Caucusgoers gathered Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates only for the night to be thrown into disarray when what the Iowa Democratic Party called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Biden campaign raises ‘concerns’ about ‘integrity’ of Iowa caucuses
Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, said the campaign has "real concerns about the integrity of the process” Tuesday morning during an appearance on CNN.
"I think there were some significant failures in the process last night that should give voters concern," Bedingfield said, citing difficulty that many caucus chairs had reporting results through an app and phone calls.
"I think taken together those are significant concerns," Bedingfield said. "I think they should raise concerns for voters. And, you know, election integrity is obviously of the utmost importance and so we really want to make sure the Iowa Democratic Party addresses this before they put out official data."
The Iowa Democratic has said that their data was "sound" and the delay in the results was not due to a hack or intrusion, rather an abundance of caution to ensure accuracy. They plan to release the results sometime Tuesday.
When asked what reason she has to believe differently than what the Iowa Democratic Party has stated, Bedingfield said, "If you have a process where you can't be confident that the results that are being reported are reflective of the votes that people cast last night and the process, that's a real concern."
Trump's campaign shouts 'rigged' as Iowa caucuses thrown into chaos
President Donald Trump's adult sons and campaign suggested the Iowa caucuses were "rigged" as the state Democratic Party said it found "inconsistencies" and delayed releasing results, leading to widespread confusion in the Hawkeye State.
"Mark my words, they are rigging this thing ... what a mess," Eric Trump, one of Trump's sons, tweeted. "This is why people don’t want the #Dems running our county."
"The fix is in... AGAIN," tweeted Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. "And we get to watch it play out on live TV. Incredible."
Trump did not go quite as far as his children and campaign, simply calling it "an unmitigated disaster," adding in a tweet that "The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is 'Trump.''
There was no evidence that the state Democratic Party, which is overseeing the election, was "rigging" the results. Early Tuesday, the state party said it would release results from the Democratic caucuses later in the day after "manually verifying all precinct results."
Buttigieg: Iowa glitches are 'frustrating'
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg called the glitches in the Iowa caucuses results “frustrating” Tuesday morning as he campaigned in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Buttigieg was heard briefly commenting on the yet-to-be released caucuses results as he was greeted by Nashua mayor, Jim Donchess, at a cafe.
As Buttigieg left he did not respond to shouted questions about Iowa.
The former mayor added in comments to CBS News while he is “impatient” to hear the results of the caucuses, “it was a phenomenal night for us.”
Buttigieg said he was not premature in claiming victory because he was able to gather support in a variety of counties, some of which then-candidate Donald Trump won in 2016.
“Looking at what happened last night, looking at all of the data we got, it was an extraordinary night. And we are absolutely victorious coming into New Hampshire,” he said.
When asked about ensuring that the public trusts the results of the caucuses once they come out, Buttigieg said it's “good news” that there's a paper trail backing up the votes.
“It's verifiable, but still very, very frustrating,” he said.
Biden campaign manager 'thrilled with our performance'
Joe Biden's campaign manager, Greg Schultz, expressed confidence overnight that the Iowa caucuses showed "a tight race with bunched up candidates," adding it was “a great night for us.”
"We are thrilled with our performance across the state," he said.
"We have known for months that this contest was going to be extremely close — and that is confirmed by tonight’s caucuses," Schultz added. "There is no official Iowa Democratic Party data at this time — and any data being shared are from campaign internal metrics or head counts.
The campaign's own model showed Biden "overperformed in key districts we needed to be competitive in and we feel confident that this is a tight race with bunched up candidates," he continued. "Let’s be clear: No state delegate equivalents have been awarded. When it comes to the final outcome of the caucuses, this is still a competition for delegates, and the winner will continue to be based on State Delegate Equivalents. We believe that we have won our fair share of them.”
ANALYSIS: So far, there's only one loser in Iowa: The state's Democratic party
ll the top Democrats are moving on to New Hampshire, because Iowa failed to do the one job it had.
A colossal caucus-night technological foul-up — straight out of a dystopian political novel — will make it harder for the state's Democratic Party to justify its prized status as the first in the nation to hold a presidential election contest every four years. More immediately, it provided an opening for both Republicans and Democrats to question the eventual outcome of this round of caucuses, and it threw into doubt the validity of varying election systems in races for federal office.
Kurt Meyer, the chairman of the Tri-County Democratic Party, which includes three rural Iowa counties, said he’s “very worried” about the future of the caucuses.
“There were already enough pea shooters out there coming for Iowa. There were 49 other states saying, ‘Why does Iowa get to do this?’” he said. “And now we just poured a gallon of kerosene on what was a smoldering ember.”
Trump calls caucus count 'an unmitigated disaster,' claims 'a very big victory'
No winner? No problem. Candidates give victory-like speeches in Iowa without any results
Amid prolonged delays in the reporting of results from the Iowa caucuses, there are still no numbers, and no winner.
And yet, a number of Democratic candidates took the stage at their respective campaign headquarters to deliver speeches late Monday night that very closely resembled declarations of victory as they vowed to push on to the next nominating contest in New Hampshire and beyond.
The speeches — by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — were the latest act in an unprecedented and bizarre series of events on Iowa’s Democratic caucus night.
Democrats in Iowa talk up performance as they wait for resultsFeb. 4, 202002:55
Results expected later Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party says
Results in the Iowa caucuses will be released later Tuesday, Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said.
In a very brief call with reporters, which took place shortly after the state party updated the campaigns, he said that the party is manually verifying precinct reports, which is taking longer than expected.
He reiterated that the issue is a reporting one, not a hack, and did not give timeline for when to expect tallies.