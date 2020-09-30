Watch top moments from the first presidential debate

SEE NEW POSTS

Fact-check: Biden says 1 in 1,000 Black Americans have been killed by coronavirus Biden claimed earlier in the evening that "1 in 1,000 African Americans" have "been killed because of the coronavirus" and that "if he [Trump] doesn't do something quickly, by the end of the year, 1 in 500 will have been killed." There is no question that Black Americans have been more severely affected by Covid-19 than whites — even the administration's public health agency agrees that Black Americans are disproportionately affected. A number of analyses and studies show that people of color in America have been hit harder by the coronavirus and are more likely to know someone who has died from it. Biden here, however, appears to be referring to a study on death rates, not on overall numbers. A recent study from APM Research Lab found that the Covid-19 death rate for Blacks is 1 in 1,020 (97.9 deaths per 100,000). The report notes that "if they had died of COVID-19 at the same actual rate as White Americans, about 20,800 Black, 10,900 Latino, 700 Indigenous, and 80 Pacific Islander Americans would still be alive." But the study doesn't address how the disparity in death rates will change by the end of the year. NBC News has reached out to the Biden campaign for additional information. Share this -







Fact-check: Did Trump suggest nuking a hurricane? He called that report 'fake news' Biden said that the president of the United States said he wanted to "drop a nuclear weapon" on hurricanes. Trump retorted, "I never said that." Here's what Biden was referring to: On Aug. 25, 2019, Axios reported that Trump had suggested "multiple times" that the U.S. should explore the use of nuclear bombs to combat hurricanes. According to Axios: "During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, 'I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?' according to one source who was there. 'They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?' the source added, paraphrasing the president's remarks." A senior administration official did not deny the exchange, telling the publication: "His goal — to keep a catastrophic hurricane from hitting the mainland — is not bad. ... His objective is not bad." But Trump wrote in a tweet at the time that the report was "just more fake news." Share this -







Here’s how the two men who helped Trump prepare for the debate felt about his performance Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie, the two men Trump said helped him prepare for this debate, were asked how they thought the president performed. "The problems the president had tonight can potentially be fixed," Christie said on ABC News. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Giuliani wrote: "If the crooked press is at all fair, Trump dominated this debate," adding that Trump showed that he was "vigorous" and "tough." Share this -







Harris denounces Trump's debate performance, says he 'debased' the presidency Kamala Harris hits Trump for not condemning white supremacists Sept. 30, 2020 03:38 Kamala Harris criticized Trump for his debate performance, focusing on the combative tone he struck throughout the 90-minute event. "America was presented with a very clear choice," Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said in an interview with MSNBC, characterizing Trump's behavior as "angry" and "defensive." Harris said Trump has "debased the office of the president of the United States." "And that is our office. It's not his office," she added. Harris will debate Vice President Mike Pence next week in Utah. Share this -







Fact-check: Did Kellyanne Conway say violence and chaos 'help [Trump's] cause?' Trump disputed a broadside from Biden that Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager and a top White House aide, said riots and chaos "help [Trump's] cause." But Conway did make comments along those lines in late August. "His own former spokesperson said, you know, riots, chaos and violence help us and violence help his cause. That's what this is all about," Biden said. After Trump questioned whom Biden was quoting, he responded, "Kellyanne Conway." Trump replied: "I don't think she said that." Here's the exact quote, via video of Conway's appearance on "Fox and Friends" on Aug. 27: "The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order." Conway announced Aug. 23 that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Share this -







Proud Boys celebrate after Trump's debate callout The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to Trump on Tuesday night after he told the group to "stand back and stand by" during the evening's debate. "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem," Trump said after Biden asked him to denounce the group. Many people on social media who identify with the group echoed that language, saying they were "standing down and standing by." A known social media account for the group made "Stand back. Stand by" part of its new logo. Trump does not condemn white supremacy, tells far right group Proud Boys to ‘stand by’ Sept. 30, 2020 01:48 On the Proud Boys' account on the social media app Telegram, the group also appeared to take the statement as marching orders. "Standing down and standing by sir," the account wrote. The account then posted two videos of the answer, including one with the caption "God. Family. Brotherhood," in which a man howled at the TV in response to Trump's response. Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism, said Trump's giving the Proud Boys orders was their long-sought "fantasy." Read more here. Share this -







Fact-check: Trump falsely accuses Obama of 'spying' on his 2016 campaign Trump once again accused the Obama administration of spying on his campaign — a claim that Trump has made on numerous occasions and which remains false. "When I listen to Joe talking about a transition, there's been no transition from when I won. I won if you look at that election and if you look at Crooked Hillary Clinton, if you look at all of the different people, there was no transition, because they came after me trying to do a coup, coming after me spying on my campaign," Trump said. "They started from the day I won and even before I won." A review conducted by the Justice Department's own watchdog found in December that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — a probe that deeply touched the 2016 Trump campaign — was justified. The 434-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz raised questions about the FBI's use of confidential human sources to gather information from individual members of the Trump campaign. FBI officials said it was a normal investigative technique, but the inspector general questioned whether there should be special guidelines when it comes to political campaigns. The report did, however, clearly refute the notion that the FBI placed a "spy" in the Trump campaign. "We found no evidence," the report said, that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, sent them to campaign offices or events or tasked them to report on the Trump campaign. The inspector general said he examined more than a million documents and interviewed more than 100 witnesses to reach the report's conclusions. Share this -







Fact check: Trump overstates job gains made under his administration Trump on Tuesday claimed he brought back 700,000 manufacturing jobs that were lost during the Obama administration because "they gave up." "They said it would take a miracle to bring back manufacturing. I brought back 700,000 jobs. They brought back nothing. They gave up on manufacturing," Trump said. Trump is overstating job gains made under his administration, according to federal employment data examining net job losses. Approximately 1.4 million manufacturing jobs were lost during the Obama administration’s eight years, much of that amid a major recession that President Barack Obama inherited when he took office that hit the industry hard. Under Trump, the U.S. has gained approximately half a million manufacturing jobs between 2016 and 2019, according to federal employment data. But some 200,000 of the manufacturing jobs gained under Trump have since been lost during the pandemic. Share this -





