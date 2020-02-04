Caucusgoers gathered on Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates, with 41 pledged delegates up for grabs.
The high-stakes contest will play a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field need to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they will see supporters move on to someone else.
Highlights from the Iowa caucuses
Early data is coming in as caucuses officially underway
DES MOINES, Iowa — Early entrance polls show four leading candidates vying for first place on Monday night as doors close Iowa's Democratic caucuses, with final results remaining unclear.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are all contesting for the lead, according to an NBC News entrance poll.
The race remains too early to call, according to NBC News.
NBC News Entrance Poll: Young Iowa caucusgoers flock to Sanders, while seniors favor Biden
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top choice of caucusgoers under 30 in Monday's Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses, while former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear favorite among those age 65 or over.
Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll of Iowa Democrats finds Sanders capturing the support of about half of caucusgoers age 17 to 29, with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Biden trailing well behind.
Among seniors, the story is nearly the opposite: Biden is capturing the support of nearly 4 in 10 participants age 65 and over, followed by Buttigieg, Warren and then Sanders.
ANALYSIS: Will Bernie’s backers play ball?
One way Sanders could be judged is how his supporters respond at caucus sites where they don’t meet the 15% threshold. Will they refuse to realign en masse — taking their proverbial ball and going home?
Will they tend toward other candidates outside the party mainstream like Yang? Will they cluster around fellow progressive Warren? Or might they go “bro” with Biden or Buttigieg?
NBC News Entrance Poll: A big leap in late-deciding Iowa Democrats
About one-third of those participating in Monday evening’s Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses waited until the last few days to make up their mind about who to support, according to early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll.
That’s a substantial leap from four years ago, when just 16 percent of caucusgoers waited this late to decide.
In Dallas County town, caucusgoers say they're looking for a 'fresh' candidate
ADEL, Iowa — Democratic caucusgoers have begun gathering in the commons of the Adel DeSoto Minburn Middle School, a location that could feature a battle among the more moderate candidates in the race.
Caucusing here, a town of about 4,400 people about 30 miles west of Des Moines, formally kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. Adel is in the center of Dallas County, the fastest growing county in the state. In the same county in 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 57 percent to 42 percent.
Lacey Cornwell, a 37-year-old, self-employed Adel resident told NBC News that she was still undecided between former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Cornwell, who said she identifies as an independent but supported Clinton in 2016 in both the caucuses and in the general election, said that she “just wants someone who is not controversial.”
“They’re a bit fresher and don’t have all the dirt the others do,” she said.”
Her husband Jay Cornwell, a 40-year-old conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad company, said he was going to caucus for Tom Steyer, whom he said he felt “would be the strongest debating Trump.”
If Steyer does not reach viability here, Cornwell said he’d then back Buttigieg.
“He’s young, he’s a veteran, I’m a veteran, and his lack of being in major high-level politics I think has appeal,” he said. “He’s fresh.”
NBC News Entrance Poll: Once again, liberals pack the Iowa Democratic caucuses
Liberals make up nearly 7 in 10 of those participating in the 2020 Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses Monday evening, according to early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll of party caucusgoers.
That’s about the same as four years ago, but a big leap from the previous contested Democratic caucuses in 2008, when liberals made up just 54 percent of Democrats who showed up.
NBC News Entrance Poll: Iowa Democrats want a nominee who can beat Trump
Voters attending Monday evening’s Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses prefer a nominee who is more likely to win in November over a nominee who shares their positions on key issues.
Early data from the NBC News Entrance Poll show that when asked to choose, about 6 in 10 caucusgoers say they would rather see their party nominate a candidate who “can beat Donald Trump,” while nearly 4 in 10 want a nominee who “agrees with you on major issues.”
Meanwhile in New Hampshire...
Biden comes in 4th in unreleased gold-standard Iowa poll: report
Unreleased results of the Des Moines Register's closely watched Iowa poll, which was spiked this weekend amid concerns it was flawed, showed Joe Biden in fourth place, according to Five Thirty Eight.
The Des Moines Register and CNN announced on Saturday that they would not release the highly anticipated and historically prescient survey, after a Pete Buttigieg supporter flagged an issue with the questionnaire.
Tom Steyer on impeachment: ‘Republicans buried the evidence’Feb. 4, 202001:06
It's not just Democrats. The Trump campaign is also in Iowa.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s re-elect campaign held a press conference here on Monday afternoon to preview its strategy and talk about the “trial run” nature of the Republican caucuses ahead of the general election battle to come.
Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the caucuses would be the “first test” of the grassroots army the campaign has built, adding that “it’s time to take the training wheels off.” More than 80 surrogates, including Cabinet members and former White House officials, will be fanned out across the Hawkeye state at different caucus sites Monday evening.
That’s very different from their approach last cycle when, as Eric Trump, the president's son, said, “We literally didn’t know what caucuses were.” (Reminder: Trump finished second in Iowa in the 2016 primary but won the state by 10 points in the general election.)
Asked what he thought of the Democrats competing on Monday, Parscale predicted, “I think Bernie will do well.” He maintained the president has no preference for his opponent. “He’s ready” for any of the candidates, Parscale added.
“If Biden doesn’t win big, he’s probably in a lot of trouble,” Donald Trump Jr. said, before saying he’d enjoy the potential matchup. “That is a fight I would pay a lot of money to see.”
“We don’t take a single vote for granted,” Trump campaign senior adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump said. “We take this election seriously.”
Midway through news conference, a protester stood up and identified himself as an “American Jew” who was unhappy with the president and started shouting at Trump Jr. about anti-Semitism. The man was immediately escorted out by security, as Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., started a “Four More Years!” chant among the surrogates.
“We’ve gotten used to this,” Trump Jr. said, talking over the protester and touting the Trump administration's actions to support Israel, such as moving the embassy to Jerusalem.
During his remarks, Trump Jr. took shots at Michael Bloomberg’s height and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine.
Trump campaign officials also touted the president’s recent trade deals and slammed the media’s “obsession” with the impeachment “sham.”
Trump is not facing a serious challenge from either of his primary opponents— former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld— but both are still actively campaigning against him.
So why go through all the effort? As a Trump spokesman put it, “Is there anything we don’t go big on?”