you had to do is turn on the lights and you pick up a lot," he said. "When the stock market goes up, that means jobs. It also means 401k's," he continued. Biden replied by saying, "Look, we inherited the worst recession short of a depression in American history. I was asked to bring it back. We were able to have an economic recovery that created the jobs that you talked about. We handed him a booming economy. He blew it." "It wasn't booming," Trump replied. Several key economic indicators show that the economy was well into recovery during the Obama administration, before Trump took office. Furthermore, other metrics show that Trump did not significantly grow the economy any more than than the Obama White House did. Looking at the broadest measure of economic health, gross domestic product, the numbers show that average quarterly economic growth under Trump, 2.5 percent, was almost exactly what it was under President Obama in his second term, 2.4 percent. The Trump administration has rightly taken credit for having low unemployment during his presidency, but the idea that Trump rebuilt the economy is misleading. Unemployment under Obama had already been trending downward. In December of 2019 — before the pandemic hit the U.S. — the unemployment rate was a scant 3.5 percent, the lowest it had been in 50 years. However, as good as that number was, when Trump took office the rate was already at 4.7 percent. That figure is quite low by historical standards (lower than all of the 1980s as well as most of the 1990s and 2000s). In fact, Obama saw a much steeper drop in unemployment in his second term, a 3.3 drop in the rate, than Trump did in his first three years, a decline of 1.2 points. The numbers under Trump appear to be the continuation of a trend, not something new. Job creation numbers offer more evidence for this. On average, there were more jobs added monthly in Obama’s second term than there were in Trump's first three years. On average, the country created 215,000 new jobs a month in Obama’s second term. In Trump’s first three years, the figure was 182,000. They are both good numbers and if you look at the jobs data plotted on a graph, the rise since 2011 actually looks pretty consistent. There is one indicator that suggests a change under Trump: the rise in the stock market. On Dec. 31, 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 28,538. That was up 56 percent from 18,332, where it was the day Trump was elected in 2016. From Obama's second Election Day until 2016, the Dow climbed 38 percent. Share this -







The candidates on whether they would wait to declare victory Chris Wallace asked the candidates for a direct answer on whether they will wait to declare victory until the election results have been independently certified and if they will ask their supporters to remain calm until a winner is declared. Their answers differed significantly. Trump: “I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully.” Biden: “Yes.” Share this -







6 debate topics turned into ... 15 Trump and Biden were expected to touch on a variety of subjects tonight. The Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced that the debate would feature six 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of the election. Here's what happened instead. Share this -







Trump tries to tie Biden to the Green New Deal, which he does not support The candidates went back and forth over their climate positions (including where they stand on farting cows), during which Trump tried to paint Biden as beholden to the left wing of the Democratic Party, which supports an ambitious plan to tackle climate change known as the Green New Deal. "That is not my plan. The Green New Deal is not my plan," Biden said. "Oh, you don't? Well, that's a big statement," Trump said in a mocking voice. Biden has proposed his own plan for economic reinvestment, which would create "10 million clean energy jobs," according to his campaign website, with a focus on renewable energy, small nuclear reactors and grid energy storage, among other initiatives. The Biden plan adopts many of the same pillars of the Green New Deal but omits some of the more controversial elements, such as "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee and a strict zeroing carbon emissions mandate. Biden on his climate plan: 'I don't support the Green New Deal' Sept. 30, 2020 00:48 Share this -





