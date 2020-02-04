Caucusgoers gathered Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates only for the night to be thrown into disarray when what the Iowa Democratic Party called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them.
Mayor Pete declares campaign 'going onto New Hampshire victorious'
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
ANALYSIS: So far, there's only one loser in Iowa: The state's Democratic party
ll the top Democrats are moving on to New Hampshire, because Iowa failed to do the one job it had.
A colossal caucus-night technological foul-up — straight out of a dystopian political novel — will make it harder for the state's Democratic Party to justify its prized status as the first in the nation to hold a presidential election contest every four years. More immediately, it provided an opening for both Republicans and Democrats to question the eventual outcome of this round of caucuses, and it threw into doubt the validity of varying election systems in races for federal office.
Kurt Meyer, the chairman of the Tri-County Democratic Party, which includes three rural Iowa counties, said he’s “very worried” about the future of the caucuses.
“There were already enough pea shooters out there coming for Iowa. There were 49 other states saying, ‘Why does Iowa get to do this?’” he said. “And now we just poured a gallon of kerosene on what was a smoldering ember.”
Trump calls caucus count 'an unmitigated disaster,' claims 'a very big victory'
No winner? No problem. Candidates give victory-like speeches in Iowa without any results
Amid prolonged delays in the reporting of results from the Iowa caucuses, there are still no numbers, and no winner.
And yet, a number of Democratic candidates took the stage at their respective campaign headquarters to deliver speeches late Monday night that very closely resembled declarations of victory as they vowed to push on to the next nominating contest in New Hampshire and beyond.
The speeches — by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — were the latest act in an unprecedented and bizarre series of events on Iowa’s Democratic caucus night.
Democrats in Iowa talk up performance as they wait for results
Results expected later Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party says
Results in the Iowa caucuses will be released later Tuesday, Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said.
In a very brief call with reporters, which took place shortly after the state party updated the campaigns, he said that the party is manually verifying precinct reports, which is taking longer than expected.
He reiterated that the issue is a reporting one, not a hack, and did not give timeline for when to expect tallies.
Warren projects optimism about her finish, vows to 'fight hard'
Warren continued to pitch her message of "big structural change" to expand opportunity for every American as the delay in reporting Iowa caucus results continued into the night.
"I'm here tonight because I believe that big dreams are still possible in America," she told the crowd to rousing applause. "Americans do big things because that's who we are."
Warren also took a swipe at Trump, who is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow, Donald Trump will make a speech about the State of the Union, but I have a message for every American: our union is stronger than Donald Trump," Warren said. "And in less than a year, our union will be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman."
Warren spent the crux of her speech differentiating herself with Trump, contrasting their upbringing and life's work — Trump was born to wealthy parents in New York and avoided military service, while she grew up in a modest Oklahoma home with three brothers who served in the military.
"I tell you this because of a person's values matter; a president's value matter and the only thing Donald Trump values is Donald Trump," she said. "He believes that the government is just one more thing to exploit, a toll to enrich himself and his rich buddies at everyone else's expense. I believe the government should work for everyone."
Despite the delay in results, Warren appeared optimistic about the outcome — rallying her supports ahead of the other early voting state contests this month.
"Tonight showed that our path to victory is to fight hard for the changes that Americans are demanded," she said. "Our agenda isn't just a progressive agenda; it isn't just a democratic agenda; it's an American agenda."
ANALYSIS: Claim victory and move on
Smart move by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg to declare victory.
For the next few hours at least, he’s going to raise money like a boss. His campaign will be energized when he hits the ground in New Hampshire. He sounds upbeat, he gets to give remarks about the future that sounds like the first bookend on what would be closed by a November election-night victory speech. “Tonight, Iowa chose a new path,” he said.
So what if he’s wrong? He’ll get fact-checked to death. He’ll get made fun of on TV. The money won’t go back to the donors. He won’t lose energy in New Hampshire because of the speech he gave. And for anyone who watches clips in the morning, he’s the only candidate who looks like a winner. Low risk, big reward.
Yang makes math jokes about caucus result delays
Yang took the delay in reporting caucus results in good stride, coming out to give a version of his stump speech Monday night at his campaign headquarters at the the Iowa Events Center.
"I gotta say I'm a numbers guy and I'm still waiting on numbers for tonight," Yang said.
Yang: This movement has ‘shocked the political world’Feb. 4, 202006:31
Yang struck a more serious note when he addressed the goals for his campaign as he prepares for the New Hampshire debate later in the week.
"The math that I care about most about is this movement is already something that has shocked the political world. And it's going to keep growing from here," Yang said.
Iowa Democrats hung up on campaigns after call gets heated
The Iowa Democrats hosted a conference call with the campaigns within the last hour.
Sources confirm the Iowa Dems hung up on the campaigns as campaigns pressed for more information about the issues with reporting and when they would receive more data/results. Sources say the call got very heated.
'On to New Hampshire,' Biden says as delays drag on
Amid "inconsistencies" the state party has said it found with the caucus results, former Vice President Joe Biden rallied his supporters at Drake University in Iowa and vowed to soldier on through the Democratic primary.
"From our indications, it's going to be close, we are going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are," Biden said. "So it's on to New Hampshire. Nevada, South Carolina. And well beyond. We are in this for the long haul."
Biden continued to pitch himself as the best person to take on President Donald Trump, saying he has broad support and will unite people across demographics.
"Four more years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of this nation," he said. "Character is on the ballot. That's what it is."
"Folks, we're gonna do it, I promise you we're going to get this done," he added. "And God willing, we'll do it together."