Nine of the leading Democratic presidential contenders are discussing gun safety at a Wednesday policy forum organized by advocacy groups March For Our Lives and Giffords and moderated by "MSNBC Live" anchor Craig Melvin.
The forum in Las Vegas comes a day after the second anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting — the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The six-hour forum is being livestreamed on NBC News Now and MSNBC.
Biden says he'd take gun control fight to manufacturers, touts $900 million urban gun violence plan
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he'd take the battle for gun control directly to gun manufacturers, vowing to push to have a law protecting them from civil liability repealed and get them to focus on safety measures like more smart guns.
Lifting legal protections would give the gun manufacturers "an epiphany," Biden said. The smart gun would require biometric markers to fire, meaning they could only be used by the gun's owners. That technology already exists, but gun manufacturers have been lax in promoting it, Biden said.
He also touted his plan to combat urban gun violence with an eight-year, $900 million program that would go toward efforts to combat shootings in 40 cities with the highest rates of gun violence. It would include investments in education, psychiatric care and social workers, he said.
Booker gets emotional during exchange with grieving mother
Booker became noticeably choked up earlier today during an exchange with Kristin Song, whose sone, 15-year-old Ethan, who was killed in an accident involving an unsecured firearm.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Booker told her. “I hear these stories a lot. … I can’t tell you how many parents I’ve had to sit with who’ve lost children, and it’s a world-shattering reality.”
Booker then called for “federal accountability” on the safe storage of firearms rather than the implementation of safety laws by “a patchwork of states.”
“It’s a part of my conviction never to have this conversation with a parent again,” Booker said.
Warren links stalled gun legislation to corruption, talks idea of one gun purchase per month
Warren, who has focused her 2020 campaign on rooting out corruption and making “big structural change” in Washington, linked inaction on gun legislation to influential lobbyists.
"People talk about Washington being in gridlock, and that's why we don't get anything done," she said. "That's not the problem at all."
She added, "inaction in Washington is a deliberate strategy from those who make money by a handcuffed government, and that's what we have right now — a government that works really well for the gun industry and not for your family, and we've got to change that in 2020."
Warren was also asked about her proposal to enact a law limiting sales of firearms to one purchase per month, which she said was designed to prevent would-be shooters from rapidly arming themselves.
“One of the things that it helps accomplish, at least as best we can understand the data, is that it keeps people from bulking up in the middle of a crisis and serves as a flag,” she said. “Look at some of these folks who’ve gone out and bought a whole lot of guns at once. I’d kinda like to know about that and say there’s actually going to be a federal limit on this. Is it going to solve the problem all by itself? No.”
Gun safety activists have called for limits and stricter reporting requirements on multiple sales to reduce gun trafficking across state and national borders, arguing it makes it harder for traffickers to acquire stock.
Three states currently limit most purchases of some types of firearms, like handguns or assault weapons, to once every 30 days, according to Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Warren says that as president she would address gun violence on Day 1
Warren said that on the first day of her administration she would swiftly roll back President Donald Trump's actions to loosen restrictions on guns.
The Massachusetts senator also said she would expand the number of gun dealerships subject to federal and state scrutiny to make sure they follow the law. She called for using the Justice Department to hold dealers liable for breaking the law, with punishments that could include loss of licenses, fines or jail time.
"We can make a difference on one day," she said.
Warren pledges to reduce gun violence by 80 percent
Warren compared her efforts to reduce gun violence in America to the work done in the 1960s to reduce fatal car accidents. She said car safety was done piecemeal — seat belts, airbags, braking systems — and significantly reduced accidents. She called for expanding background checks, limiting gun ownership, banning assault weapons, among other proposals.
“We studied what worked and we studied what didn't work,” she said, adding that she's committed to reducing gun violence by 80 percent over time.
She also called for reversing a decades-old federal prohibition on funding for research into the problem. Since 1996, Congress has added a little-known amendment to spending legislation that prohibits the use of federal funds to advocate or promote gun control.
Booker answers questions about domestic violence
Booker was asked a question by Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor and the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about closing loopholes for spouses who stalk or assault their significant other — called the "boyfriend loophole."
Booker said he would use his "bully pulpit" as president to bring the topic out of the shadows. He also vowed to expand visas to protect undocumented immigrant women who are fearful of reporting domestic abuse because they do not want to risk deportation.
Booker elbows Biden and Beto on gun licensing
Setting up a conflict with Biden, Booker decried Democratic proposals on gun licensing that don’t require all states to participate, saying not having a national standard would make it too easy for guns to illegally travel between states.
“We’ve created a system where you’re only as safe as the state near you with the least restrictive gun laws,” Booker said.
Biden released a plan Wednesday that would provide grants to states to set up licensing requirements but would not require them to do so. Booker did not mention Biden, but his own plan would create a federal licensing program that requires prospective purchasers to get fingerprinted, undergo a background check and participate in safety training.
“You should not be a nominee from our party that can seriously stand in front of urban places and say, 'I will protect you' if you don’t believe in gun licensing,” Booker said.
Booker also noted that Beto O’Rourke criticized gun licensing until adopting the idea after the El Paso shooting and said candidates should not have mass shootings in their hometowns before coming out for stronger gun laws.
“Beto O’Rourke was not for gun licensing, criticized me when I came out for it,” Booker said. “He saw the horrors visiting his community. Are we going to have to wait until Hell’s lottery comes to your community?”
Fourteen states and the District of Columbia already have a form of licensing for at least some categories of firearms, like handguns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. As Booker noted, a study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University attributed a 40 percent drop in gun homicides and 15 percent drop in gun suicides in Connecticut to their adoption of licensing.
Booker touts experience as mayor of Newark, N.J., to tackle gun violence
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tapped into his past experience as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, to answer the question about how he would address gun violence. He said he has seen first-hand the effects of gun violence on low-income, minority communities.
“People in certain cities are living in war zones,” he said.
Castro would back federal 'red flag' law
Castro said he would support a federal "red flag" law, which would allow people to petition courts to remove guns from individuals they fear are a danger to themselves or others.
Red flag laws have some bipartisan support and have passed in 17 states, but there are different national bills related to them, some of which focus on encouraging more states to pass them and others that propose enacting a national version.
Castro calls for better funding mental health counseling in schools
Castro called for better funding mental health counseling in schools and said it's important to also "raise a generation of young people who don't see violence as a first resort."
The 2020 Democratic candidate also said he seeks to change stigmas around mental health care.
Asked about video game and movie violence, Castro said there are other areas that have a stronger correlation with gun violence than games and movies. He said in Japan and Europe, kids are playing the same games, and the gun violence numbers are nowhere near the same as in the U.S.
Castro talks ways to deal with ammunition
Julián Castro discussed his plan to change the laws around ammunition, including doubling excise taxes to 20 percent and putting the money toward violence prevention programs. He has also called for banning high-capacity magazines that can accept more than 10 rounds, which virtually all Democrats running for president support, and making ammunition easier to trace.
“We talk a lot about guns, but what we do with ammunition, just physically and also the way we tax it, is also part of the solution,” Castro said.
Asked by moderator Craig Melvin whether he wants to make ammunition more expensive, Castro was straightforward: “I do,” he said. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also called for raising excise taxes on ammunition to 30 percent.