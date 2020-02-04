Caucusgoers gathered on Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates, with 41 pledged delegates up for grabs.
The high-stakes contest will play a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field need to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they will see supporters move on to someone else.
Iowa results app 'a disaster'
A source familiar with the process says the results app that the party is using is clearly not working and the backup phone line is likewise “a disaster.”
All campaigns participating in the party briefing momentarily.
Iowa Democratic Party speaking to campaigns about delays
There’s a call between the Iowa Democratic Party and representatives from each campaign happening right now, a senior Sanders campaign aide said.
Sanders, Klobuchar campaigns react to delays
The Sanders and Klobuchar campaigns reacted to the result delays.
"Let's see what's happening," Ari Rabin-Havt, Sanders' deputy campaign manager, said. "I will be concerned when I have information. You guys have the same information I have."
Klobuchar’s team is “feeling good” right now about their results — they were unexpectedly viable in satellite caucuses today in Arizona and Florida, both with large turnouts despite not doing much organizing in those states. They’re also unexpectedly viable in some Des Moines suburbs, so they’re all positive right now.
What they’re not positive about is not having the official results yet.
Iowa Democrats set expectations for lower-than-predicted turnout
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party released their first on-the-record statement as they've delayed releasing results from Monday's caucuses — and the big news is turnout.
Communications director Mandy McClure said the party's "early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016," which would be much lower than predictions of record turnout.
Just 172,000 Democrats participated in the caucuses in 2016, which was way down from the record set in 2008, when 239,000 turned out.
The party had been preparing for record turnout and many Iowa Democrats thought the jumbo-sized 2020 field would help drive more people to the polls. But if the party's early projection proves true, those predictions may have been way off.
What's this about an app?
With the reports of the Iowa caucus results delayed, there's some question about whether a new smartphone app meant to speed up reporting has been more trouble than it's worth.
NBC News' Ben Popken wrote about the app in January, noting that security experts expressed come concern about the app, noting that it was expected to be downloaded on to the phones of caucus managers.
The app was not the only way for precinct managers to report results, with a phone hotline also available in addition to paper backups.
The new app first showed signs of trouble earlier in the day, with some precinct leaders and county chairs stating that they were unable — or unwilling — to use the app.
And by the way, the app is supposed to used in the upcoming Nevada caucuses.
Iowa Democrats give more info on delays, say turnout matches 2016
Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement, "The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016."
How coin tosses — yes, really — are used in Iowa's caucuses
DES MOINES, Iowa — A handful of coin flips have been used to help determine outcomes of tied results in a few Iowa caucus precincts Monday night, according to reports.
Iowa Democratic Party rules dictate that in some circumstances if, "two or more preference groups are tied...a coin toss shall determine which group" has to disband or get another delegate.
A coin toss is used in a few cases, including to determine which candidate gets an extra delegate if two or more candidates' supporters are tied at the margins. In cases where two or more groups are tied for the lowest number of supporters in the caucus room and both are at risk of being forced to disband, a coin toss can determine which group of supporters has to go elsewhere.
There were 13 coin tosses statewide in 2016 — seven of which went for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and six of which went for Hillary Clinton, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.
Those coin flips were highly controversial, with Sanders supporters claiming they tipped the race towards Clinton, even though it was later determined that more went for him than Clinton.
Iowa Democratic caucus race too early to call, according to NBC News
DES MOINES, Iowa — Early entrance polls show four leading candidates vying for first place on Monday night in Iowa's Democratic caucuses, with final results remaining unclear after a delay in their release.
Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were all contesting for the lead, according to an NBC News entrance poll.
Results were much slower than expected, with no data being released by 10:15 p.m. ET. The Iowa Democratic Party, which runs the caucuses, says it is taking quality control steps out of an abundance of caution. By this time in 2016, well over 50 percent of the results were in.
The party is, for the first time, releasing three separate numbers from the caucuses — at the beginning of the caucus, at the end and how many delegates that translates to — which has added to the complexity of the process.
Support for each candidate will likely change inside each precinct throughout the caucus process, which is very different from traditional voting.
Why no Democratic results yet? 'Quality control checks,' Iowa party says
Per the Iowa State Democratic Party:
“We are doing our quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate. People are still caucusing, were working to report results soon.”
At this point in the night in 2016, we had 80 percent of the vote in.
NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders, Buttigieg lead among first-time Democratic caucusgoers
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are the favorites of Iowans attending a Democratic presidential caucus for the first time Monday night, according to the NBC News Entrance Poll.
Three in 10 of these first-timers said they support Sanders; about a quarter said their top choice is Buttigieg. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden trail behind.
Just about a third of those caucusing this year are first-timers, a dip from previous years, the NBC News Entrance Poll found.