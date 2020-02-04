Caucusgoers gathered Monday at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates only for the night to be thrown into disarray when what the Iowa Democratic Party called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.
As the delay stretched on into Tuesday, candidates came out to give speeches that sounded a lot like declarations of victory despite no numbers to support or refute them. Party officials told campaigns on Tuesday that they would release the "majority" of the caucus results by 5 p.m. ET.
The state has 41 pledged delegates up for grabs, and the high-stakes contest traditionally plays a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field needed to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they saw supporters move on to someone else.
Pence's chief of staff: 'If Democrats fumbled the football, that's not Iowa's fault'
Company behind Iowa results app expresses 'regret' over glitches
Warren on Iowa Dems' plan to release more than half of data: 'I just don't understand what that means'
Responding to the Iowa Democratic Party's announcement that it plans to release "more than 50 percent" of the caucus results late Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC News "they ought to get it together and release all of the data."
"That's what we need," Warren, D-Mass., said. "They should get all of the data. We're doing what we can to help and are calling on the other campaigns to do the same."
"I just don't understand what that means to release half of the data.," Warren said.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman, told the campaigns during a call on Tuesday that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. Price gave no timeline on when full results would come, but assured the campaigns repeatedly that they “have a process in place.”
Bloomberg to double ad spending, expand staff
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign is doubling its ad spending following Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, a campaign official confirms to NBC News.
The official also says the campaign will increase its staff to more than 2,000 people.
The ad spending will increase immediately, including more in places where they were already on the air and in additional media markets, a campaign officials said.
"After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever," campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen said. "No one has made the sale or even come close to it. Meanwhile, Mike is taking the fight to Trump every day, doubling down on the national campaign strategy we've been running from the beginning."
The New York Times first reported on the campaign's expansion.
Bloomberg's campaign has said it plans to keep going through the November election even if he doesn't win the Democratic nomination — a move that could mean an unprecedented level of personal spending for the candidate.
Sanders: 'Not a good night for democracy'
Before leaving Iowa for New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed disappointment with the caucusing process, saying, "This is not a good night for democracy."
"We are not declaring victory," Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters aboard his campaign plane, an apparent swipe at former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who all but declared victory in a speech Monday night despite the lack of results, and other candidates who did similarly. "I don't know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement as to the election results," Sanders said.
Asked about voter confidence, Sanders said, "This is not a good night for democracy. You know, if I’m a first time voter when I came out and I voted, and the results are not coming in for 16 hours, you know, it's a little bit disconcerting.”
Klobuchar touts herself as "a steady hand in chaos" after Iowa caucuses
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday kicked off her swing through New Hampshire with a reference to the lack of Iowa results, calling herself "a steady hand in chaos" and saying she feels "really good" about where the campaign is.
"What an amazing night we had last night!" Klobuchar, D-Minn., told supporters in Concord. "I'm someone that thrives in chaos. You want a steady hand in chaos, right? And so we got in last night to New Hampshire at something like 4 in the morning to an incredible group of volunteers. Are any of you still awake that were there? And that was just such a warm beginning to the week that we are going to spend here."
Although the campaign is waiting for Iowa results, "I can tell you that we feel really good about where we are, and we won so many precincts and delegates that I don't think people gave us a chance to win," she said. "And it had this grassroots feeling that New Hampshire would be proud about."