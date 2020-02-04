Woman accuses neighbor of pretending to be undecided so people will 'woo' him

Caucusgoers gathered on Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates, with 41 pledged delegates up for grabs.
The high-stakes contest will play a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field need to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they will see supporters move on to someone else.
Highlights from the Iowa caucuses
NBC News Entrance Poll: Late deciders in Iowa support Biden, Buttigieg
More than 1 in 10 Iowa Democratic caucusgoers waited until Monday to decide who to support this year, NBC News Entrance Poll data show. The top choices among these late deciders: former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They each drew support from at least 1 in 5 of these caucusgoers.
Additional entrance poll data show that these late deciders were particularly concerned about choosing a candidate who can win back the White House in November: Most (70 percent) said that nominating a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump was more important than choosing a candidate they agree with on key issues.
Facebook warns users before they post false Iowa voter registration claims
Facebook users received a fact check prompt when attempting to share a trending story with false claims about Iowa voter registration on Monday.
The platform showed the warning when users tried to share the misleading story from popular conservative sites Hannity.com, Gateway Pundit, and Judicial Watch.
“False information in this post,” warns the roadblock. “Independent fact-checkers at Lead Stories say this post has false information. To help stop the spread of false news, a notice will be added to your post if you decide to share this.”
The site gave users three options: “Share anyway” “See fact-check” or “Cancel.”
Clicking the second takes them to a writeup on LeadStories.
“The Judicial Watch release listed eight counties as having more voters on the rolls than there were eligible voters," the site writes. “The facts don't bear that out.”
The original Judicial Watch story cited outdated data to falsely claim the numbers of registered voters were inaccurate. The LeadStories piece cited Census data to debunk the original claims made by Judicial Watch/
The social media giant has for years partnered with third-party fact-checkers to vet information flagged by its automated misinformation detection tools.
Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.
NBC News Entrance Poll: Iowa Democrats like 'Medicare for All' — especially Sanders and Warren supporters
Nearly 6 in 10 participants in the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses favor replacing private health insurance with a single government plan, the key provision of the “Medicare for All" proposal, according to results from Monday's NBC News Entrance Poll.
The poll found that Medicare for All is especially popular among supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Nine in 10 Sanders supporters favor the plan, as do 8 in 10 Warren supporters.
But Medicare for All is liked much less by supporters of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The realignment: Small Adel, Iowa, precinct breaks for Buttigieg
ADEL, Iowa — The second alignment in the Democratic caucusing here at the Adel DeSoto Minburn Middle School has concluded, and we have a victor.
It’s Pete Buttigieg.
After a surprisingly suspenseful period during which the supporters of the non-viable candidates at this location (Yang, Klobuchar and Sanders) slowly decided where to throw their support, it became clear that it would be a very close three-way race between Buttigieg, Warren and Biden.
At one moment, a woman in a black sweater who had originally aligned with Yang couldn’t make up her mind, and literally walked back and forth between the Warren and Buttigieg groups before finally sticking with Buttigieg.
A few moments later, party officials announced the final count. And it was close.
In the end, at this location, Buttigieg received the support of 32 people, Warren received the support of 29 people, and Biden received the support of 24 people.
That means that, after the first alignment, Biden picked up three supporters, Warren picked up nine supporters and Buttigieg picked up 12.
One woman who switched from Yang to Buttigieg after the first alignment — not the one in the black sweater mentioned above — said it came down her view of electability.
“I just feel like he really is the most electable,” Jeanne Dobrzynski, a nurse here in Adel, told NBC News.
Two voters NBC News interviewed earlier in the night, Lacey Cornwell and her husband Jay Cornwell, also ended up going with Buttigieg.
Lacey Cornwell went with him immediately, on the first alignment, while Jay Cornwell went with him on the second. He’d initially said he’d support Tom Steyer, but decided to go with Klobuchar on the first alignment. He then switched to Buttigieg after Klobuchar didn’t reach viability.
NBC News Entrance Poll: A dip in first-timers at Iowa’s Democratic caucuses
Compared to previous years in Iowa, there was a big dip on Monday in participants attending a Democratic caucus for the first time, NBC News Entrance Poll data show.
Just about a third of those caucusing this year are first-timers. That’s lower than in 2016, when first-timers made up 44 percent of the state’s Democratic caucusgoers. And this year’s level of new participants is significantly lower than in 2008, when 57 percent of Democrats said they’d never caucused before.
Inside a caucus, Warren supporter tells Katy Tur: 'I believe she's electable'
NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders top choice for Iowa liberals; Biden, Buttigieg lead among moderates
Ideology has emerged as a key fault line dividing Iowa Democrats among the party’s top presidential contenders, early results from Monday's NBC News Entrance Poll show.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the favorite of voters who call themselves either “very” or “somewhat” liberal, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
But among self-identified moderate and conservative Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, the top choice is former Vice President Joe Biden: About 3 in 10 of these voters said they planned to support the former vice president, with Buttigieg running a strong second.
A bad sign for Biden?
An observation from NBC News contributor Dave Wasserman:
At Dallas County precinct, Warren, Buttigieg, Biden cruise in first round
ADEL, Iowa — Caucusing has commenced at the Adel DeSoto Minburn Middle School in this Dallas County town of about 4,400.
At 7:00 p.m. local time, promptly, party officials locked the doors and announced the start of the meeting. They first went through some routine business, before formally kicking off the caucus process.
First, the number of caucusgoers in the room was counted and, in short order, party officials announced that there were officially 94 people in the room. They then announced that a candidate would need to have the support of 16 caucusgoers to be viable after the first round at this location.
Caucusgoers then had 15 minutes to align with their preferred candidate.
After the time period closed, and choices were counted, party officials announced who would — and would not — be viable.
Not viable at this location were: Andrew Yang, who got support from six people; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who got support from 11 people, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who got support from 14 people. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who dropped out of the race, got the support of two people.
The candidates who surpassed the viability threshold in the first alignment were: Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who got the support of 20 people; former Vice President Joe Biden, who got the support of 21 people; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who got the support of 20 people.
We have moved on to the second alignment now.