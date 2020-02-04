An eerie foreshadowing?

Caucusgoers gathered Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates only for the night to be thrown into disarray when what the Iowa Democratic Party called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on into Tuesday, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them. Party officials told campaigns on Tuesday that they would release the "majority" of the caucus results by 5 p.m. ET.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Sanders: 'Not a good night for democracy'
Before leaving Iowa for New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed disappointment with the caucusing process, saying, "This is not a good night for democracy."
"We are not declaring victory," Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters aboard his campaign plane, an apparent swipe at former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who all but declared victory in a speech Monday night despite the lack of results, and other candidates who did similarly. "I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to the election results," Sanders said.
Asked about voter confidence, Sanders said, "This is not a good night for democracy. You know, if I’m a first time voter when I came out and I voted, and the results are not coming in for 16 hours, you know, it's a little bit disconcerting.”
Iowa TV ad spending over the past year: $68 million-plus
Capped crusaders: Trump campaign surrogates take to skies after Iowa
Klobuchar touts herself as "a steady hand in chaos" after Iowa caucuses
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday kicked off her swing through New Hampshire with a reference to the lack of Iowa results, calling herself "a steady hand in chaos" and saying she feels "really good" about where the campaign is.
"What an amazing night we had last night!" Klobuchar, D-Minn., told supporters in Concord. "I'm someone that thrives in chaos. You want a steady hand in chaos, right? And so we got in last night to New Hampshire at something like 4 in the morning to an incredible group of volunteers. Are any of you still awake that were there? And that was just such a warm beginning to the week that we are going to spend here."
Although the campaign is waiting for Iowa results, "I can tell you that we feel really good about where we are, and we won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win," she said. "And it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about."
Nevada Democrats won't use app that caused Iowa caucus fiasco
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nevada’s Democratic Party said Tuesday it will not use the trouble-plagued app used in Iowa’s Democratic caucuses that contributed to ongoing delays in the reporting of results here.
The app used in Iowa had been initially set to be used in the upcoming Nevada caucus on Feb. 22. The same company developed both the Iowa and Nevada Democratic party caucuses apps.
Nevada’s Democratic Party said it had previously created backup plans for its reporting systems and was in the process of “evaluating the best path forward.”
"NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said in a statement.
“We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward,” he added.
Buttigieg campaign contracts with app-maker for text-messaging service, and so has Biden's
A Buttigieg campaign official confirms that the campaign contracts with Shadow Inc., the tech company that built the app that failed Monday night in Iowa, for text-messaging service.
But the official says Buttigieg’s campaign does not contract with the company for apps, like the one used by the Iowa Democratic Party. The official says the campaign contracted with Shadow before the Iowa Democratic Party started working with them.
Buttigieg’s campaign isn’t the only one to contract with Shadow. Federal Election Commission records show the Biden campaign also has contracted with the company for text messages. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign had also contracted with them for software and fundraising consulting, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon
The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the majority of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET.
The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a “coding issue” in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results.
The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come.
With Iowa results still unknown, Buttigieg pivots to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pete Buttigieg pivoted his campaign's focus to New Hampshire on Tuesday, telling voters here that what's happening in Iowa makes their voice all the more important.
The controversy engulfing the Iowa Democratic Party and still-unreleased results from that state's contests means that “now so much will depend on what the famously independent thinking state of New Hampshire decides one week from today," he said.
At a morning event here, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also touched on Iowa, again claiming at least a measure of victory.
“The hope that propelled me into this campaign is vindicated every day,” he said. “It was vindicated in a big way last night when we had a chance to quiet those questions of whether we belong in this effort in the first place.”
Despite the intimate crowd that turned out to see him Tuesday, not one question was asked by the audience about Monday night’s caucuses or the lack of results.
Addressing a packed room at the Rex Theater, Buttigieg presented a forward-looking message focused on the upcoming first-in-the-nation primary. He hailed the week ahead in New Hampshire as one that will lead to a historic moment.
Buttigieg again emphasized that now is not the time for "my way or the highway" approaches to politics — though he didn’t single out any opponents by name. Buttigieg has made similar subtle jabs about the use of purity tests by the Democratic Party in the past.
Asked about the deficit, Buttigieg highlighted his health care plan and made a veiled swipe at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticizing some candidates for saying that voters "don't deserve an explanation on how much it's going to cost at all.”
“This is the way to make sure that we can get that big thing done, and do it without breaking the bank,” he said.
At one point during the question-and-answer period, a woman interjected with a story about trying to access services for her husband, a veteran, and someone coming to her home concerned that she was a “threat.”
Buttigieg responded that he doesn’t consider her a threat and that veterans deserve better.
Blumenthal: Iowa 'has outlived its usefulness' as first state to cast ballots
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in an interview Tuesday on MSNBC that Iowa 'has outlived its usefulness as the first state to cast its ballots and shape the future of the nomination process."
Blumenthal added that he agrees with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, who said earlier Tuesday that the Democratic caucus "is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end."
"I agree that it is a quaint process," Blumenthal said. "Caucuses may or may not reflect the will of the people. The use of an app, which was inaccessible, failed to download and upload and ultimately proved very possibly that the downfall here is only a symptom of a process that needs reform."
Durbin said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the Iowa caucus is "the most painful situation we currently face for voting."
"We’ve got to have a means for people to express themselves that is reliable," he said. "Unfortunately, the caucus system is not."